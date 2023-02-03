Read full article on original website
Man Wearing Underwear as a Mask During Robbery Arrested in Ohio
A Kentucky man is facing prison time after allegedly committing multiple serious crimes in Ohio while wearing underwear on his head. Stout, Ohio is a tiny town across the Ohio River from Kentucky. When I say tiny town, I'm talking about a community of fewer than 100 people. To say they're not accustomed to major crimes like armed robbery and kidnapping would be an understatement. So, when a 30-year-old man from Paducah, Kentucky allegedly robbed a grocery store at gunpoint with underwear on his head, the good people of Stout were in shock. However, it was more than armed robbery according to NBC4i.com,
Name released in fatal Ross Co. crash
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — According to the Chillicothe Patrol Post, a 2013 light green Chevrolet Spark driven by 56-year-old Karl F. Brown from Chillicothe was traveling southbound on Veterans Parkway when it went left of center and collided head-on with a 2011 white Peterbilt 357 driven by 55-year-old William L. Odel from Chillicothe, who was traveling northbound.
House catches on fire in Ironton, Ohio
UPDATE (6:54 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023): Fire crews have cleared the scene of a house fire in Ironton, Ohio. Dispatchers say the fire broke out near 5th and Wine Oak in Ironton. IRONTON, OH (WOWK) — Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Ironton, Ohio. Fire officials say the […]
Huntington Police Chief resigns
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder has resigned, effective immediately, Mayor Steve Williams announced Monday, Feb. 6. “Mr. Colder indicated that he was resigning due to family matters,” Williams said. “Out of respect to him and his family, I will have no further comment.”. Williams...
Search for missing contractor at chemical plant underway
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A search is underway for a missing contractor working at a West Virginia chemical plant, according to an ICL spokesperson. Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller said crews are searching for a man who fell into a pond at the ICL Gallipolis Ferry facility. A missing consultant...
Woman pleads guilty to charges in connection to March 2022 double murder in Vinton County, Ohio
VINTON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A woman pleaded guilty to charges in connection to a March 2022 double murder in McArthur, Ohio. According to the Vinton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Shania Nicole Jones pled guilty on Wednesday to two counts of conspiracy to commit murder. This is in connection to the Mar. 1, 2022, shooting […]
Man sentenced in Mason County death investigation
POINT PLEASANT , W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man convicted of killing a man and attempting to hide the body in the bed of a truck was sentenced to prison. Anthony Yester, of Leon, was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter and concealment of a deceased human body in Nov. 2022. The...
Police: Sleepy burglar found hiding under sheet
SOUTH WILLIAMSON, Ky. — A West Virginia man was arrested after a South Williamson woman reported that he broke into her house and forced his way inside. Kentucky State Police received a call from a South Williamson woman who reported that a man smashed through the glass of her back door and came into her house. The woman ran upstairs to hide in a bedroom while she called police.
Portsmouth man arrested after shooting
PORTSMOUTH — A Portsmouth man was arrested after shooting his girlfriend and then going on the run for four days. At just after 3 a.m. on Jan. 27, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call from a woman who said her daughter have been shot. Deputies...
Chillicothe Man Wins a Million Dollars on Scratch-Off
CHILLICOTHE, OH – Michael Wilson of Chillicothe is enjoying a $1 million annuity prize win after playing the Ohio Lottery’s $50 Billion scratch-off game. He purchased his winning ticket at Quick Stop, located at 1390 West Bridge Street in Chillicothe. Michael won the game’s second-tier prize, paid as...
ESPN flips over cheerleader’s moves
SOUTH POINT — A South Point High School cheerleader received some national attention this week for her athletic abilities. Layna Burton, a 10th grader and the daughter of Laura and Buddy Burton, was featured on a video on ESPN’s TikTok page on Tuesday with the caption “wow.”.
Part of U.S. 23 shut down after trooper-involved shooting
Interstate 64 West is back open Friday night after a two-vehicle crash between the Hal Greer Boulevard and 29th Street exits, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say. U.S. 60 crash victims hospitalized with serious injuries. Updated: 4 hours ago. Two drivers remain hospitalized with serious injuries after a head-on crash late...
Man Arrested for Overnight Shooting in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE – A man was arrested and charged with a shooting in Chillicothe last night. The Chillicothe Police Department responded to a shooting victim at Adena Regional Medical Center Emergency Room on 2/5/23 around 8:04pm. The victim was transported to Grant Hospital and is in stable condition. Police reported that he was shot in the abdomen.
Ross Co. man in serious condition following fiery crash
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Frankfort man is in serious condition after being rescued from his burning car. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, a 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier driven by 53-year-old Jerald Williams of Frankfort, was traveling eastbound on Route 28. Troopers say the vehicle went off the left side of the roadway and struck two trees.
Fatal crash closes busy Ross Co. roadway
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — According to Ross County Sheriff George Lavender, Veterans Parkway in Union Township has been closed this morning since around 7:30 a.m. due to a serious crash. Initial reports say that a dump truck was involved in a rollover accident. One person, sources said, did succumb...
One person trapped inside burning car in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and Rescue Responding to Vehicle Fire in Ross County. Route 28 in Ross County is the scene of a developing emergency as fire and rescue crews respond to a vehicle fire. Eyewitnesses on the scene reported that a person is unconscious inside the burning vehicle, and passersby are attempting to get them out.
Man shot by police after allegedly threatening EMS with gun
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was shot by officers in Huntington Sunday morning after allegedly threatening Cabell County EMS crews with a handgun, according to the Huntington Police Department. Officers say Luis Gonzalez, 47, threatened Cabell EMS with a handgun at a convenience store at the corner of 8th...
One dead following head-on crash near Wayne, Cabell County line
Emergency dispatchers report one person died following a head-on crash along Route 152 near the Wayne and Cabell County line. West Virginia State Police, the Huntington Police Department, EMS and fire agencies responded to the scene Saturday evening, according to dispatchers. This is a developing story. Additional details will be...
