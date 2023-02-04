Read full article on original website
Raymond James & Associates Sells 29,209 Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP)
Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,871 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 29,209 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of KNOT Offshore Partners worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Barclays PLC Buys 5,412 Shares of Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM)
Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.27% of Marlin Technology worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $18.17 Million Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)
New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 452,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,995 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Ventas worth $18,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV
KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,255 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund
New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000,502 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of Bill.com worth $20,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Barclays PLC Acquires 43,151 Shares of Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR)
Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,151 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.48% of Tastemaker Acquisition worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
ProShare Advisors LLC Has $691,000 Stock Holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)
ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
31,129 Shares in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAX) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBAX. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.
32,702 Shares in TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC
Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.23% of TG Venture Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Increased by Analyst
Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Alphabet in a report released on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.13. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $5.02 per share.
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Barclays PLC Increases Position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $354,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.
Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)
Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $6,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Wells Fargo's Preferred Stock, Series Q Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark
In trading on Monday, shares of Wells Fargo & Co's 5.85% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Class A Preferred Stock, Series Q (Symbol: WFC.PRQ) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4625), with shares changing hands as low as $24.35 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.07% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, WFC.PRQ was trading at a 1.88% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 5.53% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
Raymond James & Associates Purchases Shares of 12,550 Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD)
Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.
Barclays PLC Purchases 16,474 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Carter’s by 20.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 805 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Carter’s by 7.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Carter’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Carter’s by 4.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Carter’s by 4.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,796 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
