HYATT COMPLETES DREAM HOTEL ACQUISITION: Hyatt Hotels Corp. has completed the acquisition of Dream Hotel Group, adding lifestyle brands, including Dream Hotels, The Chatwal and Unscripted Hotels, to its portfolio. The asset-light acquisition comprises 12 lifestyle hotels (of which nine are managed and three licensed) and an additional 24 signed long-term management agreements for hotels scheduled to open soon. Dream Hotels will join as a brand within Hyatt’s Boundless Collection. The Chatwal and Unscripted Hotels brands will join Hyatt’s Independent Collection, becoming a part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt and JdV by Hyatt brands, respectively. The acquisition adds 600 new staff members to Hyatt and grows the company’s presence in key global destinations; it also adds new markets, like the Catskills in New York and Valle de Guadalupe in Mexico. Sant Singh Chatwal, founder of Dream Hotel Group, will continue as the owner of four open and two future hotels, which will join the Hyatt portfolio.

1 DAY AGO