Fort Lauderdale, FL

The Independent

Mother arrested after two children missing for almost a year are found wearing disguises in supermarket

Two children who were allegedly kidnapped by their mother 11 months ago from their home in Missouri have been found by police in a grocery store in Florida. Police in High Springs, 20 miles northwest of Gainesville, said they located Adrian Gilley, 12, sister Brooke, 11, and their mom Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, shopping in a Winn Dixie store on 1 February after running a routine vehicle license check.The two children, whose descriptions had been listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database, were wearing disguises, police said. Ms Gilley, described as the children’s “non-custodial mother,”...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
newsnationnow.com

Opioid 40X stronger than fentanyl rising in cities across US

(NewsNation) — A synthetic opioid first developed in the 1950s is falling back into the hands of Americans. Nitazines, nicknamed Frankenstein opioids, are up to 40 times stronger than fentanyl. Fentanyl is already 50 times more powerful than heroin. Nitazine comes in powder, pill and liquid form and is...
TENNESSEE STATE
newsnationnow.com

Proliferation of ‘Super Meth’ taking toll across America

(NewsNation) — The proliferation of methamphetamine produced in Mexican labs over the last decade has left law enforcement with their hands full, and one veteran journalist says it’s also a major driving force of homelessness across the country. At times dubbed “Super Meth,” the Drug Enforcement Administration has...
TUCSON, AZ
washingtonstatenews.net

Xylazine is the New Street Drug Sweeping the Nation and the Northwest

It is no secret that nearly the entirety of the United States are dealing with a drastic influx of the powerful opiate fentanyl over the last couple of years. It has shown up in nearly every street drug ingested and has even been marketed to children directly through colorful varieties that look like candy.
WASHINGTON STATE
NIH Director's Blog

Changing long-term opioid prescribing behavior

Notifying clinicians that one of their patients died of an overdose reduced the amount of opioids they prescribed for up to a year afterwards. The approach could be a low-cost way to encourage more thoughtful, tailored opioid prescribing. America’s opioid overdose epidemic now claims more than 100,000 lives each year....
CALIFORNIA STATE
Healthline

Fentanyl Myths vs. Facts: How to Recognize Fentanyl Overdose Symptoms

Like other opioids, fentanyl can suppress breathing and lead to unconsciousness or death. However, there are many myths about how fentanyl overdose happens. We’ve heard extensive coverage about the danger of illegal fentanyl use over the past few years in the United States — including the role that fentanyl has played in the rising drug overdose epidemic.
Medical News Today

Narcotics vs. opioids: Are they the same?

The terms “narcotics” and “opioids” are both commonly used, but the preferred term in medical and legal contexts is now “opioids.” Opioids are primarily used for pain relief. According to the. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , people used to refer to...
CNN

Insiders reveal their opioid trafficking system

The CNN Film "American Pain" follows Chris and Jeff George, two 27-year-olds who ran the largest opioid pill mill in the US. The documentary premieres on CNN Sunday, February 5, at 9 p.m. ET.
WFMJ.com

K9 agents assist in seige of millions of illegal drugs

You see them in action helping law enforcement officers find illegal drugs. In 2022 alone, the dogs assisted in removing over 50 million illegal pills and other drugs from the streets. Agents at the Drug Enforcement Agency's Youngstown branch gave 21 News a look at how their K9 units identify...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
HipHopDX.com

DMX’s Daughter Is Producing Fentanyl & Drug Addiction Awareness Docuseries

DMX‘s daughter, Sonovah Hillman Jr., is preparing a four-part docuseries to raise the awareness of drug addiction and the use of fentanyl — the single most deadliest drug in the United States. According to a video posted to a GoFundMe page promoting the project, the 10-year-old shared that...
New York Post

Texas couple allegedly sold fentanyl to teens leading to 3 deaths, 7 overdoses: feds

A Texas couple have been linked to the death of three school students from fentanyl and seven additional overdoses of children as young as 13, according to federal charging documents. Luis Eduardo Navarrete, 21, and Magaly Mejia Cano, 29, appeared before a federal judge Monday in Dallas, charged with suppling drug dealers aged 14 to 16 the deadly narcotic to sell to high and middle school students, according to the Dallas Morning News. “To deal fentanyl is to knowingly imperil lives. To deal fentanyl to minors — naive middle and high school students — is to shatter futures. “These defendants’ alleged actions are...
CARROLLTON, TX
Axios

New synthetic opioid complicates public health response to overdoses

A synthetic opioid up to 40 times more powerful than fentanyl is scrambling the public health response to the addiction crisis in a growing number of U.S. cities. The big picture: Nitazine comes in powder, pill and liquid form and requires time-consuming lab work to trace. Often laced into substances that users think is fentanyl or heroin, it's potentially lethal or can cause a more severe onset of withdrawal symptoms.
TENNESSEE STATE
CNN

Director: I was chased by drug kingpins

Darren Foster, the director of "American Pain," has been reporting on Florida pain clinics for a decade. His documentary focuses on twins who ran the largest opioid pill mill in the US. It premieres Sunday, February 5, at 9 p.m. ET.
FLORIDA STATE

