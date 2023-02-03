SEATTLE – It was an exciting day on Montlake as the Washington women's basketball team (13-9, 5-7) took down No. 2 Stanford (22-3, 10-2) 72-67 Sunday afternoon. In front of over 4,300 loud fans, the Huskies put on a show, electrifying Alaska Airlines Arena. It was the largest attendance of the season as Washington handed Stanford its second loss in conference play, and only third of the season.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO