ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
foxbangor.com

Texas border wall construction underway, Gov. Abbott says

Texas has resumed building a wall along the state’s border with Mexico, after months of negotiations with private property owners. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott boasted about building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border on Sunday, posting a video on social media of the wall being constructed. "Texas is building...
TEXAS STATE
foxbangor.com

California's Sierra Nevada slammed by blustery weekend storm

A blustery weekend storm added to California's big mountain snowpack, leaving icy conditions in the Sierra Nevada early Monday. Chains were required on sections of Sierra highways, but a backcountry avalanche warning for the greater Lake Tahoe area expired around sunrise. For a time on Sunday, about 74 miles of...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy