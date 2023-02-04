ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Fort Myers, FL

usf.edu

Lee County promotes tourism post-Hurricane Ian with a four-stage recovery campaign

The Lee County Visitor and Convention Bureau developed a four-stage recovery campaign to promote tourism in Lee County by spreading excitement as the current focus. “The goal is to show that the destination is bouncing back,” Tamara Pigott, the director of VCB said. “While things may not be “normal” just yet, there is still an opportunity to have an enjoyable experience and support the community they’ve so enjoyed visiting in the past.”
LEE COUNTY, FL
usf.edu

Ian death toll up to 149

With another death added in Lee County, medical examiners have confirmed that 149 people have died from Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Friday. The department had reported 148 deaths in mid-January, including 71 in Lee County. But a news release Friday said the Lee County total...
LEE COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

23-year-old man dies after Lee County crash

LEE COUNTY, Fla — A 23-year-old motorcyclist from Fort Myers has died after crashing with a sedan Friday night. The Florida Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Imperial Parkway and Coconut Road at around 9:45 p.m. The motorcyclist was approaching the intersection of Coconut rd. The sedan driver,...
LEE COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Shooting threat at Edison Mall

LEE COUNTY, Fla.– The Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD) learned overnight that there was a shooting threat at the Edison Mall in Fort Myers. Police learned about the threat through a confidential tip line. There will be an increased police presence in the area. Count on NBC2 for the...
FORT MYERS, FL
The Free Press - TFP

4 Arrested As Florida Drug House Shut Down

Four Florida men were arrested on Thursday when deputies executed a search warrant on a known drug house. Members of the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression and Criminal Investigations units executed a search warrant on Thursday morning at 1116 South Carolina Ave. in Avon
AVON PARK, FL

