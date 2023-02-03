Read full article on original website
Detroit police: Unknown shooter enters backseat of SUV, kills man in driver’s seat
DETROIT – A man was killed Sunday after an unknown person entered the backseat of his SUV and fatally shot him in a residential Southwest Detroit neighborhood. According to authorities, on Sunday, Feb. 5, a man was in the driver’s seat and his girlfriend was in the passenger seat of an SUV on Cavalry Street where it meets McMillan Street, near the area of Livernois and Vernor Highway. It’s alleged that a person unknown to the couple got into the backseat of the vehicle.
Suspect climbs into backseat of SUV, shoots and kills driver
An unidentified suspect slipped into the backseat of an SUV, shot the driver and escaped on foot Sunday night, leaving law enforcement to investigate the unusual incident.
Family frustrated in investigation into murder of three rappers in Detroit
More than two weeks ago, Montoya Givens, Armani Kelly, and Dante Wicker were last seen heading to a rap performance. It would be almost two weeks before their remains were found - and authorities have remained tightlipped about the investigation.
Gas Station Clerk Faces Charges of Attempted Murder Of A Customer
Can you imagine popping into a gas station late at night for a snack only to get shot by the gas station clerk? That is what happened to one Michigan man. Being a traveling musician for many years I always saw a late-night gas station or convenience store as a welcomed oasis. Many times it was for something to eat, drink, use the restroom or simply to get an energy drink to extend the drive. One thing that never happened to me was getting shot at by the store clerk.
Oakland County officials looking for man who robbed, shot Pontiac Boost Mobile store clerk
PONTIAC, Mich. – Police are looking for a man who robbed and shot a clerk at a Boost Mobile in Pontiac. The robbery took place on Saturday around 6:45 p.m. at the Boost Mobile on Auburn Avenue. Deputies were called to the situation when a report was made that...
Cops flag Jeep connected to shooting on I-96 in Detroit; Driver arrested after short chase
When Michigan State Police attempted to pull over a wanted vehicle Monday, the driver sped off, then led troopers on a foot chase through a nearby neighborhood where he was finally arrested.
Man killed after investigating loud noise in Highland Park
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police said a man was killed early Saturday morning in Highland Park after his girlfriend heard a loud noise outside and he went to investigate. According to MSP, the girlfriend of the victim reported a noise outside and the man went...
Highland Park man killed trying to protect neighbor's car from thief
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police said a man was killed early Saturday morning in Highland Park after his girlfriend heard a loud noise outside and he went to investigate. "He normally gets up at that time anyway and comes out," said Eric Greene, a neighbor of...
Confessed dealer found guilty of providing drugs, but not dose that killed man
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A confessed dealer on trial for providing a fatal dose of heroin to one of his customers has been found guilty of providing the victim’s drugs, but not the dose that killed him. Brian Nathan George was found guilty by jury Thursday, Feb. 2,...
Metro Detroit Walmart stores evacuated due to bomb scares; Police believe they may be linked to nationwide threats
Police are investigating a series of bomb threats made against at least three Metro Detroit Walmart stores that authorities believe may be part of “a larger effort to disrupt the retailing giant.”
70th family relocated as part of Detroit home swap program
Mayor Mike Duggan, along with city housing officials, congratulated a family of eight as they took the keys to their newly renovated two-story home in Southwest Detroit.
2 women wanted after not scanning all items at Livonia Walmart, fleeing when confronted
LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - Livonia police are searching for a pair of suspects who attempted to steal multiple items at Walmart. Police say the suspects attempted to steal $1,400 worth of merchandise after failing to scan them at self-checkout. After being confronted by loss prevention, the suspects fled the...
Hazardous hole in Detroit street leads to crashes caught on camera
Neighbors raised concerns about a hazardous hole in a road on the city’s east side. Despite their calls, they say there has been a hole in the middle of their street since the summer.
Metro Detroit police departments targeted in ransomware attacks
WYANDOTTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Multiple Wayne County police agencies were targeted on Friday in a ransomware attack but were able to thwart a data breach thanks to quick actions. The details of what agencies were impacted and when by a cyberattack are still emerging, but Wyandotte Police Lt. Neil Hunter said they noticed a lot of phishing emails this week sent to officers and city workers.
Driver Shot Dead And Body Found In Car Trunk Following Police Car Chase
A man was shot dead and a second body found in the trunk of a car following a police chase in Michigan. Dearborn police began chasing a Dodge Charger after carrying out a traffic stop with regards to an endangered or missing person investigation on Sunday afternoon. The suspect then fled before crashing into a … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
Dearborn man arrested for Santa Monica stabbing death of his friend
DEARBORN – On November 2, at approximately 2:43 p.m., Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) officers were dispatched to the Lot 1 North Parking Lot at 1550 Pacific Coast Highway to check the status of a male inside a vehicle that appeared to be deceased. When officers arrived on scene, they confirmed the subject to be deceased with stab wounds to his upper body.
Police: Missing 3 rappers were killed upstairs in abandoned apartment, dumped in basement
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Police have confirmed the bodies were the three missing rap artists found in an abandoned apartment complex in Highland Park. Sources tell FOX 2 – Friday morning, a man from Detroit was arrested in Knoxville, Tennessee, in connection to the murder of the three aspiring rappers. He is being held on a parole violation down there. Meanwhile, another man was brought into custody, in the last week here in Detroit – for questioning in the case.
Woman sentenced for stealing from Macomb County senior care center
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman was sentenced to jail and probation after stealing from a Macomb County senior care center. Tina Coleman, 47, will spend six months in jail and 24 months on probation, with the jail sentence counting toward that probation time for a charge of embezzlement by an agent or trustee over $1,000 and less than $2,000.
Police investigating "suspicious deaths" in Shelby Township
An investigation is underway in Macomb County’s Shelby Township on Monday, into what police are calling “suspicious deaths” near Stony Creek Metro Park, on Mesa Drive.
Detroit police searching for person of interest possibly connected to fatal shooting
DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is searching for a person of interest wanted in connection to a fatal shooting that took place in December. On Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at around 4:45 p.m., a 32-year-old man was shot inside a residence on the 18300 block of Ashton Avenue on Detroit’s west side.
