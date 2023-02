OMAHA, Neb. -- A 6-0 run in the final 30 seconds lifted the Creighton men's basketball team to a 66-61 win over Villanova on Saturday evening before the 12th-largest home crowd (18,509) in program history. The victory, Creighton's sixth in a row, came in the first meeting between the schools since Villanova won the 2022 BIG EAST Tournament final over the Bluejays at Madison Square Garden last March.

OMAHA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO