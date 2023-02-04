Read full article on original website
How Much Must You Make in Colorado to Be Considered Middle Class?
When you think of a middle-class family, you're typically reminded of your everyday sitcom with a family of four, a decent-sized house, a breadwinning father, a stay-at-home mom, a couple of kids, a dog, and a cat. However, as we grow, we come to find out that real life is...
Vote on Your Favorite 150th Anniversary Colorado License Plate
Colorado's 150th anniversary is quickly approaching and the Department of Motor Vehicles of Colorado wanted to do something that has never been done before. A license plate designed by a Colorado resident and voted on by Colorado residents. The contest to design a new commemorative license plate for the state...
cpr.org
Interview: The war that shaped Colorado, and why the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo still matters today
The border between the United States and Mexico used to run through what is now Colorado. After it waged war with Mexico in the 1840s, the U.S. took over large parts of what is now considered the West and Southwest regions of the country. The war ended when the two...
This Colorado City Is The Best For Family Friendly Vacations
With as cold as it's been in Colorado in recent months, you can't help but think about the upcoming warmer weather and possible vacations. One Colorado city, in particular, was ranked Top 15 in the entire country for family vacations so maybe a Colorado staycation is in order. What Colorado...
These Food Chains Can Only Be Found in Colorado
There are hundreds of restaurants throughout the state of Colorado. Many of these eateries are famous national chains, like In-N-Out and Marco's Pizza, while dozens of others are local establishments, only. Fortunately for foodies dining out in the Centennial State, several delicious restaurant chains (with 5 or more locations) can...
How Colorado Residents Are Reacting to the Statewide Plastic Bag Ban
Since May 2022, Fort Collins residents have been paying for bags at grocery stores — now, the rest of Colorado is following suit. Why? You can thank House Bill 21-1162, which Gov. Jared Polis signed into law in 2021. The bill went into effect at the beginning of this year and prevents Colorado stores from providing free, single-use plastic bags.
Who Are Colorado’s Most Famous Philosophers?
When you think of philosophers, generally you think of some of the great minds of the past like Aristotle, Plato, and Socrates, all of which lived many, many years ago. However, there are, of course, more modern philosophers that are noteworthy that have made their own impacts on society, some of which are either from Colorado or have spent a considerable amount of time in the state.
How Many Inmates Are There In Colorado Prisons?
If people don't quit breaking the law, Colorado may run out of room to house convicted criminals. Most Colorado state prisons are operating very near their capacity level. According to a report from the Colorado Department of Corrections, at the end of January, there were only 867 vacant beds in Colorado's state prisons.
Could Colorado see a major earthquake like Turkey and Syria?
Colorado has seen earthquakes, although none close to the magnitude of what hit Turkey and Syria early Monday. But just how bad could an earthquake possibly get in the Centennial State?
Colorado Wildlife Officials Report Increase in Illegal Poaching
Part of living in Colorado means respecting and co-existing with wildlife that's also present in the state. Whether it's stopping for geese as they slowly make their way across the street or watching from afar as a herd of elk peacefully grazes in a field, encountering wild animals is pretty common for Coloradans to experience.
studyfinds.org
Best Places To Live In Colorado: Top 5 Cities Most Recommended By Experts
Looking to live where you’re surrounded by majestic mountains, beautiful hiking trails, and amazing wildlife every day? And what about the snowfall? Imagine waking up to a winter wonderland in your backyard! This is what you get living in Colorado. Whether you prefer the hustle and bustle of city life or seek the peace and quiet of a small mountain town, Colorado has it all!
Does Colorado Have the Most Registered Hunters in the US?
Hunting, to me, has always seemed just as synonymous with Colorado as anything else, be it mountains or marijuana. Whether they're die-hard or a weekend warrior, we all know at least one person that loves to get out there and test themselves against Mother Nature as often as they can. While I don't have the patience for it myself, I've always found hunting fascinating, and I've managed to learn more about it in the time I've been in Western Colorado than at any point in my entire life.
5 Haunted Places In Colorado You Must Avoid At All Costs
There are a number of haunted locations in Colorado you dare not visit. Oddly, one is a popular tourist attraction, and another is a five-star hotel. Regardless, unless encounters with the dead are your cup of tea, these haunted Colorado sites should be avoided. The popular Youtube channel Top 5...
This Twitter Account Shows Us Awesome Photos From Colorado’s Past
Want to take a trip back in time through the history of Colorado? We've got some pretty great photos from time past in the state of Colorado and it is all thanks to one Twitter user sharing them on social media for all of us to see. Old Colorado Photos...
kiowacountypress.net
Opinion: Polis Turns His Back on Colorado Agriculture
Last month, Governor Jared Polis gave his State of the State address before a joint session of the General Assembly and to all Coloradans around the state. As I and other rural legislators listened to his speech, we couldn't help but notice something so significant to our state barely received more than a brief mention. As the speech lagged on, it was evident the governor was clearly avoiding talking about it. It became the industrial elephant in the room, if you will.
International Space Station: View of Colorado from space
(COLORADO) — A live video showing the International Space Station (ISS) passing through Colorado captures the state, all in white, after recent snowstorms and winter weather on Friday, Feb. 3. The ISS-Above shows the pass track over the City of Denver as well as different northern Colorado cities labeled in a frame grab of the […]
25 Things Today’s Generation of Coloradans are Missing Out On
Grand Junction sure has seen its fair share of fun places over the years. It's like a revolving wheel of fun ideas as you look back at things to do on the Western Slope over the years. Previous generations who lived in Grand Junction got to enjoy all kinds of...
Are Front License Plates Really Required On Cars In Colorado?
Did you know there are 21 states that do not require a front license plate on motor vehicles?. Every state in the nation requires vehicles to have license plates, but only 29 states require you to have a plate on the front and the back. Motorcycles and trailers are not part of the requirement. Here are the states that don't require a front license plate:
Once and for All: Does Colorado Elevation Get You Drunker Faster?
Since your very first sip of beer or liquor, Coloradoans have been conditioned to believe that the state's elevation affects how much you can drink or at least how quickly you're a little tipsy, as compared to other, lower places across the U.S. Article after article about Colorado tourism touts...
coloradosun.com
What’s Working: Colorado business bankruptcies decline; startups on the rise
Everything’s coming up in favor of business this week. Or is it?. The state had a record number of new businesses filing to start up last year. Fourth quarter, in fact, had the highest number of new entity filings in more than a decade, according to Colorado Secretary of State data. They increased 37.2% in the fourth quarter from a year ago, coming in at 48,806. Prior to 2021, filings were typically in the high 20,000s or low 30,000s each quarter.
