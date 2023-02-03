Los Angeles and London-based management and production company 42 has acquired OB Management, an integrated director management and production firm for commercials and music videos. OB founder Otis Bell will stay on to helm the company alongside COO Frida Nilsson. The company will be rebranded as “OB/42” and continue to operate as a distinct entity within the 42 group. 42 bosses Marc Allen, Josh Varney and Ben Pugh will sit on the board of OB/42 going forward. The acquisition includes Probation — which Bell co-founded in 2011 with Matt Davey — a photo agency representing top photographers working in advertising, music and...

19 HOURS AGO