Oregon witness photographs amber-colored lights over neighboring rooftopsRoger MarshOregon State
Jehovah's Witnesses Return to Oregon Assembly HallAlexander LangfordWoodburn, OR
Football: Former Oregon State QB Gebbia announces transfer to BuckeyesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Oregon witness's daughter snaps photo of hovering oval-shaped objectRoger MarshOregon State
Oregon’s cannabis industry at its weakest since 2016: OLCC report
According to OLCC, market demand was 63% of supply in 2022, compared to 52% of supply in 2021.
opb.org
Farmers, educators and gardeners aim to boost dry farming in Oregon
In Oregon, farmers, educators and gardeners are exploring the benefits of dry farming. The method relies on water stored in soil during a rainy season to produce crops during a dry season. The Dry Farming Collaborative at Oregon State University will host an event on Feb. 8 to discuss best practices.
Channel 6000
Dry Monday in Oregon gives way to super soaker Tuesday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Drier skies are expected Monday as the Pacific Northwest prepares for a super soaker Tuesday. Monday won’t start off completely dry for everyone. A stray rain shower or two is possible for the Portland metro area before sunrise Monday. Overcast conditions will replace the rain potential by the mid-morning hours.
Channel 6000
What’s a virga? It happened at the Oregon coast
LINCOLN CITY, Ore. (KOIN) — Wispy finger-like clouds slowly pushed onshore Saturday evening near Lincoln City. This weather event is known as ‘virga‘. A thin layer of dry air sometimes finds its way into near the surface. Rain falls from low hanging clouds, but as the precipitation falls into that layer of dry air it evaporates.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Oregon; $50,000 ticket sold in Redmond
Someone in Oregon bought a $1 million Powerball ticket for Saturday night’s drawing. And here in Central Oregon, someone is set to be $50,000 richer. But nobody won the big prize, sending the jackpot to an estimated $747 million for Monday night’s drawing. The numbers drawn were: 2, 8, 15, 19, 58 and Powerball 10.
‘Coming back stronger’: Water tiger images designed by Portland teen light up City Hall
Portland needs courage and strength as it continues to weather an array of crises, says Bobby Lee, Mayor Ted Wheeler’s chief of staff. That is why an animal symbolizing both has adorned the outside of City Hall in recent nights, he says. The building’s sandstone exterior lit up for...
9 places soak and sauna in Portland, from basic to luxurious
Two million years ago, in the paleolithic era, also known as “2019,” I visited spas and saunas in the Portland area to help my fellow citizens find a place to relax during the winter months. For me, it was a carefree pre-pandemic, pre-having-a-child adventure in reporting, sometimes in the nude.
thatoregonlife.com
Revisit The Glory Days At This 50s Themed Diner In Oregon
There’s almost nothing I love more than eating at a vintage diner. The delicious aroma of fresh-brewed coffee, sweet sounds of oldies music in my ears, the feeling of my legs sliding into the vinyl booth, and all the nostalgia of times gone by. Can you feel it? Almost makes you wish for a time machine to transport you back to the 1950s, doesn’t it? Well, this coastal Oregon restaurant may be just the ticket.
yachatsnews.com
Oregon’s graduation rate went up last year — more for some student groups than others. Here’s some of what’s working.
As the graduation rate for all Oregon students increased for the Class of 2022, it grew even more in some places among specific student groups. In some districts, the improvement outpaced the state. OPB spoke with officials in Salem-Keizer, Lincoln County and Portland Public Schools about efforts to improve graduation for students who are Black, Native American, experiencing homelessness, or part of a migrant education program.
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Oregon as jackpot grows to $747m
An Oregon retailer sold a Powerball ticket worth $1 million in Saturday night’s drawing, the Oregon Lottery said Monday. Meantime, the Powerball jackpot has grown to $747 million for Monday night’s drawing. Players willing to risk $2 face the long, long odds of winning the big prize. No...
opb.org
Multnomah County has a plan to move hundreds off of Portland streets and into apartments
Multnomah County has unveiled a strategy to address homelessness that will involve moving hundreds of people off the streets and into apartments secured by the county. County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson also called for increased transparency from the county and Portland’s Joint Office of Homeless Services as they find ways to curb homelessness. The plan, called Housing Multnomah Now, will go into effect immediately. The $14 million plan focuses on a housing-first model.
Molalla-area resident hired by Oregon City after working for Milwaukie bakery
Mike Dobaj serves as city's information-technology director since January
Yahoo!
Meet Rocky, a Keizer pit bull that rescued a child from drowning at the Oregon Coast
A pit bull saves a toddler from drowning in the surf on the Oregon Coast. It should have made front-page headlines. But those involved didn't blast what happened on social media, and no bystanders captured video of the dog sprinting across a Lincoln City beach, dunking his head in the ocean, grabbing the child's shirt with his teeth, and dragging her to safety.
Watch: Police decline to ticket Oregon lawmaker, citing his position, in 2nd stop in 3 days
A Black state lawmaker who was pulled over by Oregon State Police twice in three days last week was told by an officer during the second stop that he couldn’t be cited because he is a state representative. Body cam footage released by the Oregon State Police to The...
Hillsboro teen attends 65th Grammy Awards thanks to Make-A-Wish Oregon
A local teen got her wish granted to attend the 65th Grammy Awards on Sunday.
Fired Linfield University professor wins more than $1 million in whistleblower suit against college
Linfield University has agreed to pay just over $1 million to settle a whistleblower suit filed by tenured English professor Daniel Pollack-Pelzner, who accused the university of firing him for speaking out against alleged sexual harassment and discrimination by university board trustees and the president. The university will pay Pollack-Pelzner...
WWEEK
People in Their 40s Are at the Tipping Point Between Loving and Leaving Portland
This week’s cover story examines why, after decades of consistent boom, Portland’s population is suddenly shrinking. Depending on how long you’ve lived here or where you immigrated from, you may have an entirely different perspective on how this city looks, how it got to where it currently is, and whether or not better days lie ahead. You might have a different conception of what constitutes better days in Portland. And, honestly, it’s so emotional to get into. When we talk about Portland like this, I feel like I’m talking about a bestie or partner or a family member who is at rock bottom. I feel like I’m talking about someone I love deeply and intimately enough to fight for, you know?
High-tech dominates Oregon's economy, sparking worries as it wobbles
The economy of Hillsboro and Washington County has become inextricably tied to the tech sector, thanks in large part to the presence and growth of chipmaker Intel Corp. in the region. While news of Intel’s financial struggles have dominated the news in the past year, there are a lot of other players in the region and a lot of other sectors that have grown alongside the semiconductor industry. “Intel is...
Corvallis woman injured in snowmobile crash at Elk Lake; Deschutes County SAR assists in rescue effort
A Corvallis woman was injured in a snowmobile crash near Elk Lake on Saturday, bringing out Deschutes County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue volunteers, some of whom were training nearby, to assist in her trip to the hospital, a deputy said Sunday. The post Corvallis woman injured in snowmobile crash at Elk Lake; Deschutes County SAR assists in rescue effort appeared first on KTVZ.
Police: Suspects crash into, steal from Fat Tire Farm in Portland
Authorities are searching for two men who allegedly stole from Fat Tire Farm after backing a van into and damaging the Portland bicycle shop early Monday morning.
