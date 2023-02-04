ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CoinTelegraph

FBI seizes $100K in NFTs from scammer following ZachXBT investigation

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has seized 86.5 Ether (ETH) an two nonfungible tokens (NFTs) worth more than $100,000 from a reported phishing scammer. The alleged scammer in question, Chase Senecal — known as Horror (HZ) online — was initially exposed via a lengthy investigation by independent blockchain sleuth ZachXBT posted back in September 2022.
Dylan Barket

Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the apprehension and conviction of Steven Eugene Clifford, a former licensed chiropractor who is wanted for the alleged sexual assault of 11 victims. The crimes are alleged to have occurred between 1998 and 2002 at his chiropractic office in Carnelian Bay, California.
CARNELIAN BAY, CA
New York Post

Two people who searched Trump properties for classified documents testify before grand jury: report

Two people hired to search for classified material last year at properties belonging to former President Donald Trump have testified before a federal grand jury, according to a report. Both individuals provided the panel investigating the 76-year-old former president’s mishandling of classified documents with roughly three hours of testimony, according to CNN. The duo were hired to search Trump’s Bedminster, New Jersey, country club, Trump Tower in New York, an office in Florida, and a storage unit in the Sunshine State, according to the report.  In November of last year, lawyers hired by Trump found at least two documents marked as classified...
FLORIDA STATE
wealthinsidermag.com

Financial Crime: Holy high rollers: prosecutors take down phony pastors who targeted immigrants in $28 million Ponzi scheme

“I’m everything you imagine me to be, as long as it’s good and it’s Godly.”. That’s how Dennis Jali, a South African self-proclaimed finance guru sold his Christian-themed program of financial success to crowds of mainly African immigrants at churches and banquet halls in and around Baltimore and Washington, D.C.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Idaho murders – update: Victim’s family appeals gag order as FBI denies losing track of Bryan Kohberger

A lawyer for Kaylee Goncalves’ family has appealed the gag order in the Idaho murders case. Attorney Shanon Gray described the order as unconstitutional and “facially overbroad and vague” in an appeal filed on Friday, Fox News reported. The measure bans investigators, law enforcement personnel, attorneys, members of both the prosecution and the defence, and any attorney representing witnesses, victims, or victims’ families from sharing new information about the investigation or the suspect. The order, issued by the Latah County Chief Magistrate on 4 January, was extended on 19 January and is set to remain in place throughout court...
IDAHO STATE
Pete Lakeman

"Slip-and-fall" Ponzi scheme targeted Mormons; over $500 million lost leaving lives ruined

Matthew Beasely had more than a law practice going on. Based in Las Vegas, Nevada, Beasely, 49, knew his gig was done one Thursday in March last year. The visit from the FBI, which he had been anticipating for a few months came to bear on him. He was prepared. He had already drafted letters to his wife and four children, describing what he would do and telling them how much he loved them.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RadarOnline

Pro-Putin Musician, Who Waved Dead Ukrainian's Skull Around On Stage, Shot In The Head In Suspected 'Revenge Hit'

A pro-Putin musician, who once waved a dead Ukrainian’s skull around on stage, was shot in the head in what is suspected to be a “revenge hit” for his anti-Ukrainian behavior, RadarOnline.com has learned.Igor Mangushev, 36, is currently in the hospital recovering from his near-fatal injuries.He was reportedly shot in the head on the night of February 3 while fighting in Ukraine under Vladimir Putin’s mercenary chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin.According to Daily Star, the attack against Mangushev came roughly six months after the Russian musician-turned-mercenary waved the Ukrainian skull on stage during a concert in August.“We’re alive and this guy is...

