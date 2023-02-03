Read full article on original website
Ariel Investments’ $1.45 Billion “Project Black” Fund Aimed To Help Minority Firms Become Fortune 500 Suppliers
Ariel Alternatives has closed its $1.45 billion Project Black fund, allowing it to help minority firms grow. The private equity business of Ariel Investments, Ariel Alternatives will use its inaugural fund to acquire minority owned businesses and help them become diverse suppliers for Fortune 500 companies. Ariel Investments, No. 1...
Amy DuBois Barnett Joins Growth Capital Firm Bravo Mondo as Senior Advisor
Bravo Mondo, a newly-formed growth capital firm, founded by former Viacom and AOL exec, Dermot McCormack, is pleased to announce the addition of media industry veteran Amy DuBois Barnett as Senior Advisor. Barnett will advise on all media-related investments as well as develop a pipeline based on her extensive experience...
u.today
Future Tech Event to Take Place in November 2023
Future Tech Event is Sultanate of Oman’s foremost B2B and B2G bespoke Technology Event, taking place in November 2023, at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre. It is a definitive meeting place facilitating multi-stakeholder dialogue with power packed networking opportunities among C-Level executives, leading industry experts, decision makers, policy makers and government officials from across the value chain to foster collaboration, discuss current challenges, business opportunities, develop market strategies, share knowledge and identify solutions shaping the future of technology.
A small software company's stock is up 200% on news of AI integration as companies big and small cash in on the craze stoked by ChatGPT
Versus Systems shares sharply jumped Wednesday on the announcement of a deal involving AI. Versus Systems joins a list of stocks whose shares have seen a boost from interest in AI technology. Stock in Versus climbed more than 400% before trimming the intraday gain to 200%. Shares of software maker...
How Log9- a Renewable Energy Firm- raised $40 million from Angel Investors
Log9 Materials is a “pioneering responsible energy firm,” that specializes in advanced technology start-up batteries. Just this Monday, Log9 Materials issued a statement proclaiming that they have raised $40 million in a Series B funding led by the firms Amara Raja Batteries Ltd and Petronas Ventures.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Freddy's COO Scott Redler named National Restaurant Association chairman for 2023
Scott Redler, co-founder and COO of Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, has assumed the chairmanship of the National Restaurant Association for 2023. He’ll be assisted in that role by Jeff Lobdell, who assumes Redler’s prior honorary post of vice chairman. Lobdell is the founder and president of Restaurant Partners Management, an operator of 12 restaurant concepts in Michigan.
2 top executives at consulting giant McKinsey broke down 3 ways Gen Z is transforming the workplace
"Gen Z is comfortable with the idea of change through structure," McKinsey's chief marketing officer, Tracy Francis, said.
salestechstar.com
OpenBots Expands List of Growing Partnerships as Part of Its Automation Delivery Services
The bundled and fully featured Intelligent Automation Platform OpenBots adds two renowned companies to its partner network to continue helping businesses grow and expand using world-class automation services. OpenBots is proud to assist companies in carrying out automation workflow solutions that successfully mimic human behavior and interactions on computers, connect...
While Some Corporate DEI Progress Has Been Made, Real Growth Remains Low, Especially in Black Leadership Roles
A scarce 3% of Fortune 500 firms’ diversity data is available to the public, research shows. Data also shows around 81% of CEOs of large companies are white men, compared to just 3.2% who are Black, based on a recent report. And the number of Black CEOs has shrunk...
eHealth Welcomes Back Lara Sasken as Senior Vice President, Communications
EHealth continues to strengthen its senior leadership team with addition of seasoned communications and PR expert. (Nasdaq: EHTH) (eHealth.com), a leading private online health insurance marketplace, today announced the return of. as Senior Vice President of Communications. "eHealth's transformation over the past year continues to attract incredible talent, and we...
Sports Business Journal
Facilities: Facial recognition, staffing, AI, personalization among hottest topics for live events in 2023
I fired off a barrage of emails in January to dozens of folks involved with every aspect of the live sports experience to see what topics are: A) front of mind for them as 2023 gets going and, B) most intriguing to them. These thoughts came up most often:. ■...
hospitalitytech.com
Tech Updates Pave the Way for Growth for Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, The Brass Tap
FSC Franchise Co., the parent company Beef ‘O’ Brady’s restaurant chain and bar concept The Brass Tap, is planning to open 22 locations in 2023. Behind the scenes, FSC Franchise Co. has streamlined and updated its technology in recent years. COO Scott SirLouis was brought on to...
Altus Power, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Sophia Lee as Chief Sustainability Officer
STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 6, 2023-- Altus Power, Inc. (“Altus Power” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMPS), the premier independent developer, owner and operator of commercial-scale solar facilities, today announced the appointment of Sophia Lee as its Chief Sustainability Officer, in addition to her current role as the Company’s Chief Legal Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005246/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Data Use and Measurements to Optimize Warehouse Performance
As the dust settles on the 2022 peak season and the new year begins it’s time to evaluate the performance of fulfillment operations. Almost every brand or third-party logistics (3PL) provider needs to improve efficiency, increase savings, and better serve customers. With the right data and key performance indicators (KPIs) you can measure the performance of business and the impact on profit margin.
Chris Peterson of Anomali Honored as a 2023 CRN Channel Chief
REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 6, 2023-- Anomali, the leader in modernizing and scaling security operations, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Chris Peterson, Vice President of Worldwide Partnerships, on its 2023 Channel Chiefs list. Every year, this list honors the IT channel executives who work tirelessly to advance the channel agenda and deliver successful channel partner programs and strategies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005171/en/ Chris Peterson of Anomali Honored as a 2023 CRN Channel Chief (Photo: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
Stord Appoints CFO and CPO
Chief Financial Officer Stephanie Fielding and Chief People Officer Sara Feulner will focus on accelerating Stord’s growth and providing an exceptional experience for employees and customers. Stord, the Cloud Supply Chain leader, announced two additions to its executive team, Stephanie Fielding as Chief Financial Officer and Sara Feulner as...
aiexpress.io
Rapid Robotics and Universal Robots team up to accelerate cobot deployments
Rapid Robotics and Universal Robots (UR) simply introduced a brand new partnership. UR, a Danish firm that makes collaborative robots (cobots), will provide Speedy Robotics with collaborative robotic arms in order that it could possibly arrange cobot work cells throughout North America. Because of this Speedy Robotics will be capable to serve extra clients and maintain the short deployment occasions that clients have come to count on, at the same time as Speedy Robotics continues to develop throughout the nation.
Transatlantic Talent and Production Firm 42 Acquires Commercials Outfit OB (EXCLUSIVE)
Los Angeles and London-based management and production company 42 has acquired OB Management, an integrated director management and production firm for commercials and music videos. OB founder Otis Bell will stay on to helm the company alongside COO Frida Nilsson. The company will be rebranded as “OB/42” and continue to operate as a distinct entity within the 42 group. 42 bosses Marc Allen, Josh Varney and Ben Pugh will sit on the board of OB/42 going forward. The acquisition includes Probation — which Bell co-founded in 2011 with Matt Davey — a photo agency representing top photographers working in advertising, music and...
hotelnewsme.com
FOOD MADE GOOD – HELPING THE UAE RESTAURANT INDUSTRY PREPARE FOR COP28 AND BEYOND
Food Made Good is now available for the UAE restaurant industry providing clarity and guidance on what sustainability means. With access to a free self-assessment tool and an in-depth framework, restaurants and food service operators will be able to successfully integrate sustainable practices into their strategy and operations. What does...
gamblingnews.com
White Label Casinos Splits from iGaming Group
A new provider of white gaming label casino solutions for iGaming operators has hit the market. The company in question is White Label Casinos, a former part of iGaming Group. The new studio, formed after a mutual separation from the latter company, will seek to revolutionize iGaming with intuitive products that are easy to use by industry startups and established companies alike.
