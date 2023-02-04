ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winterhawks Player of the Week: Dante Giannuzzi

Talk about the Winterhawks on our off-day thread. An ugly week with two games where it was hard to even pick one player who played well. Luckily, there was the Saturday game. With 60 saves on 65 shots, a .923 save percentage, in 2 games, the Winterhawks Player of the week for January 30 through February 5 is Dante Giannuzzi.
Riverhawks Falter Late in District Loss to Mules

ROCHESTER — Keeping it tight with the Central No. 3 Wahkiakum through two and a half quarters, the Central No. 7 Toledo boys basketball team fell in the first round of the 2B District 4 tournament Saturday night in Rochester, 71-48 after a tough last frame. The Riverhawks didn’t...
