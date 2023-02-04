Read full article on original website
As the average price for a dozen eggs has more than doubled since last year, many Americans have turned to backyard chicken coops to recoup the costs and forgo the high grocery store prices.
We’ve been alternately laughing at the memes and crying about the price of eggs along with everyone else, but when we heard a recent NPR story on alternatives to fresh eggs, amongst the baker’s dozen of various vegan egg substitutes was a note about something we thought was long gone after its wartime heyday — dried eggs.
Keeping chickens and the real cost of a dozen of their eggs.
Million Buck Lady. A paint mare. They offered her at auction with her colt, a tobiano not yet named. I brought them home to a small homestead. A double sized stall fit their needs perfectly. Fill a barn with oats, hay, horse, and tack. You've got a barn needing chickens to eat the bugs. Plant a garden nearby, you really need bug control. I tell this story not to discuss horses, but to shed a little light on the reality of chickens. I brought home a dozen chicks. One turned out to be a rooster. That's another story. Chickens are work. Happy healthy chickens are as much work as parrots. If you've read any of my writing, you know how much work and negotiations go into living with parrots. You'll lose an argument with a parrot. And you will lose an argument with a chicken.
