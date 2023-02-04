Read full article on original website
DBR: Monday, February 6th, 2023
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua taking the floor was the biggest moment of the game on Saturday as the Bears defeated Texas Tech 89-67. Everyday Jon scored eight points and grabbed four rebounds in thirteen minutes. Jalen Bridges led the team in scoring with 18 points, and the Bears put a beat down on Tech to complete the series.
AP Poll Update: Bears Check In at No. 14
Despite the Baylor Bears having won 7 of their last 8, this week’s AP Top 25 saw the Bears drop 3 spots to No. 14, apparently being punished for losing to the *checks notes* No. 5 team in the country on the road, short-handed, by 5 points. Around the...
WT Toppled by No. 18 Florida
The Baylor Women’s Tennis team (6-2) dropped a 6-1 decision to 18th-ranked Florida (3-1) at Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center. The Gators nabbed the doubles point with 58th-ranked doubles duo Rachel Gailis and Bentee Spee besting Alina Shcherbinina and Brooke Thompson, 6-3 on Court 2 and Emma Shelton and Sophie Williams excelling past Isabella Harvison and Anita Sahdiieva, 6-4 at the No. 3 position.
