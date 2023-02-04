Read full article on original website
digitalspy.com
Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson announces new documentary
Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson has announced he’s got a new TV project on the horizon where fans will see him be "totally open". The reality TV star has a new documentary coming to E4 which will follow his journey as he attempts to find out if he has Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).
digitalspy.com
Home and Away star Shane Withington warns of new disaster storyline
Home and Away spoilers follow. Home and Away star Shane Withington has teased a "disaster" ahead for his character. The Australian actor, known for playing the role of John Palmer on the soap, has let slip that the show has a dangerous storyline coming up — and it involves lots of fake blood.
digitalspy.com
Love Island's Teddy Soares responds to Faye Winter split rumours
Love Island favourite Teddy Soares has addressed speculation he has split up from Faye Winter, whom he met in the 2021 villa. Rumours have been doing the rounds for some time now regarding their alleged separation, and things were only exacerbated yesterday (February 3) after Faye posted a lingerie-clad video of herself captioned by: "Valentines isn't just for couples it's also a time to fall in love with yourself".
digitalspy.com
Blue Peter presenters Matt Baker, Simon Thomas and Konnie Huq have sweet reunion
Former Blue Peter presenters Matt Baker, Simon Thomas, and Konnie Huq enjoyed a reunion this week, with Simon sharing some sweet snaps on Instagram. Matt, Simon and Konnie previously hosted the long-running children's show together almost 20 years ago. Simon and Matt presented the show together from 1999 until 2005 while Konnie became the longest serving female Blue Peter presenter when she presented it from 1997 until 2008.
digitalspy.com
Home and Away's Matt Evans releases full music video featuring soap co-stars
Home and Away star Matt Evans has released a music video featuring some of his co-stars from the soap. The actor, who plays Theo Poulos on the Australian show, released the video for his new single ‘Over It’ earlier today (February 6), enlisting the help of several famous faces in the process.
Willow's Newborn Baby Has General Hospital Fans Amused
Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) has had a long feud with Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) on "General Hospital." According to Soaps In Depth, they first clashed when Willow was the teacher of Nina's then-stepdaughter. Nina then learned that her long-lost daughter Nelle Benson (Chloe Lanier) was the mother of Michael Corinthos' (Chad Duell) son. Nina hadn't learned that she was Nelle's mother until after her death, so an enraged Nina fought for visitation rights as a grandparent. But Willow teamed up with Michael to prevent it, deeming Nina toxic, per Showbiz Cheat Sheet. The animosity between the two women would escalate into a feud that got so bad Willow couldn't stand the sight of Nina anymore.
General Hospital Star Laura Wright Admits To Some Serious Co-Star Crushes
The list of Carly Corinthos' love affairs on "General Hospital" is long, as is the list of characters her portrayer, Laura Wright has played in the world of soaps, according to Soap Central. She's been on several sudsers including "All My Children," "Loving," "The City," and "Guiding Light," and her characters on those shows have also had several flings.
#RHOP Revelations: Karen Responds To Robyn’s Juan Dixon Cheating Reveal—‘Robert Up!’
After confirming that she indeed did know about her husband’s other woman, a #RHOP housewife is facing the wrath of the Grand Dame. Robyn Dixon continues to be a hot topic of discussion after she confirmed that her husband Juan Dixon indeed had an affair, as alleged by Karen Huger.
Maralee Nichols Reveals Her and Tristan Thompson’s Son Theo, 13 Months, Is ‘Walking Everywhere Now’
On the move! Maralee Nichols is in awe of son Theo's latest developmental milestones. “My baby is walking everywhere now 🥺,” Nichols, 31, wrote via Instagram Story on Thursday, February 2, sharing footage of her son, 13 months, toddling around a child-friendly gym. The fitness influencer gave birth to Theo — whom she shares with Tristan […]
‘Sister Wives’ Star Gwendlyn Says Robyn Doesn’t Trust Her Kids Alone With Their Other Siblings
'Sister Wives' star Gwendlyn Brown claims that Robyn Brown doesn't 'trust' her children to be alone with any of the other moms' children, despite them being half-siblings.
White cashier ignores a black woman who’s first in line to serve a White man. Lesson learned on Kindness of strangers
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was lining up to buy coffee at a cafe in Heathrow. Being the next in line to be served, the white cashier called the white guy behind me to serve him. I thought it was a mistake and started walking towards her. She insisted that the guy behind me goes first! Instead of going to be served, the sweet guy pointed at me and said to the cashier, “She’s next in line.” The guy refused to be served until I was served. We had lined up so well and was so sure there was no confusion as to who was first in line.
Anthony Geary acknowledges his love for Sonya Eddy but does not mention a General Hospital return
Anthony Geary portrayed Luke Spencer on General Hospital for many years and continues to be a fan favorite. After retiring in 2015 he said he would not return to the ABC soap adding he would not want to die in a heap on the GH set." He did, however, make a brief 60-second return when Jane Elliot retired from her role as Tracy Quartermaine in 2017 and fans continue to believe he may come back again.
'Teen Mom 2' Alum Chelsea DeBoer & Daughter, 13, Conspire to Surprise Her Husband with Alpacas on HGTV Show
The show follows Chelsea and her husband Cole as they launch a full-time renovation and design business from their South Dakota farm Chelsea DeBoer is planning a wild surprise for her husband Cole on their new HGTV showl In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek from the latest episode of Down Home Fab (which premiered Jan. 16), the Teen Mom 2 alum sits down with her daughter Aubree, 13, so the two can pick out a very unique gift for her stepdad: some new farm animals. I'm not ever good with surprises and so I...
School bully meets his match when another student puts hair remover cream in his shampoo
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. High school can be challenging for any teen. My friends and I were no exception. One afternoon the school bully, who also happened to be one of the jocks, showed up in class with bits of his hair falling out. Naturally, he was concerned as most of his self-image relied upon his hair; he was always combing to show off for the girls.
ETOnline.com
Todd Chrisley's Mother, Nanny Faye, Makes First Appearance Alongside Chase Since Chrisleys Went to Prison
Todd Chrisley’s mother, Faye, and his son, Chase Chrisley, are still up to their fun! On Thursday, Chase took to Instagram to share a funny video featuring his grandmother, known as Nanny Faye, which marked her first appearance since Todd and Julie reported to prison. In the clip, Chase...
Sister Wives’ Paedon Brown Confirms Robyn’s Son Dayton Lives in RV Outside of Her House
Sister Wives star Paedon Brown confirmed that Robyn Brown’s son David Dayton Brown lives in an RV outside of her house. During an interview on John Yates’ YouTube channel shared on Wednesday, January 11, Paedon, 24, was asked if Robyn, 44, kicked Dayton, 22, out of her home when he refused to follow Kody Brown’s Covid-19 protocols.
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Believe Robyn Brown Was ‘Hiding Her True Intentions’ Throughout the Series’ Run
Some 'Sister Wives' fans believe Robyn Brown was 'hiding her true intentions' throughout the series' 17 season run on TLC.
‘Little People, Big World’: Jeremy and Audrey Roloff Struggle With ‘Connecting Emotionally’
Ex-'Little People, Big World' stars Jeremy and Audrey Roloff might be going through a rough patch in their marriage. Here's what Audrey said about connection.
'RHOBH' Star Kyle Richards Denies Using Weight-Loss Drug Ozempic After Revealing Washboard Abs
Real Housewife of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards denied using a diabetic drug, Ozempic, to trim down, RadarOnline.com has learned. Richards, 54, is the latest celebrity to be accused of using the diabetic drug, which helps prescribers lower their blood sugar and A1C, to lose weight quickly. The accusations came after she posted a photo of herself in the mirror with washboard abs. Ozempic has been all the talk after becoming viral on TikTok with rumors of celebrities using the drug. Many diabetics, who rely on the medication to manage daily life, have taken to social media to express their...
Are ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Stars Meredith Marks and Lisa Barlow Friends? Inside Feud
An ongoing feud! The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City stars Meredith Marks and Lisa Barlow are still fighting, and from the sound of it, there won't be a reconciliation in the near future. Keep reading for all the details on their feud and where things between them stand now. Why Are ‘RHOSLC’ Stars Meredith and Lisa Feuding? After...
