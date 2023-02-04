Read full article on original website
Related
Rent control legislation tabled at Roundhouse
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A proposal to let New Mexico communities enact rent control has stalled at the Roundhouse. “Rent prices have skyrocketed and even the basic increase in wages that we instituted in 2019 are insufficient by far,” says Rep. Patricia Roybal Caballero (D- Albuquerque). Right now, state law prohibits cities and counties from […]
Local lawmakers share legislative update and frustrations
by Jim Boyle Editor State Sen. Eric Lucero, R-St. Michael, and Rep. Paul Novotny, R-Elk River, held a town hall meeting Jan. 28, which by the end of it had family, friends and party faithful demoralized after listening to a session update followed by a Q&A session. The meeting was held at the Elk River...
State senator tackles noisy cars, noise problems with proposed legislation
Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth is looking to turn down the volume on noisy cars.
Metro News
Senate passes bill that would make vehicle inspections every 2 years
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Annual vehicle inspections could change to ever two years under a bill the Senate sent to the House on Friday. SB 254 changes the annual inspection to biannual and raises the sticker price from $3 to $6 to reflect that. The total price, including the sticker,...
KCRA.com
Newsom reacts after court strikes down gun law focused on people with domestic violence restraining orders
California leaders vowed to double down their efforts to protect people from gun violence following a federal court's decision Thursday to strike down a law that prohibited people with domestic violence restraining orders from having guns. The state's department of justice said the rule in California remains in effect, despite...
Washington state senators propose a bill to ban drivers from making a "right turn on red" near certain facilities
Washington state senators proposed a bill that would prohibit drivers from making a right turn at a red light within 1,000 feet of certain places such as schools, parks, hospitals, and any other facility with high levels of pedestrian traffic. Crosswalks have been significantly less safe and less comfortable for pedestrians.
Ban on forced employee microchip implants initially passed by Senate
CHEYENNE — A bill that bans employers from requiring employees to have microchips implanted into their bodies passed the Wyoming Senate on first reading Tuesday. Senate File 72 was brought by Sen. Dan Laursen, R-Powell, and received a unanimous recommendation out of the House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee before it came to the Senate floor. It was carried forward Tuesday by a majority vote in the Senate Committee of the Whole, with brief debate preceding the vote. ...
'What the hell is wrong with us': State, local politicians plead for stricter gun laws nationwide
With more mass shootings than days in 2023, the chorus for gun reform is growing ever louder following the tragedy in Half Moon Bay.
New bill could end K-12 school suspensions for defying school rules
SACRAMENTO (CBS SF/BCN) – Suspensions for defying school rules may become a thing of the past in California public and charter schools.Legislation introduced Wednesday by state Sen. Nancy Skinner, D-Berkeley, would ban such suspensions while aiming to understand what is causing the children to act out and treating it. Senate Bill 274 is meant to keep children in school. It would end willful defiance suspensions such as failing to take off a hat or hooded sweatshirt in grades TK through 12. "The punishment for missing school should not be to miss more school," Skinner said in a statement. "Students, especially those with...
‘We have to come together’: Eviction reform bill would restore pre-pandemic protections
Lawmakers in Salem are hearing a bill Monday that would restore emergency protections for tenants from the pandemic.
205 Democrats Opposed Proposed Bill, Protecting Federal Workers From Unsafe Return to Office During COVID Wind-Down
A proposed bill, which would have required federal workers to return to their offices, was shot down by 205 Democrats in the House of Representatives on Wednesday. The bill, called the "Protecting Federal Workers From Unsafe Return to Office During COVID" Act, was met with strong opposition by many who argued that the measure was rushed and did not take into account the health and safety of federal employees.
Bill to protect ag operations from nuisance lawsuits heads to the House
A bill to make it more difficult to sue agricultural operations earned the unanimous support of the state House Ag and Natural Resources Committee on Tuesday. Some opponents called the legislation a move to eliminate nuisance lawsuits all but entirely. House Bill 1090, introduced by Rep. James Wangsness, R-Miller, restricts the right to file nuisance […] The post Bill to protect ag operations from nuisance lawsuits heads to the House appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
KUOW
Washington state lawmakers again consider legalizing 'shrooms'
For the second time, the Washington State Legislature is considering legalizing psilocybin, the psychedelic drug found in magic mushrooms. State Sen. Jesse Salomon (D-Shoreline) is the bill’s main sponsor. He said the primary case for legalizing the drug is that guided experiences with psilocybin have been found to help alleviate some mental health conditions, including depression, PTSD, and addiction.
Bill would legalize psilocybin in Utah under strict controls
A bill that would legalize psilocybin in Utah under strict controls is set to be unveiled in the state legislature.
State senator targets lawmakers to lobbyists ‘revolving door’ with new bill
Senate Bill 34 is looking to create a two-year 'cooling off period' for lawmakers; meaning, once they finish their term, they have to wait two years before they can become a lobbyist and accept money as a lobbyist.
Metro News
House passes anti-sanctuary city bill, Senate moves approves several bills in Friday session
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The House of Delegates approved a bill on Friday aimed at keeping sanctuary cities from popping up in West Virginia and sent it to the Senate. The original version of HB 2008 referred specifically to sanctuary cities. House Judiciary struck those references. The version the House passed forbids a state entity, local entity or law enforcement agency from adopting written or unwritten polices that prohibit enforcing federal immigration laws.
Legislative wrap: The water week where no water bills passed
They designated the week as “Water Week,” but no major bills were heard. A bill that would ban cell phones in classrooms died in committee. Read more here.
Senate advances bill to increase prescription drug price oversight
(The Center Square) – Lawmakers in the Virginia Senate voted Friday to advance a bill that would create a state board to conduct affordability reviews of prescription drugs – a measure that faces an uncertain future in the House. Lawmakers voted 26-13 to advance Senate Bill 957 out of the Senate chamber and on to the House of Delegates. The bill could face an uphill battle in the House of Delegates, where Republican lawmakers voted to kill a companion measure last month. ...
Senate Democrats launch Gun Violence Prevention Caucus
A group of Democratic senators have launched a caucus aimed at combating gun violence amid a surge in such crimes in the United States and following a series of several high-profile mass shootings.
California Governor Endorses Stricter Gun Control Measures
Following a string of mass shootings in the state of California in January, Governor Gavin Newsom has announced his support for legislation that would limit the places where people can carry concealed firearms.
Comments / 0