Where are Raducanu, Gauff and Swiatek playing next after Australian Open?
Youngstars Emma Raducanu, Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek will see action after the Australian Open over the next few weeks. After the first Grand Slam of the year, many of the tennis players decided to rest and prepare for the challenges that February brings, with a WTA 1000 and two WTA 500 titles. Iga Swiatek (world No. 1) and Coco Gauff (world No. 6) will return to the WTA courts Doha 500, which will be held from February 13 to 18 and will feature 9 of the top-10. The Pole was the champion last year, while Gauff won the doubles title with her partner Jessica Pegula.
WTA Rankings Update: Parks rises 28 spots after Lyon Trophy Run
After a solid week of tennis, we have new WTA Rankings that saw some players like Parks and Andreescu rise while the top 10 remained unchanged. Not many tennis players played in the previous week with the events in Hua Hin and Lyon but we did see Alycia Parks announce herself in a major way. She defeated Caroline Garcia in her hometown Lyon in front of a packed crowd never buckling under pressure. The effort earned her a trophy and a rise in the rankings.
Rybakina finally sees benefits of improved ranking but set for tough draw in second round at Abu Dhabi Open
Elena Rybakina finished the 2022 season outside the top-20 despite winning Wimbledon, a tournament that did not distribute points last Year. After the Australian Open, February brings the Middle East tournaments that have various points in contention. The run to the final who reached Rybakina in Melbourne, gave him 1,200 points and reached the top-10 for the first time in his career. Although the Kazakh won her first Grand Slam at Wimbledon last year, the ban on Russian and Belarusian players led to the determination of the ATP and WTA that the tournament wouldn't distribute points.
Andreescu still set to play Abu Dhabi Open despite right shoulder injury halting Hua Hin run
Bianca Andreescu retired from her Hua Hin semi-final clash against Lesia Tsurenko due to a shoulder injury but she plans to play at the Abu Dhabi Open regardless. Andreescu didn't play badly in that semi-final but her struggles with an injury were clearly evident. She lost the opening set and was down in the second set so she decided to retire from the match in order to not make it worse. There is a good reason for that as a couple of big events are coming up.
Sponsorship grows for Rybakina after Australian Open run, sees 'growing interest' in tennis
Australian Open champion Elena Rybakina thanked fans and sponsors for their support after a successful run at the Australian Open as she sees more interest in her. Rybakina comes from humble beginnings and she's rather grateful for the support and attention she's getting lately after working her way to the top of tennis. The Russian-born Kazakh player expressed her gratitude in an Instagram post ahead of the WTA event in Emirates. Rybakina wrote:
Unseeded Parks beats top-seeded Garcia for her 1st title
LYON, France — Unseeded American Alycia Parks secured a stunning 7-6 (7), 7-5 upset win over WTA Finals champion Caroline Garcia in the Open Metropole de Lyon final to clinch her first career title. “I think France has a special part in my heart right now,” Parks said. “I’ll...
Alycia Parks stuns Caroline Garcia to lift maiden WTA trophy in Lyon
A new tennis star is emerging with Alycia Parks beating Caroline Garcia 7-6(7) 7-5 to win her maiden WTA trophy in the hometown of Garcia in front of packed stands. Parks played a superb match to take down Garcia as the French player nearly lost her mind in this match. It was such a great display by the American, particularly under pressure because anytime Garcia had a chance the American would find a way to get out of it. She served incredibly hitting 15 aces which is just absurd.
“It is the hardest time to win a Grand Slam”: Mouratoglou praises Medvedev for winning Grand Slam tittle in Big Three era
Serena Williams' former coach Patrick Mouratoglou opined on Daniil Medvedev's Grand Slam win and Stefanos Tsitsipas' chance of winning a Grand Slam. The coach has a lot of experience on the tour, in addition to being Serena Williams's coach for 10 years (in which the American won 10 Grand Slams) he has worked with some important names in the WTA and ATP, such as Coco Gauff, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Simona Halep and Holger Rune.
Parks upsets Garcia in Lyon to win first WTA singles title
Alycia Parks won her first WTA singles title at the Open 6ème Sens Métropole de Lyon on Sunday, wrapping up her breakthrough week on the Hologic WTA Tour with her first Top 5 victory. The 22-year-old American upset No.1 seed and local hope Caroline Garcia, 7-6(7), 7-5, collecting...
Unseeded American Parks seals maiden WTA title in Lyon: “I think France has a special part in my heart right now”
Alycia Parks beat the local Caroline Garcia and achieved her best position so far in WTA's ranking. 22-year-old Parks had the best week of her career and is the new champion at the Open Métropole de Lyon after beating world No. 5 Garcia 7-6 (7), 7-5 in the final. This is the first tournament of her career and she will be ranked 51st this Monday. Garcia was unable to take advantage in any of the four break points she had in the match, and as in the entire championship the American showed an impressive serve and hit 15 aces.
China's Zhu Lin stays in top form, beating Tsurenko in Thailand Open final
Zhu Lin of China won her maiden career title after beating Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine 6-4, 6-4 in the final of the Thailand Open on Sunday. In a match lasting one hour and 45 minutes, both players exchanged nail-biting baseline rallies before Zhu finally found a way past her determined opponent in Hua Hin.
2023 Cordoba Open ATP Draw confirmed including Schwartzman, Cerundolo and Ramos-Vinolas
The draw has been confirmed for the 2023 Cordoba Open which will take place on Red Clay in Argentina between 6-12 February, 2023. As expected, it is a mainly Argentinian field assembled in Cordoba with Diego Schwartzman, the Cerundolo brothers among the top seeds. Albert Ramos-Vinolas plays as do the...
2023 Upper Austria Ladies Linz WTA Draw including Sakkari, Alexandrova, Vekic and Parks
The draw has been confirmed ahead of Upper Austria Ladies Linz which takes place between 6-12 February, 2023 and is one of the only tournaments not in the Middle East during this month. A continuation of hard court action, Maria Sakkari returns aiming to break her title duck, she faces...
Venus Williams confirms tear in harmstring after ASB Classic injury which halted comeback: “I knew that it was going to be bad”
Venus Williams was defeated by Lin Zhu in the round of 16 of the ASB Classic, and now she opened about her physical problems on her YouTube channel. The seven-time Grand Slam champion started her 2023 season in Australia on a positive note, seeing her win the first round against Katie Volynets. It wasn't a small achievement, the eldest of the Williams sisters only played 4 singles matches in 2022 (0-4 record), and with the retirement of her younger sister Serena Williams last year, it seemed inevitable that Venus would follow her decision.
USA seal Davis Cup Finals spot, captain David Nainkin taking it one step at a time: “The first step is to actually qualify and that’s what we’ve done”
With victories for Tommy Paul, Mackenzie McDonald and the partnership of Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek, they made it 3-0 that gave them the victory in the Davis Cup Qualifier. Denis Kudla achieved another victory in a fourth match with the series sentenced. In international competitions, the United States team...
2023 Open Sud de France Montpellier Draw including Rune, Sinner and Coric
The draw has been confirmed for 2023 Open Sud de France with Holger Rune, Jannik Sinner and Borna Coric, the top seeds in Montpellier. Rune will face Marc-Andrea Huesler or Luca van Assche in the second round. While Coric could face Arthur Rinderknech. Sinner could take on Marton Fucsovics, while...
Nicolas Mahut critical of Davis Cup, calls it a 'total failure'
Nicolas Mahut was very critical of the previous four iterations of the Davis Cup which were held under the direction of Kosmos as the event transferred back to the ITF this year. Not many tennis players were fans of the new format Kosmos brought to the Davis Cup and after...
Retirement' not on the mind of Rafael Nadal according to uncle Toni Nadal: "He needs to rest and recover for three or four more weeks"
Rafael Nadal won't be retiring from the sport of tennis as he plans to keep on going with his uncle Toni confirming he'll be back in three or four weeks. Nadal injured himself in the second round of the Australian Open failing to defend his trophy from the previous year. Injuries have been more and more common for Nadal recently as age works against him most of the time. It's something Toni Nadal has been aware for a while but he won't be retiring from the sport any time soon.
Stan the Man as Wawrinka seals comeback for Switzerland to dump Germany out of Davis Cup
It was Stan the Man as Stan Wawrinka rolled back the years to fire Switzerland past Germany and into the Davis Cup Finals for the first time after a stunning turn-around against Alexander Zverev and co. The Germans went 2-1 up with Tim Puetz and Andreas Mies giving the hosts...
Who qualified for 2023 Davis Cup Finals this past weekend? Complete list here
The qualifying rounds of the 2023 Davis Cup happened over the weekend and we have 12 more nations that will be part of the Finals later this year. The nations that qualified before and didn't need to play in this stage were the champions Canada, Spain, Italy and Australia. The other nations had to book a place by beating another nation and we have the full list of those that made it. Borna Coric led his country past Austria beating them 3-1 to book a place in the Finals.
