Are You Ready For Grand Junction’s Next Roundabout?
Whenever you want to have an interesting conversation, just bring up the topic of roundabouts in Grand Junction. Roundabouts have become a way of life not only in Grand Junction but across the country. When you have a relatively high volume of traffic that you want to keep moving efficiently, build a roundabout. Right?
14 Dangerous Toys From Grand Junction's Past
Do you remember that"you'll shoot your eye out" toy that gave your mother untold grief every time you pulled it out? Scroll through the gallery below for a look at the "dangerous" toys we played with as kids - and survived.
Tour The Most Expensive House For Sale Right Now in Grand Junction Colorado
Are you in the market for a new home? A magnificent house in Grand Junction, Colorado featuring close to 10,000 square feet is on the market now. At a list price of $3,000,000, it's the most expensive house on the market in Grand Junction. This house packs an awesome five...
25 Things Today’s Generation of Coloradans are Missing Out On
Grand Junction sure has seen its fair share of fun places over the years. It's like a revolving wheel of fun ideas as you look back at things to do on the Western Slope over the years. Previous generations who lived in Grand Junction got to enjoy all kinds of...
KJCT8
Colorado family begs for sentimental items to be returned from stolen U-Haul
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Imagine everything you own, including sentimental items, gone within a matter of seconds. One Denver family was in the process of moving to a new home when they left their U-Haul parked outside, packed up overnight. Gabriale Voeltner and her four kids prepared for their...
The Most Expensive House for Sale in Delta Colorado is a Log Cabin
You may recall that I have previously highlighted a log cabin-esque house for sale, right here in Montrose. When I put that house on a pedestal, I thought that it was the most unique house that I'd ever seen. There was no way that it wouldn't be years before I saw something so unique, I thought. Then, I checked the listings this morning...
livability.com
Enjoy a River of New Developments in Grand Junction, CO
New projects revitalize riverfront with a variety of retail, restaurants, businesses (and fun activities!). The Colorado River has long been a focal point for communities throughout the Grand Valley, and now a flurry of activity along its banks is sure to create even more interest. Two large, multiuse projects, both situated along the river in Grand Junction, are benefiting from a business-friendly climate, robust and shovel-ready infrastructure, and a superior workforce.
KJCT8
One arrested after argument near Cruisers Bar turned violent
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - One man was arrested after he allegedly pulled a gun during an argument in the plaza near Orchard Mesa’s Cruisers Bar. At approximately 6:30 p.m. Sunday, the Grand Junction Police Department responded to reports of an fight involving a man who pulled a gun on another person in a parking lot.
Cute Clifton Barn Airbnb Sits Next To Colorado’s Fruit and Wine Byway
Once spring arrives in Western Colorado, who wouldn't want to take a weekend to visit wine country? Palisade, Clifton, and Grand Junction are all amazing places to be in the spring and summer, but what about finding a great place to stay when you visit?. Several cool Airbnb's around the...
What is the Weather Like in Grand Junction, Colorado?
If you love living under blue skies and lots of sunshine then life on Colorado's Western Slope is the perfect place to be. Great weather makes enjoying the Grand Mesa, Colorado National Monument, and our Mesa County State Parks even more enjoyable. Grand Junction experiences nearly 250 days of sunshine...
KJCT8
Winter conditions return with more snowfall
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The past weekend, temperatures have stayed warmer than average for some locations across the Western Slope. Sunday, February 5, brought the fifties and sixties for Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose. With clear skies and lots of sunshine, places felt more Spring-like temperatures and conditions compared to the winter. However, changes will occur Sunday night that will bring winter conditions back to the state.
Neglected Colorado Rescue Dog Gets Second Chance To Find Happiness
Sometimes love and happiness can be elusive, but if you're lucky enough, a second chance will eventually come along. One of five hounds rescued from a neglect situation, Rocco came to Roice-Hurst in Grand Junction on New Year's Eve. He was underweight and had cuts all over his face. It was a heartbreaking sight.
13 Colorado State Parks Within 90 Minutes of Grand Junction
The fact is, you don't have to travel far from Grand Junction to enjoy one of Colorado's awesome state parks. Here's a snapshot look at 13 Colorado state parks a short drive away from Grand Junction and what you can do when you get there. See All 42 of Colorado's...
nbc11news.com
One person injured in Rood Avenue house fire
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on the 1600 block of Rood Avenue at 7:20 a.m. Monday morning. A witness reported gray smoke coming from the roof of the apartments near 17th Street, and began to alert the residents. A small fire in a furnace room spread throughout the attic space of the apartment complex, say emergency crews.
Poolside Palm Trees and Amazing Views Can Be Yours in Grand Junction
Palm trees are pretty rare in Colorado. It's pretty cool when you see a few real ones. They are usually on some pretty incredible properties like the one we are looking at today in Grand Junction. Colorado is a much colder state than say Florida where palm trees are pretty...
Two Grand Junction Colorado Restaurants Closing Temporarily
Two Grand Junction, Colorado restaurants will be closing their doors temporarily in late January and early February. Don't worry, these are just short-term closures. One is undergoing a remodel, and the other is taking a short vacation. Both will be up and running again before you know it. Two Grand...
KJCT8
El Paso Sheriff investigates homicide near Colorado Springs
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The El Paso Sheriff is investigating a homicide near Colorado Springs. On February 5, 2023, at approximately 12:50 a.m., numerous 911 calls were received by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center on reports of hearing multiple shots being fired. The shots were...
y100fm.com
Colorado officials find $1M worth of fentanyl in abandoned suitcase on bus
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Officials in Colorado uncovered more than 100,000 fentanyl pills in an abandoned suitcase on a passenger bus, authorities said Thursday. In a news release, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said it found the pills during a routine search of the bus on Thursday. The pills, weighing 22 pounds, have a street value of between $500,000 and $1 million, the sheriff’s office said.
KJCT8
Two charged and fined in death of Alzheimer’s patient
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A verdict in a mesa county courtroom. Fifteen minutes is all the time it took for a jury to acquit an assisted living caregiver in Grand Junction. The caregiver was accused of not checking on an 86-year-old Alzheimer’s patient, Hazel Place, who was left outside...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Rifle Garfield County Airport becomes possible focal point for economic development
The Aspen Institute is currently seeking feedback from Rifle city leaders on whether they think using the Rifle Garfield County Airport as an attractive lure for spurring new industry and commerce is viable. Aspen Institute Director of Community Engagement Evan Zislis told Rifle City Council and staff during a Wednesday...
