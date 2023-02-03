ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

nsuspartans.com

Spartans Begin Final Stretch of Schedule with Griffin Baker Classic

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – The Norfolk State women's bowling team got the 2023 portion of the schedule underway over the weekend, competing in the Griffin Baker Classic at Chestnut Hill College. The Spartans finished 15th in the final standings after winning four matchups and losing six. NSU ended with a...
NORFOLK, VA
nsuspartans.com

Spartans to Play Host to Eagles on Monday

NORFOLK, Va. | It's been a tad over a week since the last time the Norfolk State University women's basketball team took the court as the Spartans will return to action on Monday afternoon in a makeup game against North Carolina Central. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. from Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall.
NORFOLK, VA
WUSA9

Three James Madison University sophomores killed in West Virginia

HARRISONBURG, Va. — A Virginia college community is in mourning after three sophomores were killed in a crash in West Virginia overnight. According to a letter from James Madison University (JMU) President Jonathan Alger, the three students killed are John “Luke” Fergusson of Richmond, Nicholas Troutman of Richmond, and Joshua Mardis of Williamsburg.
HARRISONBURG, VA
tourcounsel.com

Chesapeake Square | Shopping mall in Chesapeake, Virginia

Chesapeake Square is a 717,282 square feet (66,637.7 m2) regional mall in Chesapeake, Virginia, in the Hampton Roads metropolitan area. The mall has approximately 70 stores, four anchors (Burlington, Cinemark Theatres, JCPenney, and Target), several eateries at the mall's food court including one restaurant: Big Woody's (located at the mall's main entry).
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Military Minute: First Black Woman Takes Command

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The world’s largest Naval base has its first Black woman as a commanding officer. Capt. Janet Days has taken command as Naval Station Norfolk’s 51st Commanding Officer. Learn more about her in this week’s Military Minute. This segment of The Hampton Roads...
NORFOLK, VA
thetouristchecklist.com

24 Best & Fun Things to Do in Suffolk (VA)

In search of the best and fun things to do in Suffolk, VA?. Suffolk is a beautiful historic city in Virginia. It doesn’t have a county. In 2021, its population was 96,194. Suffolk is Virginia’s largest city by land area and the United States’ 14th largest city.
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Deadly pedestrian crash on J Clyde Morris Boulevard in Newport News

Newport News Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian being hit by a car. https://bit.ly/3Ry7jye. Deadly pedestrian crash on J Clyde Morris Boulevard …. Newport News Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian being hit by a car. https://bit.ly/3Ry7jye. Chesapeake deputy overwhelmed by community support …
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

