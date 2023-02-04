Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
Popular sandwich store to open 3 new locations in PhoenixAsh JurbergPhoenix, AZ
Popular Ghost Kitchen Tacos Now Open in Local HotelGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
8 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in ArizonaEast Coast TravelerArizona State
Book Review: Spicy Adult Romance by Local Author A.M. LaddSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Phoenix Suns Reportedly Offered Chris Paul In This Trade Package
Chris Haynes of TNT and Bleacher Report reported that the Phoenix Suns offered Chris Paul to the Brooklyn Nets in a package for Kyrie Irving.
Kyrie Irving Breaks Silence After Dallas Mavericks Trade
The Brooklyn Nets have sent Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks
ABC 15 News
Phoenix Suns President and CEO Jason Rowley resigns, per report
PHOENIX — Jason Rowley, the president and CEO of the Phoenix Suns, has resigned, according to a report from ESPN. This season marks Rowley's 11th as President of the team, with the addition of CEO in 2017, according to his team bio. The news comes after former Phoenix Suns...
Golden State Warriors Player Will Miss The Rest Of The Season
The Golden State Warriors have announced that Ryan Rollins will undergo surgery.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Deandre Ayton’s cryptic tweet amid Kevin Durant, Suns trade rumors
It is not at all surprising that Kyrie Irving’s blockbuster trade to the Dallas Mavericks has led to all sorts of trade rumors popping up. One of them that has caught the attention of more than a few NBA fans out there is the Phoenix Suns potentially swooping in on Kevin Durant amid Kyrie’s sudden exit from the Brooklyn Nets. For his part, Suns big man Deandre Ayton has come out with a very intriguing tweet ahead now that he’s also been included in the trade speculation.
Phoenix Suns players excited for Super Bowl 57 in Arizona
Phoenix Suns forward Ish Wainright never doubted his hometown team – the Kansas City Chiefs – would push past Cincinnati in the AFC Championship Game to reach Super Bowl 57 in Arizona. “Yes sir,” said Wainright, who was born and raised in Kansas City. “You damn right.” Just hushed up his teammate – and...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Toronto Raptors: Who is in, out for Memphis?
The last two weeks have been some of the most trying times this season for the Memphis Grizzlies. Memphis (32-20) has lost seven of eight games and, even though it remains the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, a slim margin has turned into a four-game deficit behind the first-place Denver Nuggets.
Notebook: Fouls, free throws top grievances in ASU loss to Oregon
TEMPE — Bobby Hurley will oftentimes reference a stat sheet when navigating the opening statement of his post-game press conference, occasionally peering his eyes down to scan the available numbers. It'll either confirm or challenge his perception of what transpired. And no matter what is said, a statistic or two tends to accompany it.
WCIA
Suns’ Devin Booker Expected Back Tuesday After Injury
The guard has been dealing with a left groin strain suffered on Christmas Day. The Suns announced that guard Devin Booker is “expected to play” on Tuesday night vs. the Nets. Booker hasn’t played since Christmas Day due to a left groin strain he suffered, only playing four...
Devin Booker (groin) dunking after pregame workout Saturday
DETROIT — Devin Booker didn’t play Saturday night, but prepared as if he was going to do so. Booker went through his usual pregame workout that starts with ball handling drills, continues with shooting and ends with him doing his traditional self bounce lob dunk. After his routine,...
NBA Top Five Performances, Feb. 4: Shai Gilgeous Alexander Led Oklahoma City Thunder to Franchise-Record Night
Gilgeous-Alexander had his fourth 40-point performance this season.
Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. listed as questionable for Memphis Grizzlies, Raptors game
Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. shared jokes Saturday on what could happen if both are on opposite teams for the NBA All-Star Game. But both also shared an appearance later that day on the team's injury report. Both players are listed as questionable for Sunday's game hosting the Toronto...
'I'm excited': Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker set to return Tuesday at Brooklyn Nets
BROOKLYN – Devin Booker is finally ready to return. The Phoenix Suns All-Star guard is preparing to play in Tuesday’s game at Brooklyn on TNT after missing 21 games with a left groin strain. He's officially listed as probable. "Looking forward to it a lot, man," Booker said...
Oregon surges past Arizona State in critical Pac-12 showdown
When the Arizona State Sun Devils played Oregon in Eugene they scored 90 points, one less than their season high. They shot 58% from the field and cruised from start to finish in what was their best performance of the season. It wasn't that easy this time. In fact it was the Ducks coming away with a 75-70 victory in Pac-12 play Saturday night at Desert Financial Arena in a game crucial to the postseason hopes...
How Jaden Rashada's Camp Took A Gamble And Missed Out On Millions
The Story Behind A Former Miami Commit's Recruiting Rollercoaster
Former Arizona swimmer Ty Wells' cause of death revealed
The cause of death for Ty Wells, a former swimmer for the Arizona Wildcats, was revealed last week after he died in January, officials announced.
Monday qualifier for $20 million WM Phoenix Open loaded with PGA Tour veterans
With a $20 million purse and a $3.6 million first-place prize, the WM Phoenix Open — the first PGA Tour full-field designated event of 2023 — is brimming with anticipation. And it's not just fans clamoring to get on the property at TPC Scottsdale. The event will be...
Arizona State football impresses with final 2023 transfer portal recruiting team ranking
Arizona State football coach Kenny Dillingham made the transfer portal a priority after his hire. It paid off in a big way in the 2023 class. Dillingham's 2023 transfer portal haul was recently ranked No. 2 in the nation by Rivals, only behind Colorado. Of ASU's class, Adam Gorney and...
