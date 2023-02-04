Read full article on original website
Related
‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 Episode 3 live stream: How to watch online, TV, time
“The Bachelor” with Zach Shallcross continues Season 27 on ABC Monday, Feb. 6. You can stream the show live on fuboTV (7-day free trial). Here’s what to expect from tonight’s episode, according to ABC: “During a crucial week, Zach takes two lucky women on jaw-dropping one-on-one dates featuring prehistoric creatures and a romantic musical performance. Plus, the Bachelor Bowl returns, featuring Shawne Merriman, Antonio Gates and Hannah Storm.”
Reba McEntire Weighs in on Blake Shelton’s ‘The Voice’ Replacement, Reveals She Turned Down Seat
As The Voice fans brace themselves for Blake Shelton‘s departure, Reba McEntire reminded folks that she was nearly an OG member of the cast. It turns out producers approached the country music legend before Shelton. After McEntire rejected the offer for the show, the producers turned to Shelton and he remained with them for over a decade. With his departure, she may be more open to changing her mind.
housebeautiful.com
'The Voice' Fans Beg Blake Shelton to Be Careful After Watching His "Wild" Instagram Video
Blake Shelton is taking things easy ahead of The Voice season 23, but what he's doing in his free time has a few fans concerned. Ahead of the country singer's final season on the NBC series, he headed back home to his Oklahoma farm just outside of Tishomingo. Amid a surprise snowfall in late January, Blake chose to do something else other than stay inside. Dressed in warm gear, the "God's Country" vocalist hopped on his red tractor and did a little bit of work on his land.
soultracks.com
Former Temptations lead singer Larry Braggs shines on "For Crying Out Loud"
(February 1, 2023) Larry Braggs knows what all talented people know but are sometimes unwilling to acknowledge. That the support of their village helped them achieve the success they attained. Braggs openly acknowledges this fact, and he heaps praise on everyone from the aunt that placed his five year old body on a table to sing “A Hard Day’s Night,” to the Chicago Public School teachers who encouraged his talents and demanded that he develop it each year, to the professors at the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff. Those professors refined his vocal skills so that he could sing anything from Handel’s Messiah to the R&B and funk music that he made a name singing for four plus decades.
Taylor Swift politely tells a Grammys photographer to calm down after he yells at a publicist to get out of his shot
"Just give us a second, we're not gonna rush you. It's all gonna be fine," Swift told the photographers with a smile.
What Religion is Carrie Underwood? The Singer’s Faith Comes Through in Her Songs
Carrie Underwood is a famous country singer-songwriter, and her Christian faith inspires some of her most popular music.
Ghost are teasing something massive: “Jesus is coming”
Something is afoot in the world of Ghost - is it a new EP or the return of the messiah?
Who Wrote the Song “Mary, Did You Know?
When considering the origin story of Christmas, the song, “Mary, Did You Know?” comes quickly to mind. While the holiday, which celebrates the birth of the historical and religious figure Jesus Christ, has become a popular day for gift-giving, it is also, if you share in this faith, the day that changed the course of history.
The far-right is calling this viral Grammy performance 'Satanic.' Don't fall for it.
Depending on which corners of social media you call home, few happenings from the 2023 Grammy awards were as divisive as Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ performance of the song “Unholy.” Was it a historic moment of inclusion or a historic display of a Satanic ritual broadcast to the world?On the one hand, the pair made music history. After winning the Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Smith became the first non-binary artist to win the category, along with Petra who became the first trans woman to win the category.However, not everyone was a fan of their live hell-themed...
The Bee Gees Put Together A Standout Cover Of The Beatles For Little-Known Film
Once you find that one special piece of media that seems to have it all, you have to wonder, “Imagine if I hadn’t found this.” Gold nuggets like this are everywhere, especially in the Robert Stigwood film Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. The appeal? Several talented artists putting their twist on Beatles songs, with the Bee Gees standing out as one of the best.
Did You Know That “Sylvia’s Mother” By Dr. Hook & The Medicine Show Was Based on a True Story?
In 1972, country rock band Dr. Hook & the Medicine Show released “Sylvia’s Mother” as a single off the group’s debut album, Dr. Hook. The song was a massive hit: it reached No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100, as well as No. 1 both in Ireland and South Africa, while No. 2 in the United Kingdom. The song also ranked atop Australian Kent Music Report for three weeks in Australia.
Bachman-Turner Overdrive Drummer Robbie Bachman Dead at 69: 'We Rocked the World Together'
The band was known for classics like "You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" Robbie Bachman, drummer for Bachman–Turner Overdrive, has died at the age of 69. Robbie's brother and the band's lead vocalist and guitarist Randy Bachman shared the news on Twitter Friday morning. "Another sad departure," Randy wrote. "The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock 'n'...
The Former “Wretch” Who Wrote the Classic Hymnal “Amazing Grace”
In the winter of 1772 in Olney England, clergyman and poet John Newton started writing one of the most famous songs of all time. Eventually published in 1779, Newton initially wrote “Amazing Grace” as a Christian hymnal. A “Wretch”: Newton’s Story. Born on August 4,...
WHAS 11
Reba McEntire Reveals If She'd Ever Join 'The Voice' After Previously Turning It Down (Exclusive)
With Blake Shelton's departure from The Voice, one of the spinning red chairs remains empty, and some fans are wondering if there's a chance Reba McEntire would ever be interested in taking the seat. ET's Cassie DiLaura recently sat down with McEntire at her new three-floor restaurant, Reba's Place, in...
Grammys 2023 red carpet: Lizzo wows in orange, Doja Cat dons black Latex
NEW YORK (AP) — Lizzo wowed in a bright orange Dolce & Gabbana robe adorned with flowers and a huge hood as the wild and wacky Grammys red carpet did not disappoint Sunday. Tattered streetwear, T-shirts and denim mixed with blinged-out couture, wild patterns and plenty of skin. Lizzo...
Head Over Heels review – Elizabethan romance meets Go-Go’s jukebox musical
Sir Philip Sidney’s 1590 work Arcadia, having been picked up and picked over by Shakespeare and his contemporaries, is still furnishing the stuff of drama in the 21st century. Back in 2015, Tony-winning playwright Jeff Whitty turned this four-centuries-old pastoral romance into a jukebox musical featuring the hits of the all-female US group the Go-Go’s (the title is taken from one of the band’s 1984 singles), a coupling almost as improbable as the convoluted plot. After a successful premiere at the 2015 Oregon Shakespeare festival, and some shortening and sharpening from adapter James Magruder, Head Over Heels opened on Broadway in July 2018, where it ran for five months. Now, it makes its UK debut, directed and choreographed by Tom Jackson Greaves (responsible for the terrific Whistle Down the Wind at Newbury’s the Watermill last year).
EW.com
Leaving Neverland director condemns upcoming Michael Jackson biopic
Leaving Neverland director Dan Reed slammed Lionsgate's upcoming biopic about late singer Michael Jackson as a glorification of a "man who abused children" in a scathing op-ed. For the piece in The Observer published Sunday, the filmmaker revisited his 2019 documentary — centered on two men, Wade Robson and James...
Kristin Chenoweth Celebrates the Joys of Authentic Healing in "I'm No Philosopher, But I Got Thoughts"
It seems almost everyone has found themselves on some form of a healing journey in 2023. While wellness and self-care have always been important, sometimes it also feels a little overwhelming. Why does taking care of ourselves feel like such a heavy topic? I speak for myself when I say: entertaining my inner child as much as possible is one of my favorite parts of healing, so I was over the moon to read Kristin Chenoweth's "I'm No Philosopher, But I Got Thoughts" ($17).
Johnny Cash Took On Jesus’ Miracle With “He Turned The Water Into Wine”
In 1969, Johnny Cash recorded the album The Holy Land, which was inspired by his visit to Israel with his wife, June Carter Cash. It is comprised of on-site recordings Cash made using a portable tape recorder to describe his visits in the Biblical locations and combine storytelling with music. This includes the inspiring hymn “He Turned the Water Into Wine” that he wrote in the car on his way back to Tiberias.
Guitar World Magazine
Former Danzig guitarist John Christ talks picking 'til he bled for Rick Rubin, his quest to replace Kirk Hammett and how he relearned to play after a horrific accident
One of metal's wildest guitarists shares stories from his rise, fall and miraculous recovery – and explains why he's still waiting for a call from Glenn Danzig. In the wake of the cult horror punk band the Misfits' dissolution, crooning frontman Glenn Danzig quickly formed Samhain as a new vehicle for his musical exploits. Indeed, the New Jersey-bred punk's reputation preceded him; as such, he knew that he needed to put together a stout band to back him up.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
215K+
Followers
68K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0