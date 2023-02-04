Read full article on original website
Snowstorm could hit New York CityUSA DiarioNew York City, NY
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Iconic Ruth’s Chris Steak House Location Permanently Closing on April 22Joel EisenbergManhattan, NY
Mayor Adams Wanted to Prove the Shelter was Fine For Migrants By Doing ThisTom HandyNew York City, NY
Islanders GM seems to already hate new contract he just handed out
After trading for center Bo Horvat late last week the New York Islanders acted quickly to sign him to a brand new eight-year contract extension on Sunday. The man that handed out that contract, general manager Lou Lamoriello, already seems to hate it. Horvat's new deal is reportedly worth $8.5...
msn.com
NHL All-Star Game 2023 final scores, results: Tkachuk brothers, Dylan Larkin power Atlantic to win
For the first time since the NHL began the 3 on 3 All-Star format, the Atlantic Division are All-Star champions. The Atlantic defeated the Central 7-5 in the 2023 final on Saturday afternoon down in South Florida. The squad earned the $1 million prize as a result. The Tkachuk brothers,...
markerzone.com
GARY BETTMAN ADDRESSES HASEK'S COMMENTS ON SERGEI/ALEXANDER OVECHKIN
Hockey Hall of Fame goaltender Dominik Hasek has been very vocal regarding Russia's invasion of Ukraine. On several occasions over the last eleven months, through his social media, Hasek has called out the NHL on their handling of the situation and for not banning Russian players from playing in the league.
Yardbarker
Throwback: Wayne Gretzky returns to Edmonton at the 1989 NHL All-Star Game
The 1989 NHL All-Star Game was a homecoming for Wayne Gretzky. He had already suited up as an opponent at the Northlands Coliseum earlier in the season but Gretzky captaining the Campbell Conference gave fans in Edmonton an opportunity to again cheer for him as one of their own for a final time.
NHL
Tkachuk caps 'extra special' weekend as MVP of 2023 NHL All-Star Game
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Matthew Tkachuk had barely been handed the MVP award for the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game and was already trying to give it away. Maybe, he joked, it should have gone to someone else. Like, say, Atlantic Division and Florida Panthers teammate Aleksander Barkov, who made up the only non-Tkachuk on their line.
New York Islanders agree to 8-year extension with Bo Horvat
The Islanders agreed to an eight-year contract extension with Bo Horvat, whom they acquired last week in a trade with the Canucks.
Baseball Star Undergoes Major Surgery
The New York Mets have had an incredible offseason, filled with major signing after major signing since Steve Cohen bought the team in 2020. The New York Mets finished their 2022 Major League Baseball campaign with a 101-61 record, however, suffered a disappointing playoff loss in the wild-card round versus the San Diego Padres.
Islanders president gets brutally honest on Bo Horvat extension
Six days after their blockbuster move to acquire Bo Horvat, the New York Islanders locked him up. The star forward signed an eight-year, $68 million extension to stay on Long Island past this summer. While the Islanders are glad to have Horvat around, they aren’t completely thrilled with every aspect...
markerzone.com
PROMINENT NHL AGENT CALLS OUT FRANK SERAVALLI FOR FALSE REPORT ABOUT HIS CLIENT
Rumours are flying as we lead up to the trade deadline, which is officially less than one month away. But sometimes those reports aren't always true, as was the case with recent news from DailyFaceoff's Frank Seravalli regarding St. Louis Blues forward Ivan Barbashev. Seravalli reported that the St. Louis...
New York Knicks insider claims team could move at least 3 players at NBA trade deadline
One beat writer for the New York Knicks believes the team could move at least three players at the NBA
FOX Sports
Islanders sign Horvat to 8-year deal after trading for him
The New York Islanders have signed center Bo Horvat to an eight-year contract less than a week after acquiring him in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks. The team announced the contract Sunday, after their first practice following the All-Star break. Horvat’s deal is worth $68 million and carries a $8.5 million salary cap hit through the 2030-31 season.
Yardbarker
Canadiens William Trudeau Emerging As Laval’s Best-Kept Secret
Montreal Canadiens prospect William Trudeau was eligible to return to junior, but, thanks to a major step up in his development, instead finds himself on the top pair of the Laval Rocket. The Montreal Canadiens’ 4th-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, William Trudeau, has often been forgotten within the...
