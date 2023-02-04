Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular grocery store chain opening two new stores in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersJanesville, WI
Hy-Vee Continues to Grow Despite Retail Industry Struggles: Company To Open Two New Stores In WisconsinMinha D.Janesville, WI
In cities like Madison, student suffers as teacher shortage takes a toll on education qualityEdy ZooMadison, WI
Men’s Basketball: Holtmann ejected in first half against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Badgers beat Buckeyes 65-60, hold off Ohio State second-half comeback bidThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
'The Attributes to be a Winner': John Blackwell Could be an Instant Impact Freshman For Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. -- Prior to receiving his scholarship offer from Wisconsin in September of 2021, John Blackwell (Bloomfield Hills, Mich./Brother Rice) made his way to Madison for an official visit. Part of Blackwell's trip included an open gym run with the Badgers, featuring the likes of former lottery pick Johnny Davis and five-year starter Brad Davison, who helped lead UW to a pair of Big Ten Conference titles.
College Football Analyst Predicts Ohio State's 2023 Win Total
Ohio State football finished each of the last two seasons 11-2. While the Buckeyes hope to take a step forward in 2023, they must remain in title contention with a new starting quarterback. Brad Crawford of 247Sports predicted the over/under win total for each Big Ten program next season. Before ...
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin Football: QB Chase Wolf reportedly will not return in 2023
Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Chase Wolf reportedly will not return to the program in 2023 after head coach Luke Fickell initially confirmed the news following the team’s bowl game, according to the Athletic’s Jesse Temple. Wolf, Wisconsin’s quarterback for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in December, had initially intended to...
big10central.com
Jim Polzin: Same offensive woes ailing Wisconsin men's basketball
There’s no magic wand that will make the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team we saw two months ago appear once again. That was really this season, but it feels like an eternity ago. That team was headed places. The one we saw Sunday night at the Kohl...
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Amid late-game shot selection, Badgers’ Chucky Hepburn and Greg Gard have differing thoughts
The Wisconsin Badgers suffered a 54-52 loss at the hands of the Northwestern Wildcats, dropping their ninth game of the season and suffering another setback after a win against Ohio State on Thursday. The hot topic of the loss? Chucky Hepburn’s questionable late-game shot selection. Hepburn took Wisconsin’s last...
College Football World Is Praying For Ohio State Player
The college football world is praying for an Ohio State football player who's currently undergoing chemotherapy. Avery Henry, an Ohio State football lineman, announced in December that he had been diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer. Monday, the Ohio State Buckeyes player shared an ...
Eleven Warriors
Chris Holtmann Thought Ohio State Played "Pretty Well" in Stretches Against Michigan, But Still Has "Too Many Issues" to Get Over the Top
Ohio State lost its fourth game in a row on Sunday, and the ninth of its last 10 games. Despite losing to Michigan, 77-69, during a game in which the Buckeyes never led, Chris Holtmann liked some of what he saw from his team. In fact, Holtmann thought Ohio State actually played pretty well for stretches. After all, the Buckeyes came within three points of tying the game at several stages in the second half.
Ohio State has best uniforms in college football, per 247Sports
Every college football season around Columbus, Ohio, there is a debate that rages when it comes to Ohio State. This is not necessarily about what happens on the field -- although that certainly occurs as well -- but about the Buckeye uniforms. The traditionalists believe the Scarlet and Gray should...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio 2024 Offensive Lineman Marc Nave Jr. Says Ohio State is "At The Top" of His List Following His Offer
Whenever Marc Nave Jr. reflects on his first-ever memories of football, Ohio State comes to mind. Somewhere at the Nave household, the 6-foot-5, 315-pound 2024 Ohio offensive lineman swears there’s photographic evidence of him sporting former Ohio State quarterback Braxton Miller’s jersey when he was seven years old.
wissports.net
WIAA Girls Basketball 3-Point Challenge Leaderboard: Feb. 6
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association will again be sponsoring a 3-Point Challenge as part of the Girls Basketball State Tournament. Contestants selected to participate in the Challenge will be chosen based on three-point shooting numbers in the WisSports.net stats database. Coaches must enter the player information on WisSports.net in order for the players to be eligible. The top two players at the end of the regular season in each division based on shooting percentage (min. 75 attempts) will be selected to participate.
Ohio State Football: The Shoe named one of the most famous stadiums
The Ohio State football program is one of the most storied programs in college football history. That comes from the tradition of winning that they’ve built, along with having one of the best crowds in college football. They also play in one of the best stadiums in college football.
nbc15.com
UW-Whitewater hires Jace Rindahl as head football coach
WHITEWATER, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater has announced Jace Rindahl as the next head coach of the Warhawk Football program. Rindahl graduated from UW-Whitewater and has been an assistant coach with the Warhawk football program for the past eight seasons. Rindahl had served as Interim Head Coach since Kevin Bullis announced his retirement following the 2022 season.
nbc15.com
Cooper’s Hawk restaurant coming to Madison area
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) – A popular, upscale casual restaurant and winery is coming to the Madison area this fall. In a Facebook post Monday morning, Greenway Station revealed Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurant will soon move into the Middleton shopping center. Few details were offered in the post,...
Boys basketball: Ottawa-Glandorf wins, Lima Senior falls at Winter Classic
OTTAWA — Ottawa-Glandorf found the second-half comeback it needed. Lima Senior, facing a much larger deficit, didn’t. That was the story of how the two area boys basketball teams teams in the Ottawa-Glandorf Winter Classic fared on Saturday. The Titans came away with a 47-43 win over Lakota...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Tour Hy-Vee's new Janesville store, with its 'totally reimagined' design
Hy-Vee shoppers in Wisconsin will have two more locations to shop from as the grocery retailer opens its newest stores in Janesville and Oregon on Tuesday. Inside the Janesville location, shoppers familiar with the Iowa-based chain will find a “totally reimagined” store that features a welcoming signature fireplace as shoppers enter. A large seating area inside is a centerpiece to the store’s expansive food hall, which includes Mia Italian, HyChi and Hibachi, Nori Sushi, Market Grille, Long Island Deli and Wahlburgers.
tourcounsel.com
The Greene Town Center | Shopping mall in Beavercreek, Ohio
The Greene Town Center (also known as The Greene) is a mixed-use development located in Beavercreek, Ohio (an eastern suburb of Dayton in Greene County). The complex is an established mixed-use, office, retail, dining and entertainment center and serves as the third major shopping mall in the Dayton region. The...
Channel 3000
An afternoon on Lake Mendota with Wisconsin's King of Kites
MADISON, Wis. -- Kites filled Madison's skyline on Sunday afternoon for the second day of Frozen Assets on Lake Mendota. For Dale Bowden, the former president of the Wisconsin Kiters and the current president of the Midwest chapter of the American Kite Fliers Association, it's a great day.
Highly-anticipated Ohio restaurant now open
A highly-anticipated celebrity-owned restaurant finally opened this week in Ohio after the grand opening was initially delayed back in January. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, Esco Restaurant & Tapas held their grand opening event in Columbus, according to local sources.
tourcounsel.com
East Towne Mall | Shopping mall in Madison, Wisconsin
East Towne Mall is an enclosed shopping mall owned by Lexington Realty International and Case Equity Partners, in Green Bay, Wisconsin in the United States. It is the only enclosed shopping mall within the city of Green Bay. A mall on the east side of Green Bay was first proposed...
Popular grocery store chain opening two new stores in Wisconsin this week
A growing grocery store chain is set to open at least two new supermarket locations in Wisconsin this week. Read on to learn more about when and where. On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, the popular supermarket chain Hy-Vee will be opening two new grocery store locations in Wisconsin, according to local sources.
Comments / 0