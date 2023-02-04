Talk about the Winterhawks on our off-day thread. An ugly week with two games where it was hard to even pick one player who played well. Luckily, there was the Saturday game. With 60 saves on 65 shots, a .923 save percentage, in 2 games, the Winterhawks Player of the week for January 30 through February 5 is Dante Giannuzzi.

17 HOURS AGO