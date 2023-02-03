Rochester High School takes immense pride in its students. Many of which choose to pursue athletics, hence why RHS has so many successful student athletes. Although, very few athletes are given the title of team captain. These individuals (normally seniors) are designated as leaders and can act as almost assistant coaches. Dean Allen, Rochester High School’s athletic director, brought all of the captains together for Captain’s Club. The club’s purpose is to cultivate high achieving athletes to continue to show their leadership and commitment through community work.

ROCHESTER, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO