nsuspartans.com
Spartans Begin Final Stretch of Schedule with Griffin Baker Classic
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – The Norfolk State women's bowling team got the 2023 portion of the schedule underway over the weekend, competing in the Griffin Baker Classic at Chestnut Hill College. The Spartans finished 15th in the final standings after winning four matchups and losing six. NSU ended with a...
nsuspartans.com
Spartans to Play Host to Eagles on Monday
NORFOLK, Va. | It's been a tad over a week since the last time the Norfolk State University women's basketball team took the court as the Spartans will return to action on Monday afternoon in a makeup game against North Carolina Central. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. from Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall.
Joe Bryant's Monster Second Half Lifts Norfolk State Over Hampton In Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic
Bryant scored 21 of his 29 points in the second half to defeat Hampton 83-71.
nsuspartans.com
Newcomers Shine as Spartans Come Up Just Short of Upset at William & Mary, 4-3
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Norfolk State came extremely close to a season-opening road win against one of the top programs in the state on Saturday, falling 4-3 to defending CAA champion William & Mary at McCormack-Magelson Tennis Center. The Tribe won the doubles point to start the match, which wound...
Behold! NSU’s Spartan Legion wins poll for top HBCU band
HBCU Buzz launched a survey last month asking readers to cast their votes for the top HBCU bands. The Spartan Legion took the top stop with just over 30% of the votes
NSU Spartan Legion named top HBCU band for HBCU Buzz
Norfolk State University's marching band, Spartan Legion, has been named the top HBCU band across the country.
Three James Madison University sophomores killed in West Virginia
HARRISONBURG, Va. — A Virginia college community is in mourning after three sophomores were killed in a crash in West Virginia overnight. According to a letter from James Madison University (JMU) President Jonathan Alger, the three students killed are John “Luke” Fergusson of Richmond, Nicholas Troutman of Richmond, and Joshua Mardis of Williamsburg.
Battle of the Bands caps big year for NSU's Spartan Legion marching band
Norfolk State's Spartan Legion is one of six college marching bands invited to perform in the HBCU All-Star Battle of the Bands on Saturday, February 4, in Atlanta.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
tourcounsel.com
Chesapeake Square | Shopping mall in Chesapeake, Virginia
Chesapeake Square is a 717,282 square feet (66,637.7 m2) regional mall in Chesapeake, Virginia, in the Hampton Roads metropolitan area. The mall has approximately 70 stores, four anchors (Burlington, Cinemark Theatres, JCPenney, and Target), several eateries at the mall's food court including one restaurant: Big Woody's (located at the mall's main entry).
How an NSU student's design ended up in 700 Target stores across the country
NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk State University art student’s design is now in stores across the country. What started as an assignment for Mekenzy Linder’s art class, ended with her design on the shelves at Target. "I was like, maybe this is a pretty good design," she...
13newsnow.com
These Hampton Roads school divisions have some of the highest teacher vacancy rates in Virginia
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a story that aired on October 6, 2022. As the nation continues to face a widespread shortage of teachers, recent data from the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) shows that several school divisions here in Hampton Roads are especially feeling the strain.
Police investigate shooting on Bayville St. in Norfolk
According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 6:53 p.m. in the 1500 block of Bayville St.
VA Senate passes resolution dedicated to Newport News teacher shot by student
The resolution commended Abby Zwerner for her bravery and her devotion to the safety of her students during the shooting.
America sees 648 mass shootings in 2022; 20 incidents happened in Virginia
Mass shootings in neighborhoods are more frequent than in public places according to a News 3 Investigates analysis of the data from the Gun Violence Archive.
1 injured following shooting on Virginia Beach Blvd. in Virginia Beach
According to police, the call for the shooting came in around in the 4500 block of Virginia Beach Blvd. Police say one victim was taken to a local hospital and that their condition is unknown.
WAVY News 10
Military Minute: First Black Woman Takes Command
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The world’s largest Naval base has its first Black woman as a commanding officer. Capt. Janet Days has taken command as Naval Station Norfolk’s 51st Commanding Officer. Learn more about her in this week’s Military Minute. This segment of The Hampton Roads...
thetouristchecklist.com
24 Best & Fun Things to Do in Suffolk (VA)
In search of the best and fun things to do in Suffolk, VA?. Suffolk is a beautiful historic city in Virginia. It doesn’t have a county. In 2021, its population was 96,194. Suffolk is Virginia’s largest city by land area and the United States’ 14th largest city.
WAVY News 10
Deadly pedestrian crash on J Clyde Morris Boulevard in Newport News
Newport News Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian being hit by a car. https://bit.ly/3Ry7jye. Deadly pedestrian crash on J Clyde Morris Boulevard …. Newport News Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian being hit by a car. https://bit.ly/3Ry7jye. Chesapeake deputy overwhelmed by community support …
The big, beautiful mess of a room at the heart of Norfolk
The room that was once the Norfolk Municipal Auditorium, built in the 1940s as Norfolk’s largest entertainment venue, is now where the Virginia Opera builds its sets.
