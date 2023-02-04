ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
livability.com

Enjoy a River of New Developments in Grand Junction, CO

New projects revitalize riverfront with a variety of retail, restaurants, businesses (and fun activities!). The Colorado River has long been a focal point for communities throughout the Grand Valley, and now a flurry of activity along its banks is sure to create even more interest. Two large, multiuse projects, both situated along the river in Grand Junction, are benefiting from a business-friendly climate, robust and shovel-ready infrastructure, and a superior workforce.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

One arrested after argument near Cruisers Bar turned violent

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - One man was arrested after he allegedly pulled a gun during an argument in the plaza near Orchard Mesa’s Cruisers Bar. At approximately 6:30 p.m. Sunday, the Grand Junction Police Department responded to reports of an fight involving a man who pulled a gun on another person in a parking lot.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Winter conditions return with more snowfall

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The past weekend, temperatures have stayed warmer than average for some locations across the Western Slope. Sunday, February 5, brought the fifties and sixties for Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose. With clear skies and lots of sunshine, places felt more Spring-like temperatures and conditions compared to the winter. However, changes will occur Sunday night that will bring winter conditions back to the state.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

One person injured in Rood Avenue house fire

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on the 1600 block of Rood Avenue at 7:20 a.m. Monday morning. A witness reported gray smoke coming from the roof of the apartments near 17th Street, and began to alert the residents. A small fire in a furnace room spread throughout the attic space of the apartment complex, say emergency crews.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

El Paso Sheriff investigates homicide near Colorado Springs

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The El Paso Sheriff is investigating a homicide near Colorado Springs. On February 5, 2023, at approximately 12:50 a.m., numerous 911 calls were received by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center on reports of hearing multiple shots being fired. The shots were...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
y100fm.com

Colorado officials find $1M worth of fentanyl in abandoned suitcase on bus

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Officials in Colorado uncovered more than 100,000 fentanyl pills in an abandoned suitcase on a passenger bus, authorities said Thursday. In a news release, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said it found the pills during a routine search of the bus on Thursday. The pills, weighing 22 pounds, have a street value of between $500,000 and $1 million, the sheriff’s office said.
MESA COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

Two charged and fined in death of Alzheimer’s patient

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A verdict in a mesa county courtroom. Fifteen minutes is all the time it took for a jury to acquit an assisted living caregiver in Grand Junction. The caregiver was accused of not checking on an 86-year-old Alzheimer’s patient, Hazel Place, who was left outside...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Rifle Garfield County Airport becomes possible focal point for economic development

The Aspen Institute is currently seeking feedback from Rifle city leaders on whether they think using the Rifle Garfield County Airport as an attractive lure for spurring new industry and commerce is viable. Aspen Institute Director of Community Engagement Evan Zislis told Rifle City Council and staff during a Wednesday...
RIFLE, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

ESPN Western Colorado

Grand Junction, CO
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN Western Colorado has the best sports coverage for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://espnwesterncolorado.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy