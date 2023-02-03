Read full article on original website
NPR
Encore: An older person's money management errors may be a sign of dementia
Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia leave seniors at risk for financial mismanagement and exploitation. With few regulatory safeguards, it falls on families to monitor the risk and intervene. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. By 2030, an estimated 9 million Americans will be living with some sort of dementia. They'll need health...
NPR
Morning news brief
Emergency workers search for earthquake survivors in Turkey, President Biden tonight gives his State of the Union address and Ohio averts a catastrophe after chemical-filled train cars derailed. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. In a city called Adana, Turkey, there's a row of apartment buildings. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Most are still standing...
Trump shares photos of DeSantis alleging he partied and drank with high school girls when he was a teacher
Trump, who is known for nasty smears against his opponents, has ramped up his attacks against the the governor.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Rumored Senate candidate Elissa Slotkin announces divorce from husband after moving to home of lobbyist, donor
Democratic Michigan Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, a rumored Senate candidate, announced she and her husband of 12 years are divorcing.
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to Canada
Some New York City migrants are abandoning New York to escape to Canada where they believe they may have a better chance. The New York Post reports that migrants who are fed up with crimes, drugs, and living in New York shelters are abandoning the city and heading towards Canada.
Trump Leaves the Nation in Shock as He Intensifies Attacks on DeSantis
Photo byPhoto 122725292 © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is keeping his 2024 plans quiet, while Trump loses no time to coming after DeSantis. Former President Donald Trump intensified the tension between him and Ron DeSantis when he shared a video of the Florida governor on his Truth Social page.
GOP Megadonors Are Coming for Trump
Two of the biggest-spending groups of Republican megadonors are making it clear that they don’t want Donald Trump to be the GOP nominee, a sign that anti-Trump candidates will be well-funded in the 2024 presidential primaries. The Koch network, the largest-spending political network on the right, and The Club...
Sarah Huckabee Sanders reaches highest GOP standing yet with response to Biden
For nearly two years, Sarah Huckabee Sanders served as the voice of the Trump administration. On Tuesday night, the now-Arkansas governor will serve as the voice of the entire Republican Party, giving its official response to President Biden’s State of the Union address. Sanders, who left her position as White House press secretary in July…
NPR
How car buyers can become entrapped in what's known as a 'yo-yo' sale
Cars are the second-biggest purchase most Americans ever make. But some car dealers engage in a practice called a yo-yo car sale that can entrap people in bad deals. Right now, the Federal Trade Commission is drafting new rules for car dealers, so it has a chance to crack down. NPR's Chris Arnold has been investigating all this. He joins us now. So yo, Chris, what is a yo-yo car sale?
NPR
Pest control technician finds 700 pounds of acorns in the wall of California home
After getting a call about an insect problem, Nick Castro cut into a wall to find tens of thousands of acorns. Castro thinks woodpeckers spent years collecting, storing and snacking on the acorns. Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at...
NPR
How to make sure your donation will do the most good for earthquake survivors
The catastrophic earthquake in northern Syria and southern Turkey has left many wondering how to help. Here's what to be aware of when donating to aid organizations. First, start with due diligence. Never give to a brand-new charity that does not have a track record, says Ruth Messinger, the former head of American Jewish World Service. Charity Navigator has a list of highly rated charities active in earthquake relief. The Center for Disaster Philanthropy can help, too.
NPR
New groups are changing the narrative about Black women and the outdoors
Black women love the outdoors as much as anyone else. Groups such as Outdoorsy Black Women and Black Packers are helping them explore and enjoy the outdoors. Black women enjoy taking part in outdoor and nature activities just as much as anyone else. But that's not the typical image you see in magazines and in ads. Groups like Outdoorsy Black Women and Blackpackers are working to change that narrative. Cody Short from member station WBHM in Birmingham has more.
NPR
Consider This from NPR
AMMAR AL-SALMO: Every second is important for saving lives - every second. Some people, we are hearing their voices right now. We cannot reach them. Ammar al-Salmo is among those searching for survivors of Monday's devastating earthquake in southeastern Turkey and northern Syria. He is in Syria, near the Turkish border. He's one of the White Helmets, a group of volunteer first responders that operates there. And he says what they need most right now in order to rescue more people is heavy machinery.
NPR
Fenkl's 'Skull Water' delves into friendship, belonging and displacement
NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with author Heinz Insu Fenkl about his novel Skull Water, which is based on many of his own experiences in South Korea in the 1970s. Heinz Insu Fenkl writes of what he knows in his new novel "Skull Water." It's a story of family, friendship and war, with Fenkl telling some of his own story as the son of a Korean mother and a GI father in the U.S. Army. Because his dad wasn't often home, he grew close to his Korean uncle that he calls Big Uncle.
NPR
Turkey was "overdue" for a big earthquake. Why couldn't we predict it?
Listen to Short Wave on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts. In the early hours of Monday morning, a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck southeastern Turkey, near the Syrian border. Aftershocks then leveled buildings that had already been damaged. The death toll quickly reached into the thousands. Many scientists say this...
NPR
Health experts weigh in on whether to continue masking
Audio will be available later today. To mask or not to mask? That is the question we put to COVID-19 experts as we enter the fourth year of the pandemic. Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.
NPR
Biden's speech comes with opioid epidemic having become a deadly public health crisis
As President Biden gives his State of the Union address, his administration is struggling to stem a devastating wave of fentanyl deaths. Here's how the opioid crisis has evolved in deadly ways. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. One of President Biden's guests at tonight's State of the Union address will be a...
NPR
How to avoid being scammed when you want to donate to a charity
With the devastation in Turkey and Syria mounting, people around the world are sending financial donations to the region. But how can you identify the best and more reputable charities?. Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further...
NPR
Hundreds of thousands in France are again protesting raising the retirement age
Hundreds of thousands take to the streets again in France as they protest President Emanuel Macron's proposal to raise the country's retirement age. Today, for the third time, tens of thousands of workers walked off the job and onto the streets of France. They're protesting President Emmanuel Macron's plans to overhaul the pension system, most notably his plans to raise the minimum retirement age from 62 to 64, which the government says is necessary to keep the system solvent. NPR's Eleanor Beardsley reports that opposition is growing.
