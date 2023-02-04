Read full article on original website
defenseworld.net
Raymond James & Associates Sells 29,209 Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP)
Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,871 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 29,209 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of KNOT Offshore Partners worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
NASDAQ
Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) Declares $0.64 Dividend
Sabine Royalty Trust said on February 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.64 per share ($7.65 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 14, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.63 per share. At the current...
defenseworld.net
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP
Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
defenseworld.net
Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund
New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000,502 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of Bill.com worth $20,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
NASDAQ
Wells Fargo's Preferred Stock, Series Q Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark
In trading on Monday, shares of Wells Fargo & Co's 5.85% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Class A Preferred Stock, Series Q (Symbol: WFC.PRQ) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4625), with shares changing hands as low as $24.35 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.07% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, WFC.PRQ was trading at a 1.88% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 5.53% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
These 3 Energy Stocks With Over 5% Dividend Yields Are Recommended By Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts
During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout. Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting our Analyst Stock...
The 5 Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now
Improving investors' sentiments amid the cooling inflation and moderating interest rate increases helped the stock market to surge in recent weeks. Moreover, the IMF raised its world economy growth forecast....
2 Nasdaq-100 Stocks to Double Down on in February
These stocks are setting the market on fire this year.
defenseworld.net
Barclays PLC Acquires 43,151 Shares of Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR)
Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,151 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.48% of Tastemaker Acquisition worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
defenseworld.net
Raymond James & Associates Sells 136 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)
Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
defenseworld.net
Barclays PLC Buys 5,412 Shares of Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM)
Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.27% of Marlin Technology worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
defenseworld.net
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
defenseworld.net
New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $18.17 Million Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)
New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 452,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,995 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Ventas worth $18,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
defenseworld.net
Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Trims Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)
Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,040 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $6,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
NASDAQ
Universal (UVV) Declares $0.79 Dividend
Universal said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.79 per share ($3.16 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 6, 2023 will receive the payment on May 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.79 per share. At the current share price...
defenseworld.net
Creative Planning Sells 1,065 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RODM. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,340,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,372,000 after acquiring an additional 80,894 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,323,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,512,000 after acquiring an additional 74,981 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,006,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,948,000 after acquiring an additional 97,211 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,666,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,531,000 after acquiring an additional 45,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,220,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,543,000 after acquiring an additional 34,796 shares during the last quarter.
4 Stocks You'll Want to Sell Now
While the Fed announced a quarter-point interest rate hike this month as expected, the central bank is far from its victory. Moreover, experts are doubting the market's strength to be...
defenseworld.net
31,129 Shares in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAX) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBAX. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.
defenseworld.net
Barclays PLC Increases Position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $354,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.
defenseworld.net
Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
