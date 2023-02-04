ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

opb.org

Farmers, educators and gardeners aim to boost dry farming in Oregon

In Oregon, farmers, educators and gardeners are exploring the benefits of dry farming. The method relies on water stored in soil during a rainy season to produce crops during a dry season. The Dry Farming Collaborative at Oregon State University will host an event on Feb. 8 to discuss best practices.
OREGON STATE
Channel 6000

Dry Monday in Oregon gives way to super soaker Tuesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Drier skies are expected Monday as the Pacific Northwest prepares for a super soaker Tuesday. Monday won’t start off completely dry for everyone. A stray rain shower or two is possible for the Portland metro area before sunrise Monday. Overcast conditions will replace the rain potential by the mid-morning hours.
OREGON STATE
Channel 6000

What’s a virga? It happened at the Oregon coast

LINCOLN CITY, Ore. (KOIN) — Wispy finger-like clouds slowly pushed onshore Saturday evening near Lincoln City. This weather event is known as ‘virga‘. A thin layer of dry air sometimes finds its way into near the surface. Rain falls from low hanging clouds, but as the precipitation falls into that layer of dry air it evaporates.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Revisit The Glory Days At This 50s Themed Diner In Oregon

There’s almost nothing I love more than eating at a vintage diner. The delicious aroma of fresh-brewed coffee, sweet sounds of oldies music in my ears, the feeling of my legs sliding into the vinyl booth, and all the nostalgia of times gone by. Can you feel it? Almost makes you wish for a time machine to transport you back to the 1950s, doesn’t it? Well, this coastal Oregon restaurant may be just the ticket.
TILLAMOOK, OR
yachatsnews.com

Oregon’s graduation rate went up last year — more for some student groups than others. Here’s some of what’s working.

As the graduation rate for all Oregon students increased for the Class of 2022, it grew even more in some places among specific student groups. In some districts, the improvement outpaced the state. OPB spoke with officials in Salem-Keizer, Lincoln County and Portland Public Schools about efforts to improve graduation for students who are Black, Native American, experiencing homelessness, or part of a migrant education program.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Multnomah County has a plan to move hundreds off of Portland streets and into apartments

Multnomah County has unveiled a strategy to address homelessness that will involve moving hundreds of people off the streets and into apartments secured by the county. County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson also called for increased transparency from the county and Portland’s Joint Office of Homeless Services as they find ways to curb homelessness. The plan, called Housing Multnomah Now, will go into effect immediately. The $14 million plan focuses on a housing-first model.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Yahoo!

Meet Rocky, a Keizer pit bull that rescued a child from drowning at the Oregon Coast

A pit bull saves a toddler from drowning in the surf on the Oregon Coast. It should have made front-page headlines. But those involved didn't blast what happened on social media, and no bystanders captured video of the dog sprinting across a Lincoln City beach, dunking his head in the ocean, grabbing the child's shirt with his teeth, and dragging her to safety.
KEIZER, OR
The Oregonian

Fired Linfield University professor wins more than $1 million in whistleblower suit against college

Linfield University has agreed to pay just over $1 million to settle a whistleblower suit filed by tenured English professor Daniel Pollack-Pelzner, who accused the university of firing him for speaking out against alleged sexual harassment and discrimination by university board trustees and the president. The university will pay Pollack-Pelzner...
MCMINNVILLE, OR
WWEEK

People in Their 40s Are at the Tipping Point Between Loving and Leaving Portland

This week’s cover story examines why, after decades of consistent boom, Portland’s population is suddenly shrinking. Depending on how long you’ve lived here or where you immigrated from, you may have an entirely different perspective on how this city looks, how it got to where it currently is, and whether or not better days lie ahead. You might have a different conception of what constitutes better days in Portland. And, honestly, it’s so emotional to get into. When we talk about Portland like this, I feel like I’m talking about a bestie or partner or a family member who is at rock bottom. I feel like I’m talking about someone I love deeply and intimately enough to fight for, you know?
PORTLAND, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

High-tech dominates Oregon's economy, sparking worries as it wobbles

The economy of Hillsboro and Washington County has become inextricably tied to the tech sector, thanks in large part to the presence and growth of chipmaker Intel Corp. in the region. While news of Intel’s financial struggles have dominated the news in the past year, there are a lot of other players in the region and a lot of other sectors that have grown alongside the semiconductor industry. “Intel is...
HILLSBORO, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Corvallis woman injured in snowmobile crash at Elk Lake; Deschutes County SAR assists in rescue effort

A Corvallis woman was injured in a snowmobile crash near Elk Lake on Saturday, bringing out Deschutes County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue volunteers, some of whom were training nearby, to assist in her trip to the hospital, a deputy said Sunday. The post Corvallis woman injured in snowmobile crash at Elk Lake; Deschutes County SAR assists in rescue effort appeared first on KTVZ.
CORVALLIS, OR
