Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oregon witness photographs amber-colored lights over neighboring rooftopsRoger MarshOregon State
Jehovah's Witnesses Return to Oregon Assembly HallAlexander LangfordWoodburn, OR
Football: Former Oregon State QB Gebbia announces transfer to BuckeyesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Oregon witness's daughter snaps photo of hovering oval-shaped objectRoger MarshOregon State
Related
opb.org
Farmers, educators and gardeners aim to boost dry farming in Oregon
In Oregon, farmers, educators and gardeners are exploring the benefits of dry farming. The method relies on water stored in soil during a rainy season to produce crops during a dry season. The Dry Farming Collaborative at Oregon State University will host an event on Feb. 8 to discuss best practices.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Oregon; $50,000 ticket sold in Redmond
Someone in Oregon bought a $1 million Powerball ticket for Saturday night’s drawing. And here in Central Oregon, someone is set to be $50,000 richer. But nobody won the big prize, sending the jackpot to an estimated $747 million for Monday night’s drawing. The numbers drawn were: 2, 8, 15, 19, 58 and Powerball 10.
Grow This! program ready to send seeds
The Grow This! Oregon Garden Challenge, Oregon State University Extension’s statewide seed giveaway, returns for a fourth year in 2023 featuring a continued partnership with the Oregon Potato Commission.
hbsdealer.com
Do it Best expands in Oregon
Home improvement cooperative grows capacity at Woodburn distribution center. Do it Best reports it has broken ground on a major expansion of its Woodburn, Oregon distribution center to support member growth along the West Coast. The multi-year project will grow the space by about 50% and will dramatically increase the...
Channel 6000
Dry Monday in Oregon gives way to super soaker Tuesday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Drier skies are expected Monday as the Pacific Northwest prepares for a super soaker Tuesday. Monday won’t start off completely dry for everyone. A stray rain shower or two is possible for the Portland metro area before sunrise Monday. Overcast conditions will replace the rain potential by the mid-morning hours.
Hillsboro mayor calls on lawmakers to bolster semiconductor industry
As Hillsboro continues to make a name for itself as a leader in business and residential growth, the city is calling on Oregon lawmakers to bolster its semiconductor industry.
hereisoregon.com
9 places soak and sauna in Portland, from basic to luxurious
Two million years ago, in the paleolithic era, also known as “2019,” I visited spas and saunas in the Portland area to help my fellow citizens find a place to relax during the winter months. For me, it was a carefree pre-pandemic, pre-having-a-child adventure in reporting, sometimes in the nude.
hereisoregon.com
‘Coming back stronger’: Water tiger images designed by Portland teen light up City Hall
Portland needs courage and strength as it continues to weather an array of crises, says Bobby Lee, Mayor Ted Wheeler’s chief of staff. That is why an animal symbolizing both has adorned the outside of City Hall in recent nights, he says. The building’s sandstone exterior lit up for...
Oregon’s cannabis industry at its weakest since 2016: OLCC report
According to OLCC, market demand was 63% of supply in 2022, compared to 52% of supply in 2021.
A major earthquake could impact Portland at any time. Here’s how you can prepare
The 7.8 magnitude earthquake that killed more than 3,400 people in Turkey and Syria Monday is causing geologists in the Pacific Northwest to remind people that the area is at risk of its own catastrophic earthquake – and people should be prepared.
Portland area preschool taxes and predatory tactics: Steve Duin column
Nate Gelbard has been living in Multnomah County since 2001, most recently in Arbor Lodge. He has an uncomplicated, uncompromising approach to paying taxes. “I pay my property taxes every year because they send me a bill,” says Gelbard, who just left Oracle – where he spent eight years providing cloud security – to work for a tech firm based in Holland.
What is virga? It just happened at the Oregon coast
Wispy finger-like clouds slowly pushed onshore Saturday evening near Lincoln City. This weather event is known as "virga."
opb.org
Multnomah County has a plan to move hundreds off of Portland streets and into apartments
Multnomah County has unveiled a strategy to address homelessness that will involve moving hundreds of people off the streets and into apartments secured by the county. County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson also called for increased transparency from the county and Portland’s Joint Office of Homeless Services as they find ways to curb homelessness. The plan, called Housing Multnomah Now, will go into effect immediately. The $14 million plan focuses on a housing-first model.
WWEEK
People in Their 40s Are at the Tipping Point Between Loving and Leaving Portland
This week’s cover story examines why, after decades of consistent boom, Portland’s population is suddenly shrinking. Depending on how long you’ve lived here or where you immigrated from, you may have an entirely different perspective on how this city looks, how it got to where it currently is, and whether or not better days lie ahead. You might have a different conception of what constitutes better days in Portland. And, honestly, it’s so emotional to get into. When we talk about Portland like this, I feel like I’m talking about a bestie or partner or a family member who is at rock bottom. I feel like I’m talking about someone I love deeply and intimately enough to fight for, you know?
yachatsnews.com
Oregon’s graduation rate went up last year — more for some student groups than others. Here’s some of what’s working.
As the graduation rate for all Oregon students increased for the Class of 2022, it grew even more in some places among specific student groups. In some districts, the improvement outpaced the state. OPB spoke with officials in Salem-Keizer, Lincoln County and Portland Public Schools about efforts to improve graduation for students who are Black, Native American, experiencing homelessness, or part of a migrant education program.
thatoregonlife.com
You’ll Love the Homestyle Meals at This Cozy Country Restaurant in Oregon
Estacada, a charming town located in the heart of the Clackamas River Basin in Oregon, is known for its stunning scenery, friendly community, and delightful dining options. One of the most popular places to eat in Estacada is the Country Restaurant and Lounge. This family-owned and operated eatery has been serving up delicious homestyle meals to locals and visitors alike since Linda and Glen Parsons first opened their doors over 42 years ago.
OnlyInYourState
Few People Know One Of The Nicest Restaurants In America Is Hiding In Small-Town Oregon
If you’re looking for an upscale restaurant in small-town Oregon for a date or other special occasion, then look no further than the Clearwater Restaurant in Newport. This restaurant is very well-rated and serves up incredible, mouth-watering dishes to its guests seven days a week year-round. It’s comfortable, pleasant, and welcoming, and you’ll love everything about it. Read on to learn more.
High-tech dominates Oregon's economy, sparking worries as it wobbles
The economy of Hillsboro and Washington County has become inextricably tied to the tech sector, thanks in large part to the presence and growth of chipmaker Intel Corp. in the region. While news of Intel’s financial struggles have dominated the news in the past year, there are a lot of other players in the region and a lot of other sectors that have grown alongside the semiconductor industry. “Intel is...
thatoregonlife.com
Revisit The Glory Days At This 50s Themed Diner In Oregon
There’s almost nothing I love more than eating at a vintage diner. The delicious aroma of fresh-brewed coffee, sweet sounds of oldies music in my ears, the feeling of my legs sliding into the vinyl booth, and all the nostalgia of times gone by. Can you feel it? Almost makes you wish for a time machine to transport you back to the 1950s, doesn’t it? Well, this coastal Oregon restaurant may be just the ticket.
Oregon City investigating city-wide server issue hindering services
Computer problems are snarling government business in Oregon City. The Clackamas County city issued an email to employees Monday morning that some services, including billing and permitting, were down due to unspecified issues with accessing server files, said Jarrod Lyman, communications manager for the city.
Comments / 0