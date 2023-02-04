Read full article on original website
When the clocks struck midnight on new year’s eve and rang in 2023, Steve Busby was on the rooftop of a fancy apartment block in central London watching fireworks light up the Thames. The weeks leading up to Christmas had been a heady mix of meals, drinks, celebrations and friends, most of whom live in the same building of luxurious flats overlooking Westminster, a stone’s throw from Vauxhall, Waterloo and Tate Britain. Not exactly your average retirement home, then – and indeed Busby, a 72-year-old gay man, would never have considered moving to one of those. “What would I do? Risk coming out, or lie about who I am? I knew I could never do it.”
From a hospital bed in Italy, a titan of British literature is delivering quite a story. Since a catastrophic Boxing Day fall in Rome left him unable to move his arms or legs, Hanif Kureishi has been documenting his recovery in remarkable dispatches on Twitter. “Since I became a vegetable, I have never been so busy,” begins one report, indicating that the author of cult classic The Buddha of Suburbia has not lost his knack for a sharp line. Salman Rushdie, Stephen Frears and Jim Broadbent are among those sending well wishes to the Bromley-born author, whose 1985 film My Beautiful Laundrette won him...
The time has come: we must say goodbye to Happy Valley forever. It was almost too good to be true when it was announced that Sally Wainwright’s hit police procedural would be returning to screens for a third season, some seven (!) years after series two – so we should be grateful for that, at least.Over the past six weeks, viewers have been reintroduced to the finest police officer in all of Halifax, Sergeant Catherine Cawood (Sarah Lancashire) and her arch-nemesis, devious criminal Tommy Lee Royce (James Norton). Along the way, we’ve come across familiar faces and encountered new...
Extraordinary individuals who turned a dull turnpike town into a beacon of fashionability, Sarah Ponsonby and Eleanor Butler were superstar celebrities of their time (‘Darling of my heart’: the irresistible love story of the Ladies of Llangollen, 31 January). Symbiotically, both the ladies and their adopted Llangollen grew and flourished, a relationship which my husband and I tried to probe in a short film that we made a few years ago. The ladies became go-to VIPs for local events: they sailed inaugurally across the Pontcysyllte aqueduct in 1805. Their presence in Llangollen attracted numerous “society” stalwarts, followed and emulated in turn by increasing numbers of tourists. Whether it was the sheer quirky nature of two outcast aristocratic women living intimately or a genius grasp of networking that put them and their town on the map is up for debate. What they achieved, however, was fame – even notoriety – and, unintentionally, a template for centuries of blissful and monogamous same-sex partnerships.
