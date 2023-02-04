The Lee County Visitor and Convention Bureau developed a four-stage recovery campaign to promote tourism in Lee County by spreading excitement as the current focus. “The goal is to show that the destination is bouncing back,” Tamara Pigott, the director of VCB said. “While things may not be “normal” just yet, there is still an opportunity to have an enjoyable experience and support the community they’ve so enjoyed visiting in the past.”

