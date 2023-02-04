Read full article on original website
The absurd true story of how Florida flooded the country with pain pills
Today's headlines are about heroin and fentanyl, but there's a remarkable new CNN documentary to remind us all that the opioid crisis has roots in the US pharmaceutical industry.
Mother arrested after two children missing for almost a year are found wearing disguises in supermarket
Two children who were allegedly kidnapped by their mother 11 months ago from their home in Missouri have been found by police in a grocery store in Florida. Police in High Springs, 20 miles northwest of Gainesville, said they located Adrian Gilley, 12, sister Brooke, 11, and their mom Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, shopping in a Winn Dixie store on 1 February after running a routine vehicle license check.The two children, whose descriptions had been listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database, were wearing disguises, police said. Ms Gilley, described as the children’s “non-custodial mother,”...
newsnationnow.com
Opioid 40X stronger than fentanyl rising in cities across US
(NewsNation) — A synthetic opioid first developed in the 1950s is falling back into the hands of Americans. Nitazines, nicknamed Frankenstein opioids, are up to 40 times stronger than fentanyl. Fentanyl is already 50 times more powerful than heroin. Nitazine comes in powder, pill and liquid form and is...
WSET
DEA seizes over 8 million potentially deadly doses of fentanyl in D.C., Virginia, Maryland
WASHINGTON D.C. (WSET) — The Drug Enforcement Administration's (DEA) Washington Division made a progress in the fight against the opioid epidemic, seizing over 8.3 million potentially deadly doses of fentanyl in 2022. The Washington Division, which covers Washington D.C., Maryland and Virginia, seized 160,000 fake pills containing fentanyl and...
newsnationnow.com
Proliferation of ‘Super Meth’ taking toll across America
(NewsNation) — The proliferation of methamphetamine produced in Mexican labs over the last decade has left law enforcement with their hands full, and one veteran journalist says it’s also a major driving force of homelessness across the country. At times dubbed “Super Meth,” the Drug Enforcement Administration has...
washingtonstatenews.net
Xylazine is the New Street Drug Sweeping the Nation and the Northwest
It is no secret that nearly the entirety of the United States are dealing with a drastic influx of the powerful opiate fentanyl over the last couple of years. It has shown up in nearly every street drug ingested and has even been marketed to children directly through colorful varieties that look like candy.
NIH Director's Blog
Changing long-term opioid prescribing behavior
Notifying clinicians that one of their patients died of an overdose reduced the amount of opioids they prescribed for up to a year afterwards. The approach could be a low-cost way to encourage more thoughtful, tailored opioid prescribing. America’s opioid overdose epidemic now claims more than 100,000 lives each year....
WLWT 5
DEA: More than 19 million deadly doses of fentanyl seized in Ohio, Michigan in last year
The Drug Enforcement Administration announced Wednesday that the organization had taken seizure of over 50.6 million fentanyl-laced, fake prescription pills and more than 10,000 pounds of fentanyl powder in 2022. In Michigan, Ohio and Northern Kentucky, DEA personnel seized more than 280,000 fentanyl-laced pills and over 600 pounds of fentanyl...
Complex
Doctor Sentenced to More Than 16 Years Over Opioid Scam Involving ‘Medically Unnecessary’ Prescriptions
A doctor has been sentenced to more than 16 years behind bars in connection with a drug scam involving the illegal distribution of millions of doses of “medically unnecessary” opioids. Francisco Patino of Michigan, more commonly referred to as Frank Patino, has also been ordered (per a local...
Healthline
Fentanyl Myths vs. Facts: How to Recognize Fentanyl Overdose Symptoms
Like other opioids, fentanyl can suppress breathing and lead to unconsciousness or death. However, there are many myths about how fentanyl overdose happens. We’ve heard extensive coverage about the danger of illegal fentanyl use over the past few years in the United States — including the role that fentanyl has played in the rising drug overdose epidemic.
Medical News Today
Narcotics vs. opioids: Are they the same?
The terms “narcotics” and “opioids” are both commonly used, but the preferred term in medical and legal contexts is now “opioids.” Opioids are primarily used for pain relief. According to the. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , people used to refer to...
Insiders reveal their opioid trafficking system
The CNN Film "American Pain" follows Chris and Jeff George, two 27-year-olds who ran the largest opioid pill mill in the US. The documentary premieres on CNN Sunday, February 5, at 9 p.m. ET.
MedicalXpress
The feds just removed restrictions around prescribing a popular addiction medication. What does it mean for patients?
People struggling with opioid addiction will now be able to access an addiction treatment drug from any physician licensed to prescribe controlled substances, rather than having to seek out doctors with specialized credentials. The federal government last week lifted restrictions on who can prescribe the opioid buprenorphine to treat addiction,...
Prescriptions for anti-addiction drug buprenophine fall among teens
Between 2015 and 2020, the proportion of teens receiving buprenorphine prescriptions fell by 45%. Buprenorphine is one of three medications approved to treat opioid addiction.
WFMJ.com
K9 agents assist in seige of millions of illegal drugs
You see them in action helping law enforcement officers find illegal drugs. In 2022 alone, the dogs assisted in removing over 50 million illegal pills and other drugs from the streets. Agents at the Drug Enforcement Agency's Youngstown branch gave 21 News a look at how their K9 units identify...
HipHopDX.com
DMX’s Daughter Is Producing Fentanyl & Drug Addiction Awareness Docuseries
DMX‘s daughter, Sonovah Hillman Jr., is preparing a four-part docuseries to raise the awareness of drug addiction and the use of fentanyl — the single most deadliest drug in the United States. According to a video posted to a GoFundMe page promoting the project, the 10-year-old shared that...
British Columbia becomes first province in Canada to decriminalize heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, other hard drugs
British Columbia became the first province in the country to decriminalize a certain amount of hard drugs as the country deals with a spike in drug overdoses.
Texas couple allegedly sold fentanyl to teens leading to 3 deaths, 7 overdoses: feds
A Texas couple have been linked to the death of three school students from fentanyl and seven additional overdoses of children as young as 13, according to federal charging documents. Luis Eduardo Navarrete, 21, and Magaly Mejia Cano, 29, appeared before a federal judge Monday in Dallas, charged with suppling drug dealers aged 14 to 16 the deadly narcotic to sell to high and middle school students, according to the Dallas Morning News. “To deal fentanyl is to knowingly imperil lives. To deal fentanyl to minors — naive middle and high school students — is to shatter futures. “These defendants’ alleged actions are...
New synthetic opioid complicates public health response to overdoses
A synthetic opioid up to 40 times more powerful than fentanyl is scrambling the public health response to the addiction crisis in a growing number of U.S. cities. The big picture: Nitazine comes in powder, pill and liquid form and requires time-consuming lab work to trace. Often laced into substances that users think is fentanyl or heroin, it's potentially lethal or can cause a more severe onset of withdrawal symptoms.
Director: I was chased by drug kingpins
Darren Foster, the director of "American Pain," has been reporting on Florida pain clinics for a decade. His documentary focuses on twins who ran the largest opioid pill mill in the US. It premieres Sunday, February 5, at 9 p.m. ET.
