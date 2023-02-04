2023 Chiefs NFL draft prospects: Group 21

With the 2022 college football season now behind us, we’ll soon turn our attention to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine and the pro-day circuit. This evening, however, we’ve got the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl set to kick off after a successful week of practice in Mobile Alabama. You can watch the game on Saturday, Feb. 4 on NFL Network at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Our annual draft prospects series returns for the sixth consecutive year. We’ve identified over 200 college prospects to keep an eye on ahead of the 2023 NFL draft, all of whom might be potential fits with the Kansas City Chiefs. Last season’s prospect list included several of the Chiefs’ 2022 NFL draft picks including George Karlaftis, Skyy Moore and Bryan Cook. Who will be next?

Our twenty-first group of prospects includes a well-rounded running back, a defensive lineman with inside-outside versatility, an offensive tackle who played with Trey Smith at Tennesse and a cornerback prospect who has already met with the Chiefs.

Northwestern RB Evan Hull

Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

One of the big winners at the running back position during the practice week, Hull is a bit of a do-everything type. He looked explosive in the ground game as a running back should, but his work in the passing game as a receiver and a blocker really shined. At 5-10 and 214 pounds, he’s got good size to hold up in the NFL game. His contact balance and vision impressed me during the practice week, but putting it on display in the game would really help his case.

With Jerick McKinnon and Ronald Jones slated for free agency, plus Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the final year of his deal, running back is a bigger need for Kansas City than some are willing to admit. They’d be wise to draft and develop a player like Hull, specifically molding him into the type of third-down back they’ll need opposite Isiah Pacheco if McKinnon ends up elsewhere or retires.

TCU EDGE Dylan Horton

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

A transfer from the UNM Lobos, Horton is a defensive lineman with true inside-outside versatility. The past two seasons have seen Horton’s production sky-rocket at TCU, recording over 100 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks, four passes batted and a forced fumble. He’s been lining up primarily as an edge rusher in Mobile, showcasing quickness, power, and active hands.

At 6-3 and 265 pounds, he’s certainly got the size that Steve Spagnuolo looks for at the defensive end position. He was one of the few defensive players that actually looked good during Georgia’s thrashing of TCU in the National Championship Game, so I doubt that will be held against him. He could serve to have a big game on Saturday, though.

Oklahoma OT Wanya Morris

BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN

Morris boasts positional versatility, playing every position other than center during the course of his college career. That career began at the University of Tennessee before transferring to play in Oklahoma this past season. During the practice week, Morris proved that his feet and punch are synced up perfectly in his pass sets. He handles both strength and quickness well, taking full advantage of his 35 and 3/8-inch arms. At 6-4 and 317 pounds, he’s no slouch in the run game either, creating good movement and firing off the snap.

The Chiefs’ needs at the offensive tackle position aren’t exactly a secret. Morris is a plug-and-play option at the right tackle position and he has the flexibility to play on the left side in a pinch if needed. He’s seen his stock rise during the Senior Bowl practice week, but I suspect the Chiefs could still manage to grab him on the second day of the draft.

Kentucky CB Keidron Smith

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Smith got the call-up to the Senior Bowl from the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, where he actually already spent some time with the Chiefs. Listed at 6-2 and 203 pounds, Smith is a lengthy press cornerback prospect. He’s been challenging the receivers all week in Mobile in both 1-on-1 and team drills, using his long arms, smooth change of direction ability, and physicality to his advantage. He’s not lacking for ball skills either as Smith has spent five seasons playing in the SEC and he’s never had a season without an interception.

As the Chiefs learned in the AFC title game, you can never have too many talented cornerbacks. While Smith is rising up draft boards, he’d be a good prospect to target in the middle rounds of the drafts if the team is seeking to reinforce their cornerback depth in the 2023 NFL draft. It might not be so crazy, even after spending a ton of draft capital on the secondary in 2022. L’Jarius Sneed is up for a contract in 2024 and could command a large salary.