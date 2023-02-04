After Rutgers defeated Michigan State 61-55 at Madison Square Garden in the Big Ten Super Saturday Classic, it was time for postgame. Michigan State Head Coach Tom Izzo complimented the Scarlet Knights on their tough play, and noted that Rutgers is the “second best team” in the Big Ten, adding he wouldn’t want to face them again. Check out the Hall of Famer’s full presser!

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO