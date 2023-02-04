Read full article on original website
Related
WebMD
People With Cancer Should Be Wary of Taking Dietary Supplements
Jan. 19, 2023 – Cancer dietitian Lisa Cianciotta often finds herself sitting across from a patient who suddenly fishes a bottle of antioxidant supplements from their bag and says, "My friend told me this works really well," or "I read on the internet that this is supposed to be really good for cancer."
NASDAQ
Sofi Stock Soars After Huge News From Management
Investors liked what they heard from Sofi (NASDAQ: SOFI) management, and the stock soared as a result. This video will highlight the critical insights Sofi provided investors in their latest quarterly conference call. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb. 2, 2023. The video was published on Feb....
curetoday.com
The Future of Multiple Myeloma Treatment is Bright and Promising
Transcription: Colleen Moretti: What are some therapies in the pipeline that could make a significant difference in treating multiple myeloma?. Dr. Saad Usmani: We have come a long way in improving survival outcomes for myeloma patients over the past decade and a half and that's with better understanding of the disease process, the disease biology and developing therapies that can help patients. We now have better proteasome inhibitors … and what we call monoclonal antibodies, in the scheme of myeloma patients’ treatment.
MedicalXpress
New immunotherapy holds promise for ovarian cancer
CAR T-cell therapy, a certain kind of cancer treatment in which the immune system's T cells are programmed to attack tumor cells, is effective in mice with ovarian cancer, according to a study published in The Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer. The researchers, who work at Karolinska Institutet, hope that the discovery will pave the way for a clinical trial to see how effective the treatment is for women with the disease.
MedicalXpress
Clinical trial shows significant disease-free survival for patients diagnosed with non-small cell lung cancer
New data from a Yale Cancer Center-led clinical trial shows improved rates of survival and reduced risk of recurrence in patients taking osimertinib, a targeted therapy for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). NSCLC is the most common type of lung cancer, and for patients diagnosed with more advanced disease stages, cases tend to recur.
pharmacytimes.com
Pembrolizumab Plus Chemotherapy Significantly Improves Overall Survival in First-Line Advanced, Unresectable Biliary Tract Cancer
Specific data and results for pembrolizumab in patients with advanced or unresectable biliary tract cancer will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting and will be submitted to regulatory authorities. Positive results from the phase 3 KEYNOTE-966 trial have found that pembrolizumab (Keytruda, Merck) in combination with standard of care...
MedicalXpress
Using donor CAR T cells shows promise in treating myeloma patients in phase I trial
A team of medical specialists working at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York has found that donated white blood cells can be used effectively as part of CAR T cell therapy to treat myeloma patients. In their study, published in the journal Nature Medicine, the group gave patients...
curetoday.com
Adding Keytruda to Standard Chemo Improves Outcomes in Advanced Endometrial Cancer
Findings from the phase 3 NRG-GY018 trial found that the addition of Keytruda to standard chemotherapy improved progression-free survival in patients with stage 3 or 4 endometrial cancer. The phase 3 NRG-GY018 trial met its main goal of improved progression-free survival (time from treatment until disease worsens) with Keytruda (pembrolizumab)...
techaiapp.com
Why lung cancer doesn’t respond well to immunotherapy | MIT News
Immunotherapy — drug treatment that stimulates the immune system to attack tumors — works well against some types of cancer, but it has shown mixed success against lung cancer. A new study from MIT helps to shed light on why the immune system mounts such a lackluster response...
NASDAQ
State Street Cuts Stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.65MM shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND). This represents 3.85% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 0.89MM shares and 5.31% of the company, a decrease in shares...
MedicalXpress
Stereotactic body radiotherapy is an effective treatment for patients with lung neuroendocrine tumors
Primary lung neuroendocrine tumors are very rare tumors that represent about 1-2% of all lung cancer cases. Only 2,000 to 4,500 are diagnosed in the U.S. each year. The common treatment for early stage lung neuroendocrine tumors is surgery, but that is not an option for all patients. Researchers at Moffitt Cancer Center are investigating new treatment approaches for this patient population.
NASDAQ
Wellington Management Group Llp Increases Position in Integra Lifesciences Holdings (IART)
Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.71MM shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART). This represents 6.84% of the company. In their previous filing dated October 11, 2022 they reported 5.35MM shares and 6.41% of the company, an...
NASDAQ
Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in Patrick Industries (PATK)
Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.01MM shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK). This represents 4.45% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 1.65MM shares and 6.98% of the company, a decrease...
NASDAQ
State Street Cuts Stake in United Rentals (URI)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.44MM shares of United Rentals, Inc. (URI). This represents 4.97% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 3.77MM shares and 5.21% of the company, a decrease in shares of 8.69% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.24% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
William Penn Bank Employee Stock Ownership Plan Updates Holdings in William Penn Bancorp (WMPN)
Fintel reports that William Penn Bank Employee Stock Ownership Plan has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.05MM shares of William Penn Bancorp, Inc. (WMPN). This represents 7.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 1.09MM shares and 7.20% of...
NASDAQ
RJC GIS Holdings Cuts Stake in HireRight Holdings (HRT)
Fintel reports that RJC GIS Holdings has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.77MM shares of HireRight Holdings Corporation Common Stock (HRT). This represents 13.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 10.90MM shares and 13.70% of the company, a...
NASDAQ
Paramount Group (PGRE) Passes Through 5% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Monday, shares of Paramount Group Inc (Symbol: PGRE) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.31), with the stock changing hands as low as $6.08 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 5% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Paramount Group Inc (Symbol: PGRE) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
NASDAQ
Banc Funds Co Increases Position in Primis Financial (FRST)
Fintel reports that Banc Funds Co has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.63MM shares of Primis Financial Corp. (FRST). This represents 3.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 1.42MM shares and 3.20% of the company, an increase in...
NASDAQ
Stifel Downgrades Hayward Holdings (HAYW)
On February 6, 2023, Stifel downgraded their outlook for Hayward Holdings from Buy to Hold. As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hayward Holdings is $11.37. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 19.05% from its latest reported closing price of $14.05.
NASDAQ
Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) closed at $9.28, marking no change from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.67%. Coming into today, shares of...
Comments / 0