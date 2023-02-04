ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news

Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MEMPHIS, TN
ABC 15 News

Phoenix Suns President and CEO Jason Rowley resigns, per report

PHOENIX — Jason Rowley, the president and CEO of the Phoenix Suns, has resigned, according to a report from ESPN. This season marks Rowley's 11th as President of the team, with the addition of CEO in 2017, according to his team bio. The news comes after former Phoenix Suns...
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Deandre Ayton’s cryptic tweet amid Kevin Durant, Suns trade rumors

It is not at all surprising that Kyrie Irving’s blockbuster trade to the Dallas Mavericks has led to all sorts of trade rumors popping up. One of them that has caught the attention of more than a few NBA fans out there is the Phoenix Suns potentially swooping in on Kevin Durant amid Kyrie’s sudden exit from the Brooklyn Nets. For his part, Suns big man Deandre Ayton has come out with a very intriguing tweet ahead now that he’s also been included in the trade speculation.
PHOENIX, AZ
247Sports

Notebook: Fouls, free throws top grievances in ASU loss to Oregon

TEMPE — Bobby Hurley will oftentimes reference a stat sheet when navigating the opening statement of his post-game press conference, occasionally peering his eyes down to scan the available numbers. It'll either confirm or challenge his perception of what transpired. And no matter what is said, a statistic or two tends to accompany it.
EUGENE, OR
WCIA

Suns’ Devin Booker Expected Back Tuesday After Injury

The guard has been dealing with a left groin strain suffered on Christmas Day. The Suns announced that guard Devin Booker is “expected to play” on Tuesday night vs. the Nets. Booker hasn’t played since Christmas Day due to a left groin strain he suffered, only playing four...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Oregon surges past Arizona State in critical Pac-12 showdown

When the Arizona State Sun Devils played Oregon in Eugene they scored 90 points, one less than their season high. They shot 58% from the field and cruised from start to finish in what was their best performance of the season. It wasn't that easy this time. In fact it was the Ducks coming away with a 75-70 victory in Pac-12 play Saturday night at Desert Financial Arena in a game crucial to the postseason hopes...
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy