Alycia Parks beat the local Caroline Garcia and achieved her best position so far in WTA's ranking. 22-year-old Parks had the best week of her career and is the new champion at the Open Métropole de Lyon after beating world No. 5 Garcia 7-6 (7), 7-5 in the final. This is the first tournament of her career and she will be ranked 51st this Monday. Garcia was unable to take advantage in any of the four break points she had in the match, and as in the entire championship the American showed an impressive serve and hit 15 aces.

1 DAY AGO