Read full article on original website
Related
tennisuptodate.com
WTA Rankings Update: Parks rises 28 spots after Lyon Trophy Run
After a solid week of tennis, we have new WTA Rankings that saw some players like Parks and Andreescu rise while the top 10 remained unchanged. Not many tennis players played in the previous week with the events in Hua Hin and Lyon but we did see Alycia Parks announce herself in a major way. She defeated Caroline Garcia in her hometown Lyon in front of a packed crowd never buckling under pressure. The effort earned her a trophy and a rise in the rankings.
tennisuptodate.com
Former tennis player Ipek Sonoglu calls on Venus and Serena Williams, Murray, Azarenka to help amid earthquake disaster in Turkey
A devastating earthquake happened in Turkey in the early hours of Tuesday morning and former Turkish player Ipek Sonoglu called on her former colleagues to help. Several powerful earthquakes hit Turkey in hours, leaving mass destruction and many casualties. The catastrophe prompted many countries to immediately issue assistance to the affected area in an effort to solve as many lives as possible and help the severely undermanned local responders.
tennisuptodate.com
Andreescu still set to play Abu Dhabi Open despite right shoulder injury halting Hua Hin run
Bianca Andreescu retired from her Hua Hin semi-final clash against Lesia Tsurenko due to a shoulder injury but she plans to play at the Abu Dhabi Open regardless. Andreescu didn't play badly in that semi-final but her struggles with an injury were clearly evident. She lost the opening set and was down in the second set so she decided to retire from the match in order to not make it worse. There is a good reason for that as a couple of big events are coming up.
tennisuptodate.com
Rybakina finally sees benefits of improved ranking but set for tough draw in second round at Abu Dhabi Open
Elena Rybakina finished the 2022 season outside the top-20 despite winning Wimbledon, a tournament that did not distribute points last Year. After the Australian Open, February brings the Middle East tournaments that have various points in contention. The run to the final who reached Rybakina in Melbourne, gave him 1,200 points and reached the top-10 for the first time in his career. Although the Kazakh won her first Grand Slam at Wimbledon last year, the ban on Russian and Belarusian players led to the determination of the ATP and WTA that the tournament wouldn't distribute points.
tennisuptodate.com
Venus Williams confirms tear in harmstring after ASB Classic injury which halted comeback: “I knew that it was going to be bad”
Venus Williams was defeated by Lin Zhu in the round of 16 of the ASB Classic, and now she opened about her physical problems on her YouTube channel. The seven-time Grand Slam champion started her 2023 season in Australia on a positive note, seeing her win the first round against Katie Volynets. It wasn't a small achievement, the eldest of the Williams sisters only played 4 singles matches in 2022 (0-4 record), and with the retirement of her younger sister Serena Williams last year, it seemed inevitable that Venus would follow her decision.
Boxing Scene
Baumgardner: I Would Love A Knockout Against Mekhaled & I Think It’s Coming
Three months after narrowly winning the biggest fight of her career, Alycia Baumgardner wants to emphatically end her bout with Elhem Mekhaled on Saturday night. Mekhaled has never been knocked out, but Baumgardner is confident she can stop the challenger for her four championships inside the distance. The 10-round, 130-pound title bout between Baumgardner (13-1, 7 KOs), of Bingham Hills, Michigan, and Mekhaled (15-1, 3 KOs), of Paris, France, will be part of the Amanda Serrano-Erika Cruz undercard at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York (DAZN; 8 p.m. ET).
tennisuptodate.com
Alycia Parks stuns Caroline Garcia to lift maiden WTA trophy in Lyon
A new tennis star is emerging with Alycia Parks beating Caroline Garcia 7-6(7) 7-5 to win her maiden WTA trophy in the hometown of Garcia in front of packed stands. Parks played a superb match to take down Garcia as the French player nearly lost her mind in this match. It was such a great display by the American, particularly under pressure because anytime Garcia had a chance the American would find a way to get out of it. She served incredibly hitting 15 aces which is just absurd.
tennisuptodate.com
Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka overtaken as sportswomen with the most endorsements
Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka were surpassed by soccer player Alex Morgan as sportswomen with the most endorsements. According to Sponsor United, the Japanese and the American in 2022 ceased to be the sportswomen with the highest financial gains. The report ranks Alex Morgan as the highest-earning woman in sports, with $3 million. Morgan has signed 27 contracts with important brands, such as Google, Coca-Cola or AT&T.
tennisuptodate.com
"His meltdown after the win in final spoke loudly": Mouratoglou believes Djokovic banished demons after Australian Open win
Patrick Mouratoglou spoke about the Australian Open in a tweet he shared after the final believing that Djokovic was able to overcome a very emotional event for him. Mouratoglou highlighted the return of Djokovic to Melbourne as something that will be emotional for him and to an extent it was. The deportation in 2022, the injury this year. There was a lot Djokovic had to overcome to win and he did it in superb fashion. Mouratoglou believes it was like an exorcism for him:
tennisuptodate.com
Novak Djokovic's Australian Open opponent believes injury was 'far-fetched': "A lot of combative athletes can't continue with the same thing"
Novak Djokovic's Australian Open run finished with a trophy and many have called out his injury as he really didn't seem too bothered by it for most of it. Many experts who watched Djokovic play many times noted that he truly did look injured because he didn't move as well as he generally does. Craig Tiley, the CEO of Tennis Australia confirmed a 3 cm tear in his hamstring although Djokovic never publicized his injury despite promising to do so.
tennisuptodate.com
"If Martina Navratilova is greater than Novak Djokovic, Margaret Court is the GOAT": Journalist takes shot at Djokovic being seen lower than Navratilova in all-time conversation
Sports Journalist Sam Street has taken a stance against the narrative that Djokovic can't be the goat because of his lack of doubles tennis success. Novak Djokovic hasn't played much doubles tennis in his life and some have started arguing that that should be held against him in any GOAT debate. People are debating whether Martina Navratilova who won 166 singles titles and 177 doubles titles in her career. Street is not a fan of that way of looking at the debate and he even pointed out a major flaw.
Boxing Scene
Alycia Baumgardner Drops Mekhaled Twice, Wins Decision To Become Undisputed
NEW YORK – Alycia Baumgardner left no doubt whatsoever about the outcome of this 130-pound title fight. Baumgardner dropped Elhem Mekhaled twice during the fourth round, hurt her badly during the seventh round and won their 10-round title unification bout by unanimous decision at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater. The 28-year-old Baumgardner became women’s boxing’s fully unified junior lightweight champion by defeating France’s Mekhaled, whose toughness made what was a one-sided fight on the scorecards entertaining.
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Abu Dhabi Open WTA Draw including Kasatkina, Bencic, Badosa and Rybakina
The Abu Dhabi Open will take place between February 6-12, 2023 as WTA action returns to the Middle East also featuring tournaments in Doha and Dubai in the coming weeks and the first of which features many big names. Headlined by Daria Kasatkina. Also involved includes Belinda Bencic, Elena Rybakina...
tennisuptodate.com
“It is the hardest time to win a Grand Slam”: Mouratoglou praises Medvedev for winning Grand Slam tittle in Big Three era
Serena Williams' former coach Patrick Mouratoglou opined on Daniil Medvedev's Grand Slam win and Stefanos Tsitsipas' chance of winning a Grand Slam. The coach has a lot of experience on the tour, in addition to being Serena Williams's coach for 10 years (in which the American won 10 Grand Slams) he has worked with some important names in the WTA and ATP, such as Coco Gauff, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Simona Halep and Holger Rune.
tennisuptodate.com
Fognini sees Djokovic as 'strongest' of Big Three but also 'least loved'
Fabio Fognini competed against all the members of the big three and he knows that Djokovic is likely the strongest one tennis-wise but also the least popular. It's not a secret that Djokovic faced the impossible task of converting tennis fans from Nadal and Federer to himself when he arrived on the professional scene. Tennis had this perfect rivalry between two respectful players whom everybody loved and everything was so perfect. In many people's eyes, Djokovic came and ruined everything by inserting himself into the story.
tennisuptodate.com
Sponsorship grows for Rybakina after Australian Open run, sees 'growing interest' in tennis
Australian Open champion Elena Rybakina thanked fans and sponsors for their support after a successful run at the Australian Open as she sees more interest in her. Rybakina comes from humble beginnings and she's rather grateful for the support and attention she's getting lately after working her way to the top of tennis. The Russian-born Kazakh player expressed her gratitude in an Instagram post ahead of the WTA event in Emirates. Rybakina wrote:
tennisuptodate.com
Retirement' not on the mind of Rafael Nadal according to uncle Toni Nadal: "He needs to rest and recover for three or four more weeks"
Rafael Nadal won't be retiring from the sport of tennis as he plans to keep on going with his uncle Toni confirming he'll be back in three or four weeks. Nadal injured himself in the second round of the Australian Open failing to defend his trophy from the previous year. Injuries have been more and more common for Nadal recently as age works against him most of the time. It's something Toni Nadal has been aware for a while but he won't be retiring from the sport any time soon.
tennisuptodate.com
Caroline Garcia to face Alycia Parks in Lyon Open final
Caroline Garcia continued her strong play in her hometown beating Camila Osorio 6-2 6-2 in 72 minutes of play to advance to the final against Parks. It's the best possible final fans in Lyon could have gotten because not only will they see the native player in the final, but they will also see her take on Parks who has been on fire indoors for a while. The American plays very similarly to Garcia as she has a powerful serve and hits a very powerful and flat ball.
tennisuptodate.com
Thiem not set to bring in outside voices during comeback despite Davis Cup disappointment: "It depends only on me"
Dominic Thiem saw his return to the court for this year end in defeat to Borna Gojo in the Davis Cup as Austria fell to Croatia and the lack of match practice told. When asked if he would bring in outside voices and more people to help in his comeback, he said it is up to him and not other people to decide on his future.
tennisuptodate.com
Huesler dents Zverev comeback, makes it 2-2 as Switzerland and Germany go the distance at Davis Cup
The tie between Germany and Switzerland is going the distance at the Davis Cup after Marc-Andrea Huesler saw off Alexander Zverev on Saturday afternoon 6-2, 7-6 making it 2-2. It all comes down to the deciding match now between Oscar Otte of Germany and Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland with the latter losing to Zverev yesterday in his best match since his comeback but that was soon taken away by the World No.53 who sealed victory in just under two hours.
Comments / 0