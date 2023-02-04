ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Rutgers Tops Michigan State in Garden Classic

RUTGERS 61 – MICHIGAN STATE 55. It wasn’t pretty, but when it came down to the tough minutes Rutgers found a way to get it done against Big Ten rival Michigan State, defeating them 61-55 at a sold out, raucous, pro-Rutgers crowd at Madison Square Garden on Saturday afternoon.
Rutgers women’s Hoops Post ‘W’ vs. Wisconsin

Chalk up another victory for Rutgers women’s basketball, as the ladies scored a 73-67 victory over Big Ten rival Wisconsin. The victory moves Rutgers to 10-14 on the season and 4-8 in Big Ten play this season, as the Scarlet Knights are in the thick of the Big Ten Tournament race.
AUDIO: Rutgers vs. Michigan State Postgame

After Rutgers defeated Michigan State 61-55 at Madison Square Garden in the Big Ten Super Saturday Classic, it was time for postgame. Michigan State Head Coach Tom Izzo complimented the Scarlet Knights on their tough play, and noted that Rutgers is the “second best team” in the Big Ten, adding he wouldn’t want to face them again. Check out the Hall of Famer’s full presser!
