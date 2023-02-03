Read full article on original website
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to Canada
Some New York City migrants are abandoning New York to escape to Canada where they believe they may have a better chance. The New York Post reports that migrants who are fed up with crimes, drugs, and living in New York shelters are abandoning the city and heading towards Canada.
Hotels Magazine
Briefs: Hyatt completes Dream Hotel acquisition; Baccarat hotel residences in Dubai
HYATT COMPLETES DREAM HOTEL ACQUISITION: Hyatt Hotels Corp. has completed the acquisition of Dream Hotel Group, adding lifestyle brands, including Dream Hotels, The Chatwal and Unscripted Hotels, to its portfolio. The asset-light acquisition comprises 12 lifestyle hotels (of which nine are managed and three licensed) and an additional 24 signed long-term management agreements for hotels scheduled to open soon. Dream Hotels will join as a brand within Hyatt’s Boundless Collection. The Chatwal and Unscripted Hotels brands will join Hyatt’s Independent Collection, becoming a part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt and JdV by Hyatt brands, respectively. The acquisition adds 600 new staff members to Hyatt and grows the company’s presence in key global destinations; it also adds new markets, like the Catskills in New York and Valle de Guadalupe in Mexico. Sant Singh Chatwal, founder of Dream Hotel Group, will continue as the owner of four open and two future hotels, which will join the Hyatt portfolio.
Hotels Magazine
Briefs: Marriott signs two properties in China; Davidson adds in Florida
MARRIOTT SIGNINGS IN CHINA: Marriott International, Inc. has agreed to launch The Ritz-Carlton and Marriott Executive Apartments brands in Suzhou, China, in collaboration with China Central Place. The two complex properties are set to open at the end of 2024 and the beginning of 2025, respectively. Designed by Remedios Studio, The Ritz-Carlton will feature 190 rooms and suites, multiple dining options, an indoor pool, fitness center, spa and 735 square meters of conference facilities, including a 508-square-meter ballroom. Marriott Executive Apartments Suzhou will include 270 residential apartments, a 31-square-meter meeting room and a resident’s lounge. In Suzhou, Marriott currently operates 15 hotels across eight brands.
