Read full article on original website
Related
rochestertalon.com
RHS Sports Captains Read to Elementary School Children
Rochester High School takes immense pride in its students. Many of which choose to pursue athletics, hence why RHS has so many successful student athletes. Although, very few athletes are given the title of team captain. These individuals (normally seniors) are designated as leaders and can act as almost assistant coaches. Dean Allen, Rochester High School’s athletic director, brought all of the captains together for Captain’s Club. The club’s purpose is to cultivate high achieving athletes to continue to show their leadership and commitment through community work.
macaronikid.com
Charlotte Chess Center Summer Camps
The award-winning Charlotte Chess Center offers children of nearly every age and skill level a way into the great game of chess! Whether your child is just getting started, or if they have experience already, the CCC offers something for everyone. Chess has been studied and can contribute to the...
MLB
Future Leaders panel shows HBCU athletes path to sports biz
As the oft-repeated saying goes, baseball is a game of failure. The same can be true in the professional world. That's why Brody Cook, co-chair of the MLB Black Employee Resource Group and a player marketing coordinator, thinks former baseball players may be uniquely situated to navigate the ups and downs of entering the workforce.
Comments / 0