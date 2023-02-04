Like most diseases, cancer does not have a one-treatment-cures-all solution. Patients with the same type of cancer can respond very differently to the same treatment, or respond differently over time, necessitating more personalized treatment plans. The development of next-generation sequencing (NGS) has made the sequencing of patient tissues or tumors a realistic option and has allowed for the rapid development of personalized cancer treatments. Clinicians can now know the genetic contributions of their patients’ diseases and select the best treatments based on their individual needs. This has been especially important in oncology, where mutations drive the formation of cancer cells and tumors.

