A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RODM. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,340,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,372,000 after acquiring an additional 80,894 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,323,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,512,000 after acquiring an additional 74,981 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,006,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,948,000 after acquiring an additional 97,211 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,666,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,531,000 after acquiring an additional 45,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,220,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,543,000 after acquiring an additional 34,796 shares during the last quarter.

22 HOURS AGO