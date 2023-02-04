ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy Brown shares epic memory of playing with Tom Brady

By Danny Jaillet
 2 days ago
Former New England Patriots wide receiver Troy Brown shared his favorite moment of playing with Tom Brady, following Brady’s retirement announcement on Wednesday.

Brown spent 15 seasons with the organization as a player and was able to work with Brady during the Patriots dynasty of the early 2000s. He finished his career with 557 receptions for 6,366 yards and 31 touchdowns. He made the Pro Bowl in 2001, when he caught 101 passes for 1,199 yards and five touchdowns.

Despite playing with Brady for a solid part of his career, the wide receiver has one favorite Brady moment in particular: the 82-yard touchdown pass that knocked off the Miami Dolphins in overtime back in 2003.

Brown is still connected with the Patriots organization, serving as the team’s wide receivers coach. Nevertheless, his connection with Brady that day will perhaps be the one he remembers most.

