Expert explains why reflux disease isn't 'just' heartburn
Gastroesophageal reflux disease is one of the most common digestive disorders in the world. It happens when acid comes up from the stomach into the esophagus: The stomach can resist acid but the esophagus is less acid-resistant. James East, M.D., a gastroenterologist at Mayo Clinic Healthcare in London, says reflux disease may be common, but there can be severe complications if it is ongoing and left untreated.
Don't Ignore Your Acid Reflux, Expert Warns
MONDAY, Jan. 16, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- If you have frequent heartburn or think you may have acid reflux disease, see an expert before you suffer serious complications, one expert warns. "Gastroesophageal reflux disease [GERD] is when you get acid and chemical damage to the lining of the esophagus," said...
What's The Difference Between Gallstones And Kidney Stones
According to WebMD, two common types of stones include gallstones and kidney stones. Some people may be more prone to developing either one of these conditions due to several risk factors. For example, the risk factors for kidney stones include dehydration, family history, and obesity. An increase in your BMI (body mass index) correlates with a higher risk of developing kidney stones, per the Mayo Clinic. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, the risk factors for gallstones include gender (women are more likely to develop gallstones than men), age (the risk of gallstones increases with age), obesity, excess estrogen, and rapid weight loss. Losing weight quickly, particularly through crash diets or weight-loss surgery, increases the risk of gallstones.
Woman vomiting for two years diagnosed with cannabis-related syndrome
A 23-year-old woman who had been continuously vomiting for two years finally got some respite after her doctors accurately diagnosed the culprit - cannabis. For nearly two years, the woman showed up at the emergency department every month with the same set of systems: nausea, abdominal pain, and throwing up uncontrollably, Business Insider reported.
What Are the Symptoms of Hyperekplexia?
Hyperekplexia, also known as startle disease or stiff-person syndrome, is a rare neurological disorder characterized by an exaggerated startle response to unexpected stimuli, such as a loud noise or touch. The most common symptoms of hyperekplexia include:. Exaggerated startle response: This is the most characteristic symptom of hyperekplexia and refers...
What Are the Symptoms of Myopathy?
The most common symptoms of myopathy are weakness and impaired daily functions or activities, as well as muscle pain and tenderness. When a person experiences significant muscle pain and tenderness without weakness, there might be other causes to consider. There are several general signs and symptoms of myopathy, including. Symmetric...
Overactive bladder after hysterectomy
Having a hysterectomy can affect bladder function. For some, this contributes to new or worsened overactive bladder (OAB) symptoms, including frequent urination and strong, sudden urges to urinate. Some also experience urinary incontinence. In a 2019 study involving over 500 people who underwent a vaginal hysterectomy, 13.5% developed new OAB...
Is There A Link Between Ovarian Cysts And Infertility?
Ovarian cysts usually form on or inside the ovaries and appear as fluid-filled sacs. They can occur in women of all ages, especially those of reproductive age.
What Are Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Lesions and Can You Have MS Without Them?
MS is a condition in which the immune system attacks the protective covering of the nerves in your brain and spinal cord. These damaged areas are called lesions and are part of an MS diagnosis. The protective covering around nerves in your brain and spinal cord is called myelin. It...
Gut microbiome may impact the progression of endometriosis
A new study has found gut microbiota may play a pivotal role in the progression of endometriosis in an animal model. Uterine microbiota, on the other hand, did not seem to affect the progression of endometriosis in mice. Researchers found microbiota-derived metabolites—or products made by microbes—were significantly altered in the...
5 Signs of Pregnancy When You Have Irregular Periods
When you have irregular periods, it can be more challenging to determine if you’re pregnant. However, there are still certain signs and symptoms that can indicate pregnancy, even if your periods are irregular. People also have many concerned regarding drug test while on period. so in this article we will be discussing about the causes of irregular period and the 5 signs of pregnancy when you have irregular periods.
Urinary Incontinence Is More Common Than You Might Think
From following a healthy diet to correcting posture, here's what you need to know about urinary incontinence. Coughing, running and even getting out of bed in the morning might accompany a bladder leak. Many people suffer from this frequently embarrassing problem, but what is the solution?. According to the American...
ALS Symptoms in Women
Early amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) symptoms include slurred speech and muscle weakness, which eventually progresses to paralysis and death. Although ALS affects men more than women, some factors may increase women's chances of getting the disease earlier in life. This article discusses ALS in women, including symptoms, causes, and prognosis.
