Lock them all up everyone of those loans need to be investigated. I had to close my business because they claimed all the money was gone five jobs lost and two leases defaulted on. My tenants didn't pay rent for 18 months and the county claims the 20 million dollars of federal money was gone. They paid 4 million dollars for rental payments and gave the other 16 million dollars to Childrens service's. My taxes Insurance and Mortgage didn't stop.
Governor DeSantis, how are you going to whitewash this? It seems that children should learn these lessons too. There were many Floridians who tried to overthrow the US government. How does a person make these decisions? Don't children need to see the results of criminal actions. You could balance this with the Medicare to Governor to US Senator path of Rick Scott.
What is wrong with people? They get paid a wonderful salary and still,it isn’t enough for them. Meanwhile the poor and sick suffer unimaginably.
Comments / 26