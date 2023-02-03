ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gohuskies.com

Huskies Take Down No. 2 Stanford in Exciting Win

SEATTLE – It was an exciting day on Montlake as the Washington women's basketball team (13-9, 5-7) took down No. 2 Stanford (22-3, 10-2) 72-67 Sunday afternoon. In front of over 4,300 loud fans, the Huskies put on a show, electrifying Alaska Airlines Arena. It was the largest attendance of the season as Washington handed Stanford its second loss in conference play, and only third of the season.
SEATTLE, WA
gohuskies.com

Both Track Squads Ranked Top-Five Nationally

SEATTLE – For three straight weeks the Husky track and field teams have made some type of program history. Two weeks ago the women achieved an all-time high of No. 2. Last week the men earned their first ever No. 1 ranking. And today both teams were simultaneously ranked in the top-five of the National Ratings Index for the first time.
SEATTLE, WA
gohuskies.com

Gabriel Hires Concepción As Assistant Coach

SEATTLE – Husky Volleyball Head Coach Leslie Gabriel announced the first addition to her coaching staff today, welcoming Manolo Concepción to Montlake. An experienced and passionate teacher of the game, Concepción has nearly two decades of coaching experience at virtually every level of volleyball. Concepción joins the...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy