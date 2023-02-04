ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

markerzone.com

GARY BETTMAN ADDRESSES HASEK'S COMMENTS ON SERGEI/ALEXANDER OVECHKIN

Hockey Hall of Fame goaltender Dominik Hasek has been very vocal regarding Russia's invasion of Ukraine. On several occasions over the last eleven months, through his social media, Hasek has called out the NHL on their handling of the situation and for not banning Russian players from playing in the league.
Yardbarker

Throwback: Wayne Gretzky returns to Edmonton at the 1989 NHL All-Star Game

The 1989 NHL All-Star Game was a homecoming for Wayne Gretzky. He had already suited up as an opponent at the Northlands Coliseum earlier in the season but Gretzky captaining the Campbell Conference gave fans in Edmonton an opportunity to again cheer for him as one of their own for a final time.
NHL

Tkachuk caps 'extra special' weekend as MVP of 2023 NHL All-Star Game

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Matthew Tkachuk had barely been handed the MVP award for the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game and was already trying to give it away. Maybe, he joked, it should have gone to someone else. Like, say, Atlantic Division and Florida Panthers teammate Aleksander Barkov, who made up the only non-Tkachuk on their line.
OnlyHomers

Baseball Star Undergoes Major Surgery

The New York Mets have had an incredible offseason, filled with major signing after major signing since Steve Cohen bought the team in 2020. The New York Mets finished their 2022 Major League Baseball campaign with a 101-61 record, however, suffered a disappointing playoff loss in the wild-card round versus the San Diego Padres.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Islanders sign Horvat to 8-year deal after trading for him

The New York Islanders have signed center Bo Horvat to an eight-year contract less than a week after acquiring him in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks. The team announced the contract Sunday, after their first practice following the All-Star break. Horvat’s deal is worth $68 million and carries a $8.5 million salary cap hit through the 2030-31 season.
ELMONT, NY
Yardbarker

Canadiens William Trudeau Emerging As Laval’s Best-Kept Secret

Montreal Canadiens prospect William Trudeau was eligible to return to junior, but, thanks to a major step up in his development, instead finds himself on the top pair of the Laval Rocket. The Montreal Canadiens’ 4th-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, William Trudeau, has often been forgotten within the...

