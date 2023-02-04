ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments

Seen too much
2d ago

Lock them all up everyone of those loans need to be investigated. I had to close my business because they claimed all the money was gone five jobs lost and two leases defaulted on. My tenants didn't pay rent for 18 months and the county claims the 20 million dollars of federal money was gone. They paid 4 million dollars for rental payments and gave the other 16 million dollars to Childrens service's. My taxes Insurance and Mortgage didn't stop.

8
Colleen Troxel
2d ago

Governor DeSantis, how are you going to whitewash this? It seems that children should learn these lessons too. There were many Floridians who tried to overthrow the US government. How does a person make these decisions? Don't children need to see the results of criminal actions. You could balance this with the Medicare to Governor to US Senator path of Rick Scott.

2
DeAnne Hilton
2d ago

What is wrong with people? They get paid a wonderful salary and still,it isn’t enough for them. Meanwhile the poor and sick suffer unimaginably.

2
Florida Phoenix

FL protesters: You could lose access to the inside of the Capitol due to impending agency rules

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The Florida Capitol in Tallahassee has long been available for the public to protest, rally, chant and hold signs inside the building, to support or oppose legislation. But that access may soon change. State agencies are reviewing a set of rules that could potentially limit where average citizens can engage in public protests or demonstrations, […] The post FL protesters: You could lose access to the inside of the Capitol due to impending agency rules appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
floridianpress.com

Florida Democratic and Republican Lawmakers Differ on Death Penalty Changes

Democratic lawmakers have differing views on Republican proposals to change the state’s death penalty laws, including eliminating a requirement of unanimous jury recommendations before judges can impose death sentences, leaders said Monday. Republicans have filed a series of proposals (SB 450, HB 555, SB 520 and HB 609) for...
Enigma In Black

Florida Brings Back The Equivalent Of Slave Patrols

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has created his own Florida State Guard that, in his own words, would be, “not be encumbered by the federal government.” This civilian force wouldn’t be associated with the National Guard or the US Military, and they would act solely under orders from the Governor.
TheAtlantaVoice

DeSantis says Florida requires African American history. Advocates say the state is failing that mandate

 (CNN) — Facing accusations of whitewashing history after his administration blocked a new Black studies course for high-achieving high schoolers, Gov. Ron DeSantis has countered that Florida students already must learn about the triumphs and plight of African Americans. “The state of Florida education standards not only don’t prevent, but they require teaching Black history,” DeSantis said […] The post DeSantis says Florida requires African American history. Advocates say the state is failing that mandate appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
mainstreetdailynews.com

Governor proposes $479 million I-75 project

Gov. Ron DeSantis recently announced his $7 billion Moving Florida Forward legislation initiative that would expedite 20 infrastructure projects across the state. The proposal still needs to pass the state House and Senate during the upcoming legislative session. If approved, Marion County residents would see a $479 million construction investment on around 29 miles of I-75 for auxiliary lanes.
L. Cane

Florida Cities Make List of Best Places to Retire Based on Longevity, Health Care, and Safety

Florida is a very popular retirement destination. It typically competes with Maine for the state has the largest population of retirees. Its weather, lack of income tax, and strong economy arguably make it an attractive option. So while there seems to be a consensus that Florida is a solid choice for retirement, which cities are the best choices are still up for debate.
Enigma In Black

Florida Legislature Introduces Bill For Permitless Concealed Carry

Q: If Florida passes its Permitless Concealed Carry Bill, who can carry concealed weapons that couldn’t before?. A: Those that couldn’t qualify to carry concealed weapons. As the fifth anniversary of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting approaches, Republicans in the Florida House and Senate introduced HB 543, allowing Florida gun owners to carry concealed weapons without a permit. Existing law requires gun owners who wish to hide their weapons, to complete specific training, demonstrate competency, be age 21 or over, not have a conviction for a felony or misdemeanor involving violence on their record, not have two or more DUIs on their record or be committed to a mental institution.
insiderupg.com

Florida Rejects New AP African American Studies Course

In mid-January, Florida rejected an Advanced Placement course covering African American studies, citing its abundance of “Critical Race Theory.” This is following rules adopted by the state’s Board of Education in mid-2021 that limits students’ exposure to race education. But this limiting of education isn’t new,...
PSki17

These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent Crime

Florida, always a popular place to live, has seen a dramatic uptick in new residents in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Those looking to move to the area may want to exercise caution in where they choose to settle down, however, as some counties are far more dangerous than others. The state's numerous counties and municipalities make law enforcement very much a local issue, and some areas just seem to handle it better than others.
WDW News Today

New Reedy Creek Bill Proposes Board of Supervisors, Bans Employees From A ‘Theme Park Complex’ From Joining

In the new bill to create a government-controlled version of the Reedy Creek Improvement District, one proposal aims to create a board of supervisors to govern the district. Right now, The Walt Disney Company governs the district. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has stated his intent to remove this power and place it in the hands of the state.
Palm Beach Daily News

Editorial: Honor Black History by opposing adversity to diversity

Florida Atlantic University is celebrating Black History Month in one of our nation's finest traditions — protest. The school's Faculty Senate last week issued a statement calling out state officials for their politically-motivated attacks on higher education. On the eve of scheduled activities to promote this unique part of American history, what better way to honor the generations of African Americans who struggled to make America live up to its high ideals. ...
a-z-animals.com

The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Florida Will Chill You to Your Core

The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Florida Will Chill You to Your Core. Located in the Southeastern region of the United States, the state of Florida is a peninsula bordered by the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean. This sunny state is a well-known vacation destination, drawing hordes of tourists every year due to its large number of beaches, swaying palm trees, and warm weather. Florida contains both subtropical and tropical climates, with the southernmost part of the state being the most tropical. Thunderstorms and hurricanes are frequent in Florida, with humid summers bringing in lots of rain. But what’s the coldest temperature ever recorded in Florida?
