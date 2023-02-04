ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinez, CA

NBC Bay Area

Unhoused Richmond Teacher Works Full-Time, Unable to Make Ends Meet

Teaching schoolchildren is all 37-year-old Natalie Schexnayder has ever wanted to do. But the sixth grade teacher never imagined she’d be working full-time and still unable to make ends meet. “It hasn’t been easy at all. I come, and try to spruce myself up and keep a smile on...
RICHMOND, CA
Contra Costa Herald

New cycle of paid job-training in Contra Costa that transforms lives

From St. Vincent de Paul of Contra Costa and the Workforce Development Program. A new session of the Workforce Development Program at St. Vincent de Paul is gearing up to help people in need find gainful and meaningful employment. Participants from past sessions note that the program has transformed their lives – given them the training and confidence to enter the workplace. With introductory sessions in Pittsburg, Brentwood, and Pleasant Hill – the WFD program at St. Vincent de Paul is aiming to help the most vulnerable in Contra Costa County develop the personal tools they will need to find and keep a good job. Interested participants are asked to attend 2 introductory sessions, which will take place in:
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Fentanyl-plagued San Francisco bracing for new street drugs

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — As San Francisco public health officials struggle to stem the tide of fentanyl, a new wave of deadly synthetic opioids is flooding into street drug scenes on the East Coast and Midwest. New street drugs, including Tranq and ISO, are infiltrating illegal drug markets. San Francisco leaders say it’s likely only […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4

13 suspected human traffickers arrested by Contra Costa County task force

(BCN) — The Contra Costa Human Trafficking Task Force arrested 13 people over five days last month, during a statewide effort to recover survivors of human trafficking and apprehend their exploiters. The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office said, as part of Operation Reclaim and Rebuild, county task force partners conducted eight separate anti-human trafficking operations in the county from Jan. 23 through Jan. 28.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
oaklandside.org

State rejects Oakland’s housing plan, asks for revisions

Just two days after Oakland officials adopted the city’s eight-year housing plan, the state determined it didn’t meet the requirements, state records show. In a Feb. 2 letter, the California Housing and Community Development Department told Oakland it must make revisions to its Housing Element to be found in compliance. Without that certification, Oakland immediately loses the ability to place certain restrictions on development, and could lose out on significant state funding for housing.
OAKLAND, CA
sfstandard.com

SF Supervisor Parties at Colombian Hooters, Delays Reparations Hearing

San Francisco’s landmark hearing to discuss reparations for the city’s Black community has been postponed by more than a month because Supervisor Shamann Walton took a nearly weeklong vacation to party in Colombia and is experiencing flight issues getting home. Tuesday’s reparations hearing had been almost two years...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Judge: Oakland may clear Wood Street homeless encampment

OAKLAND, Calif. - A federal judge is allowing the city of Oakland to clear out the last remaining area of a large homeless encampment. U.S. District Judge William Orrick determined on Friday that the city now has enough shelter beds for the several dozen people who still live off Wood Street near the MacArthur Maze, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

