Madison, WI

UWBadgers.com

Starting Five: Penn State

Wednesday, Feb. 8 | 7:30 p.m. | Bryce Jordan Center | University Park, Pa. MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin men's basketball team returns to the road and is set to face Penn State on Wednesday in the first of two road games this week. The Badgers and Nittany Lions are scheduled to tip at 7:30 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on Big Ten Network.
MADISON, WI
UWBadgers.com

Badgers outlast Yale, 4-2

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin men's tennis team finished off a perfect weekend Sunday against the Yale Bulldogs at Nielsen Tennis Stadium. The Badgers (5-1) outlasted the Bulldogs (4-1) 4-2. Doubles play started off slow with all three UW doubles teams down 3-0 in their respective matches. Each team came firing back to give Wisconsin a shot at the doubles point.
MADISON, WI
UWBadgers.com

Williams Named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

ROSEMONT, Ill. - For the second time this season, freshman Serah Williams has been named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week, the conference announced Monday. Williams is the first Badger to be named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week twice in once season since Taylor Wurtz accomplished the feat in the 2009-10 campaign.
MADISON, WI
UWBadgers.com

Badgers unable to hold off Wildcats

MADISON, Wis. — Chucky Hepburn scored 17 points, while Connor Essegian added 15 points on five made 3-pointers, but Wisconsin suffered a 54-52 loss against Northwestern on Sunday night at the Kohl Center. The Badgers (13-9, 5-7 Big Ten) scored seven consecutive points and took a 49-48 lead on...
MADISON, WI
UWBadgers.com

No. 25 Wisconsin extends win streak with 4-0 win against Boise State

Box Score BOISE, Idaho – The No. 25 Wisconsin women's tennis team has found its groove, extending its win streak to four matches after a dominant 4-0 win against Boise State. The Badgers now sit at 7-2 on the season, which is their best start after nine games since the 2019-20 season.
MADISON, WI

