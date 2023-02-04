ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Mateo County, CA

KRQE News 13

Rent control legislation tabled at Roundhouse

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A proposal to let New Mexico communities enact rent control has stalled at the Roundhouse. “Rent prices have skyrocketed and even the basic increase in wages that we instituted in 2019 are insufficient by far,” says Rep. Patricia Roybal Caballero (D- Albuquerque). Right now, state law prohibits cities and counties from […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Wyoming News

Ban on forced employee microchip implants initially passed by Senate

CHEYENNE — A bill that bans employers from requiring employees to have microchips implanted into their bodies passed the Wyoming Senate on first reading Tuesday. Senate File 72 was brought by Sen. Dan Laursen, R-Powell, and received a unanimous recommendation out of the House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee before it came to the Senate floor. It was carried forward Tuesday by a majority vote in the Senate Committee of the Whole, with brief debate preceding the vote. ...
WYOMING STATE
CBS San Francisco

New bill could end K-12 school suspensions for defying school rules

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF/BCN) – Suspensions for defying school rules may become a thing of the past in California public and charter schools.Legislation introduced Wednesday by state Sen. Nancy Skinner, D-Berkeley, would ban such suspensions while aiming to understand what is causing the children to act out and treating it. Senate Bill 274 is meant to keep children in school. It would end willful defiance suspensions such as failing to take off a hat or hooded sweatshirt in grades TK through 12. "The punishment for missing school should not be to miss more school," Skinner said in a statement. "Students, especially those with...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Superb26

205 Democrats Opposed Proposed Bill, Protecting Federal Workers From Unsafe Return to Office During COVID Wind-Down

A proposed bill, which would have required federal workers to return to their offices, was shot down by 205 Democrats in the House of Representatives on Wednesday. The bill, called the "Protecting Federal Workers From Unsafe Return to Office During COVID" Act, was met with strong opposition by many who argued that the measure was rushed and did not take into account the health and safety of federal employees.
South Dakota Searchlight

Bill to protect ag operations from nuisance lawsuits heads to the House

A bill to make it more difficult to sue agricultural operations earned the unanimous support of the state House Ag and Natural Resources Committee on Tuesday.  Some opponents called the legislation a move to eliminate nuisance lawsuits all but entirely.  House Bill 1090, introduced by Rep. James Wangsness, R-Miller, restricts the right to file nuisance […] The post Bill to protect ag operations from nuisance lawsuits heads to the House appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KUOW

Washington state lawmakers again consider legalizing 'shrooms'

For the second time, the Washington State Legislature is considering legalizing psilocybin, the psychedelic drug found in magic mushrooms. State Sen. Jesse Salomon (D-Shoreline) is the bill’s main sponsor. He said the primary case for legalizing the drug is that guided experiences with psilocybin have been found to help alleviate some mental health conditions, including depression, PTSD, and addiction.
WASHINGTON STATE
Metro News

House passes anti-sanctuary city bill, Senate moves approves several bills in Friday session

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The House of Delegates approved a bill on Friday aimed at keeping sanctuary cities from popping up in West Virginia and sent it to the Senate. The original version of HB 2008 referred specifically to sanctuary cities. House Judiciary struck those references. The version the House passed forbids a state entity, local entity or law enforcement agency from adopting written or unwritten polices that prohibit enforcing federal immigration laws.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

Senate advances bill to increase prescription drug price oversight

(The Center Square) – Lawmakers in the Virginia Senate voted Friday to advance a bill that would create a state board to conduct affordability reviews of prescription drugs – a measure that faces an uncertain future in the House. Lawmakers voted 26-13 to advance Senate Bill 957 out of the Senate chamber and on to the House of Delegates. The bill could face an uphill battle in the House of Delegates, where Republican lawmakers voted to kill a companion measure last month. ...
VIRGINIA STATE

