Colorado State

These Food Chains Can Only Be Found in Colorado

There are hundreds of restaurants throughout the state of Colorado. Many of these eateries are famous national chains, like In-N-Out and Marco's Pizza, while dozens of others are local establishments, only. Fortunately for foodies dining out in the Centennial State, several delicious restaurant chains (with 5 or more locations) can...
Who Are Colorado’s Most Famous Philosophers?

When you think of philosophers, generally you think of some of the great minds of the past like Aristotle, Plato, and Socrates, all of which lived many, many years ago. However, there are, of course, more modern philosophers that are noteworthy that have made their own impacts on society, some of which are either from Colorado or have spent a considerable amount of time in the state.
How Many Inmates Are There In Colorado Prisons?

If people don't quit breaking the law, Colorado may run out of room to house convicted criminals. Most Colorado state prisons are operating very near their capacity level. According to a report from the Colorado Department of Corrections, at the end of January, there were only 867 vacant beds in Colorado's state prisons.
Best Places To Live In Colorado: Top 5 Cities Most Recommended By Experts

Looking to live where you’re surrounded by majestic mountains, beautiful hiking trails, and amazing wildlife every day? And what about the snowfall? Imagine waking up to a winter wonderland in your backyard! This is what you get living in Colorado. Whether you prefer the hustle and bustle of city life or seek the peace and quiet of a small mountain town, Colorado has it all!
Does Colorado Have the Most Registered Hunters in the US?

Hunting, to me, has always seemed just as synonymous with Colorado as anything else, be it mountains or marijuana. Whether they're die-hard or a weekend warrior, we all know at least one person that loves to get out there and test themselves against Mother Nature as often as they can. While I don't have the patience for it myself, I've always found hunting fascinating, and I've managed to learn more about it in the time I've been in Western Colorado than at any point in my entire life.
Opinion: Polis Turns His Back on Colorado Agriculture

Last month, Governor Jared Polis gave his State of the State address before a joint session of the General Assembly and to all Coloradans around the state. As I and other rural legislators listened to his speech, we couldn't help but notice something so significant to our state barely received more than a brief mention. As the speech lagged on, it was evident the governor was clearly avoiding talking about it. It became the industrial elephant in the room, if you will.
International Space Station: View of Colorado from space

(COLORADO) — A live video showing the International Space Station (ISS) passing through Colorado captures the state, all in white, after recent snowstorms and winter weather on Friday, Feb. 3. The ISS-Above shows the pass track over the City of Denver as well as different northern Colorado cities labeled in a frame grab of the […]
What’s Working: Colorado business bankruptcies decline; startups on the rise

Everything’s coming up in favor of business this week. Or is it?. The state had a record number of new businesses filing to start up last year. Fourth quarter, in fact, had the highest number of new entity filings in more than a decade, according to Colorado Secretary of State data. They increased 37.2% in the fourth quarter from a year ago, coming in at 48,806. Prior to 2021, filings were typically in the high 20,000s or low 30,000s each quarter.
