With Harriet missing, eagle cam fans trying to help be warned: You could be breaking the law
A beloved bald eagle has been missing from her much-viewed Lee County nest for five days on Monday, raising concern from thousands of viewers of the online cam that has kept watch on Harriet, her mate and their two eaglets. In some cases, comments on the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam...
Lee County promotes tourism post-Hurricane Ian with a four-stage recovery campaign
The Lee County Visitor and Convention Bureau developed a four-stage recovery campaign to promote tourism in Lee County by spreading excitement as the current focus. “The goal is to show that the destination is bouncing back,” Tamara Pigott, the director of VCB said. “While things may not be “normal” just yet, there is still an opportunity to have an enjoyable experience and support the community they’ve so enjoyed visiting in the past.”
Tent City under Matanzas Pass bridge: A haven for Hurricane Ian's homeless
Lee County has begun a gentle push to help Hurricane Ian victims leave a tent city near Fort Myers Beach. Some of the people are starting their fifth month living under the bridge on approach to the hurricane-devastated island. About 15 tents and small campers make up this haven for...
Nearly 600 properties in Punta Gorda have some level of seawall damage from Hurricane Ian
Nearly 600 properties along the Punta Gorda canal system have been identified as having some level of damage listed as near catastrophic failures of seawalls from Hurricane Ian. Information from the Punta Gorda city manager's office said staff has inspected and prioritized repairs in both the Burnt Store Isles and...
Ian death toll up to 149
With another death added in Lee County, medical examiners have confirmed that 149 people have died from Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Friday. The department had reported 148 deaths in mid-January, including 71 in Lee County. But a news release Friday said the Lee County total...
23-year-old man dies after Lee County crash
LEE COUNTY, Fla — A 23-year-old motorcyclist from Fort Myers has died after crashing with a sedan Friday night. The Florida Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Imperial Parkway and Coconut Road at around 9:45 p.m. The motorcyclist was approaching the intersection of Coconut rd. The sedan driver,...
Shooting threat at Edison Mall
LEE COUNTY, Fla.– The Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD) learned overnight that there was a shooting threat at the Edison Mall in Fort Myers. Police learned about the threat through a confidential tip line. There will be an increased police presence in the area. Count on NBC2 for the...
Human remains discovered in Bonita Springs
Lee County Sheriff’s Office says human remains were discovered on Bonita Beach Road near the Goodwill in Bonita Springs.
Popular food chain opening new location in Florida
A popular food chain is opening another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, the popular dessert chain Insomnia Cookies will be hosting a grand opening event for its newest Florida store location in Fort Myers, according to the company's website.
She's speaking out against book bans, as Sarasota considers removing a book on racism
The Sarasota school board is set to decide on Tuesday whether to ban a book about racism from school libraries, after a challenge from a parent in Venice who likened it to allowing books promoting Nazi ideology in schools. The book is "Stamped: Racism, Anti-Racism and You," by Jason Reynolds...
Two new flights take off at Southwest Florida International Airport
Two new flights out of Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) take flight on Friday for passengers looking to go to Austin, Texas, and Wilmington, Delaware.
Florida man with 21 outstanding warrants arrested following Naples traffic stop
NAPLES, Fla. — A Bradenton man with a violent history has been arrested after it was revealed he has 21 outstanding warrants in three Florida counties. Around 1:30 p.m. on February 2nd, Florida Highway Patrol Troopers initiated a traffic stop on a Nissan. The vehicle was pulled over on I-75 near Mile Marker 98 in Collier County.
‘At least one person’ wounded in shooting at DeSoto County Fair: deputies
A person was shot at the DeSoto County Fairgrounds on Saturday night.
2 police cruisers hit while responding to crash in North Port
Two law enforcement vehicles were hit while responding to a crash in North Port Saturday morning, police said.
Bradenton man found with 21 warrants and 1,500 Xanax pills during traffic stop: FHP
A Bradenton man with 21 outstanding warrants was slapped with four additional charges during a traffic stop on Thursday.
4 Arrested As Florida Drug House Shut Down
Four Florida men were arrested on Thursday when deputies executed a search warrant on a known drug house. Members of the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression and Criminal Investigations units executed a search warrant on Thursday morning at 1116 South Carolina Ave. in Avon
