targetedonc.com
Roundtable Discussion: Coleman Examines Dose Management in Endometrial Cancer
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Robert Coleman, MD, discussed dosing of lenvatinib plus pembrolizumab in patients with endometrial carcinoma. A 64-year-old postmenopausal woman presented with abnormal uterine bleeding for approximately 3 months. She has 2 grown children and no known family history of cancer. She has a body mass index of 32, with hypertension controlled with medication. A physical exam showed a large uterus and right lower quadrant abdominal tenderness on palpation.
New Precision Medicine For Cancer Patients
Did you ever wonder why a medication works for someone else, but it doesn’t work well for you? The answer is your DNA. Traditionally medications have been prescribed using a one-size-fits-all approach, which works for most people but not for everyone.
ophthalmologytimes.com
4D Molecular Therapeutics announces FDA clearance of IND application for 4D-150 genetic medicine for the treatment of DME
The Phase 2 SPECTRA clinical trial will assess 4D-150 in patients with DME. The company noted in a news release that the IND clearance enables the initiation of SPECTRA clinical study sites, and 4DMT expects to begin enrollment in the third quarter of 2023. (Adobe Stock image) 4D Molecular Therapeutics...
targetedonc.com
Bardia Explores Outcomes for Antibody-Drug Conjugates in TNBC
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Aditya Bardia, MD, MPH, discussed the data supporting the use of sacituzumab govitecan in patients with triple-negative breast cancer. Targeted OncologyTM: Can you discuss the most recent National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) guidelines regarding therapies for TNBC?. BARDIA: The updated NCCN guidelines recommend...
targetedonc.com
A Data-informed Approach to First-line Treatment Selection
Data-driven clinical insights concerning the selection of effective first-line treatment options for patients with BRAF-mutated metastatic melanoma, with a focus on the DREAMseq trial. Hussein Tawbi, MD, PhD: Regarding data addressing the first line treatment of patients with metastatic B-RAF mutated melanoma and what guides our treatment selection of targeted...
scitechdaily.com
Cancer Mystery Solved: Scientists Discover How Melanoma Tumors Control Mortality
A team of scientists from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine has found the missing puzzle piece in the mystery of how melanoma tumors control their mortality. In a paper published in Science, they describe how they identified the specific genetic changes that allow tumors to grow rapidly while also preventing their own death. This discovery could have significant implications for the way melanoma is understood and treated by oncologists.
What Is Immunotherapy?
When it comes to treating cancer, doctors have many tools in their arsenal. For decades, cancer was treated with surgery, chemotherapy and radiation — broad tools that affect healthy cells along with the cancer cells they are meant to eradicate. In recent years, however, cancer doctors have learned how...
MedicalXpress
Chemotherapy in the afternoon dramatically improves treatment outcomes in female lymphoma patients: Study
Chemotherapy is a commonly used regimen for cancer treatment, but it is also a double-edged sword. While the drugs are highly effective at killing cancer cells, they are also notorious for killing healthy cells in the body. As such, minimizing the drug's damage to the patient's body is necessary to improve the prognosis of chemotherapy.
MedicalXpress
Clinical trial shows significant disease-free survival for patients diagnosed with non-small cell lung cancer
New data from a Yale Cancer Center-led clinical trial shows improved rates of survival and reduced risk of recurrence in patients taking osimertinib, a targeted therapy for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). NSCLC is the most common type of lung cancer, and for patients diagnosed with more advanced disease stages, cases tend to recur.
How a Slow-Growing Leukemia Transforms to a More Aggressive Cancer
Every year, up to 1% of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), a slow-growing blood cancer, have their disease transform into a far more aggressive cancer, a form of lymphoma known as Richter’s Syndrome. For the most part, the genomic changes that underlie this metamorphosis and push it forward have been obscure, hindering advances in treatment.
curetoday.com
The Future of Multiple Myeloma Treatment is Bright and Promising
Transcription: Colleen Moretti: What are some therapies in the pipeline that could make a significant difference in treating multiple myeloma?. Dr. Saad Usmani: We have come a long way in improving survival outcomes for myeloma patients over the past decade and a half and that's with better understanding of the disease process, the disease biology and developing therapies that can help patients. We now have better proteasome inhibitors … and what we call monoclonal antibodies, in the scheme of myeloma patients’ treatment.
MedicalXpress
New immunotherapy holds promise for ovarian cancer
CAR T-cell therapy, a certain kind of cancer treatment in which the immune system's T cells are programmed to attack tumor cells, is effective in mice with ovarian cancer, according to a study published in The Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer. The researchers, who work at Karolinska Institutet, hope that the discovery will pave the way for a clinical trial to see how effective the treatment is for women with the disease.
technologynetworks.com
Next-Generation Sequencing in Precision Oncology: Detecting Minimal Residual Disease
Like most diseases, cancer does not have a one-treatment-cures-all solution. Patients with the same type of cancer can respond very differently to the same treatment, or respond differently over time, necessitating more personalized treatment plans. The development of next-generation sequencing (NGS) has made the sequencing of patient tissues or tumors a realistic option and has allowed for the rapid development of personalized cancer treatments. Clinicians can now know the genetic contributions of their patients’ diseases and select the best treatments based on their individual needs. This has been especially important in oncology, where mutations drive the formation of cancer cells and tumors.
targetedonc.com
Accelerated Dosing of Ropeginterferon Alfa-2b May Improve Responses in PV
The dose and titration of ropeginterferon alfa-2b is safe and effective for patients with polycythemia vera. However, additional studies are needed to provide rationale for an amended, higher initial dosage, and rapid titration. Using an amended dosing schedule consisting of a higher initial dose and faster dose titration of ropeginterferon...
targetedonc.com
Physicians Discuss Their Impressions of Recent IO/TKI Trials for HCC
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Amit Singal, MD, and participants discussed the significance of LEAP-002 and other trials investigating immunotherapy plus tyrosine kinase inhibitor therapy in patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. Would the data from the single-agent lenvatinib (Lenvima) arm of the LEAP-002 trial (NCT03713593) change your approach to...
MedicalXpress
Link between coffee and kidney disease may depend on genetic variant, study finds
Researchers at the University of Toronto and University of Padova have found that the association between heavy coffee consumption and kidney dysfunction hinges on a common genetic variation. In a study, the researchers showed that markers of kidney dysfunction were nearly three times higher in heavy coffee drinkers with a...
targetedonc.com
Precision Oncology Inches into Head and Neck Cancer Paradigm
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, to Everett E. Vokes, MD, discussed precision oncology for head and neck cancer and how the molecular biology of head and neck cancers is an opportunity for new investigations and treatment development. Treatment of head and neck cancer is moving away from invasive surgery...
MedicalXpress
Scientists discover key 'culprits' in major lung cancer study
Lung cancer is the biggest cause of cancer death in the U.K., but a study by a team of scientists from the University of Southampton has discovered a new way to identify patients who are twice as likely to die from the disease. The researchers from the University's Center for...
scitechdaily.com
Marburg Vaccine Breakthrough: First Human Study Shows Promising Results
An experimental vaccine against the Marburg virus (MARV) was shown to be safe and induced an immune response in a small, first-in-human clinical trial, according to a newly published paper in The Lancet. The vaccine, developed by researchers at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health, could someday be an important tool to respond to Marburg virus outbreaks.
MedicalXpress
Small molecule inhibitors show early-stage promise against YAP fusion-driven cancers
An unexpected discovery made by experts at the Brain Tumor Center at Cincinnati Children's while studying a rare-but-deadly type of brain tumor may also lead to improved treatments for several other forms of cancer that share a common influencing factor called a YAP fusion protein. The findings, published Feb. 2,...
