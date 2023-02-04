Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Pet of Week: Rex
This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Rex!. He is a dream and has everyone in the rescue wrapped around his paw!. He is a sweet guy who enjoys being with his people and just living the good life. Rex had a rough start in...
KTVZ
Pet Pals: Blaze is one frisky, loving puppy
Sweet, active and a bit feisty, Blaze is the sister of last week's Pet Pals guest, Socks, and is just as rarin' to go to a new, loving home, waiting at the Humane Society of Central Oregon. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Stray Cat Decides To Work At A Car Shop And Greet Every Customer | The Dodo
Stray cat wanders into a car shop and decides to stay — then this guy who works there gets super attached ❤️️. Keep up with Buster and all his adventures on Instagram: http://thedo.do/buster_and_brothers, and TikTok: http://thedo.do/Buster_and_brothers. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The...
Canine trainer reveals the two worst-behaved dog breeds are the Cocker Spaniel and Cane Corso
Canine behaviourist Will Atherton has spilled on which two dog breeds he most frequently sees with behaviour problems in his line of work.
WSFA
Animal shelter mistakenly euthanized dog set for rescue
PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) – An animal control and care center in Arizona is under fire after employees mistakenly euthanized a dog that was set to be rescued. A spokesperson for Maricopa County Animal Care and Control called it an honest mistake that led to the tragic death of a rottweiler.
Woman who found long-lost pet cat refuses to return feline to family friend who kidnapped her cat in the first place
A young woman who lost her best friend and pet cat found the cat again on a “Lost Cat” poster. When the cat then found his way home to the woman, she refused to ‘return’ the pet to the neighbour who she suspects stole the cat weeks ago. She has now turned to Reddit to determine whether she is in the right or the wrong.
Adoptable Bonded Cat and Dog Pair Named After 'Homeward Bound' Pets Will 'Melt Your Heart'
Sassy the dog and Shadow the cat are ready to fill your home with cuddles after rescuers found the pets abandoned in a field in Jackson County, Michigan Like the pets of Homeward Bound, these animal best friends have been on an impressive journey. According to Lydia Sattler, the animal services director of Jackson County, a man found the cat and dog pair abandoned with another canine in a Jackson County, Michigan, field. "He knows they were out there at least the day before and all night...
WSVN-TV
Animal shelter shares heartbreaking note found with abandoned dog
(WSVN) - An animal shelter in Tennessee is turning to social media in hopes of finding the owner of a dog named Lilo that was abandoned with a heartbreaking note attached to its collar. The note, which was posted on Facebook by McKamey Animal Center in Chattanooga, Tenn., stated that...
Canine behaviourist: Dog breeds to never own - West Highland Terrier, Pug and Husky
A dog trainer has left pet owners up in arms after he share which three breeds he would never own. Some dog lovers weren't happy with the behaviourist's choices.
10 Best Calming Dog Treats in 2023
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Does your pup get stressed out from time to time? Are you looking for different calming remedies to help her (and you!) feel better? Luckily, CBD can be just as helpful for managing pet anxiety as it is […]
a-z-animals.com
Watch an Adult Lion Ambush an Entire Pack of Wild Dog Pups!
Cats vs. dogs is an age-old conflict and one immortalized in many stories and cartoons. In nature, however, the outcome can be sudden and brutal and in this video, we see just how savage life on a game reserve can be. This particular video was bravely captured by a 22-year-old visitor. He was on a trip to Sabi Sands, Greater Kruger Park, in South Africa with his family. They particularly wanted to see a pack of wild dogs and were delighted when they found a group of 16 pups. The encounter started off just the way they had planned as they watched the mother dog return and regurgitate food for her offspring. This is typical behavior for these animals who use it as an efficient way to carry food back to the den for their young. They will also regurgitate food for other dogs and all adults will regurgitate food for the pups – not just the parents.
pupvine.com
German Shepherd Vs Pitbull: Who’s The Best Dog?
So, you’re comparing a German Shepherd vs Pitbull. Who do you think would win?. German Shepherds are excellent dogs. They have been around for quite a while, and they’ve been my favorite dogs ever since their early days. You can say with every right that they are the...
Your charismatic cat or dog can now earn thousands of dollars as Chief Toy Tester- Retailer seeks a pet with personality
Do you have a playful pet, or two? Your adorable pet may be unique enough to become the next viral brand ambassador! PetSmart is now advertising an opportunity for one of your lovable pets to become the next Chief Toy Tester at PetSmart. Each pet who lands a role as a new PetSmart toy tester will participate in quarterly unboxing videos, Salon spas days, and much more! [i]
Arthritis in Pets
No matter how much we don’t want to think about it, the truth is that our pets will grow older. They may be affected by arthritis, but there are still ways for us to help them live the best life possible.
thehappypuppysite.com
What Is A Blue Chihuahua?
Authentic blue Chihuahua dogs have a blue tint on their fur, as well as the rim around their eyes, nose and pads of their little paws. The color of his coat will have no implications on his temperament and personality. However, studies have found that the genetic makeup of a blue Chihuahua can be tied to certain health issues in the dog.
PetSmart Wants To Pay Your Cat or Dog $10,000 to Test Toys
On average, cats and dogs sleep between 12 to 16 hours a day. If you think they need to be more productive — especially in helping with the finances — then here’s the perfect job for them. PetSmart is in search of one dog and one cat...
Pet Skunk Learning to Play with Kitten Sibling Is Both Fascinating and Adorable
Those little hops are everything!Continue reading
pupvine.com
French Bulldog Separation Anxiety – 11 Ways To Help Your Dog
Did your dog breeder tell you that French Bulldogs are one of the dog breeds more prone to developing separation anxiety than other breeds?. Why this common behavioral issue is not talked about is a mystery to me. Just like we have the right to know about physical characteristics and...
loveyourdog.com
Border Collie Growth Chart: Puppy Milestones & What To Expect
The Border Collie, also called the Border, is an ancient hunting dog breed that has been around since the time of the Vikings. These dogs are known as being one of, if not the most, intelligent canines in the world. They are incredibly skilled at herding, have tons of energy, and are extremely agile. These medium-sized pups make wonderful family companions and are popular worldwide. They are medium-sized dogs and love to be around people. This Border Collie growth chart focuses on the growth milestones of a dog’s first year.
pupvine.com
French Bulldog Tail Docking Debunked
Is there anyone who has seen a long-tailed French Bulldog? How fast do they dock the tails that we can’t see a full-length tail on a Frenchie? Or, perhaps there is a rule to perform French Bulldog tail docking and forever be silent about it. OK, let’s not get...
