Should You Buy a 2023 Tesla Model Y?
Tesla recently did major price cuts on the Model Y - is now the time to buy one? Here's what we recommend. Tesla just did some drastic price cuts. Now is the perfect time to buy your 2023 Tesla Model Y if you are in the market for one. The...
Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y After US Relaxes Tax Credit Terms: Here's How Much It Costs Now
After President Joe Biden’s administration introduced measures to make more crossover SUVs qualify for the newly revamped electric vehicle tax credit, Tesla Inc TSLA has raised prices for its Model Y SUVs. According to the company website, Tesla increased the Model Y Long Range price to $54,990 and the...
All Tesla Model Y Vehicles Qualify for IRA Tax Credit Now - Tesla Will Raise Prices Soon
The U.S. Government has updated its information for the IRA tax credit and now ALL Tesla Model Y SUV vehicles qualify. The IRA tax credit in the U.S. has been updated for many SUV vehicles to make them qualify now under $80,000, instead of $55,000. There were many people who were posting on Twitter that the original proposal was unjust, and it looks like those people were heard.
One of the best Tesla alternatives just became an even bigger thorn in Elon Musk's side
The Polestar 2 sedan now has longer range, better performance, and a refreshed look to go along with it.
Ford hits back at Tesla's price cuts by lopping nearly $6,000 off the Mustang Mach-E
Ford has already set its sights on Tesla. Now it's the first to hit back in a pricing war started by Elon Musk earlier this month.
Ford Who? Elon Musk Reveals Tesla's True Rival
Legacy carmakers and upstarts are all battling to compete with Tesla. But for CEO Elon Musk, his main rival is not who you think.
Ford cuts Mustang Mach-E prices amid EV competition
Ford said Monday morning it's lowering prices for the Mustang Mach-E. Why it matters: The price war has begun amid growing competition in the EV market. “We are not going to cede ground to anyone," Marin Gjaja, a top Ford EV executive, in a statement. Driving the news: Ford is...
The Tesla Model 3 Could Keep Going Down In Price
The Tesla Model 3 must keep going down in price. Here's why. Model Y inventory is visible and is going down sharply. However, Model 3 vehicles in inventory have not been going down as sharply. The Model Y is a good deal with the IRA tax credit and all the storage, space, and charging, along with it being an SUV.
Tesla Model Y Long Range delivery estimate moved to March-May 2023
During the Q4 and FY 2022 earnings call, Elon Musk noted that Tesla is seeing so much demand for its vehicles in January that the company has started slightly raising the prices of some of its vehicles. Tesla’s delivery estimate for the Model Y Long Range suggests that Musk’s statement was accurate.
Refreshed Tesla Model 3 ‘Project Highland’ Caught Ahead Of Launch Later This Year
Tesla is hard at work preparing an update for the popular Model 3 sedan, and new photos of the car, which is reportedly carries the internal codename ‘Project Highland’, have surfaced on social media. Sporting camouflage front and back, the images offer a hint as to what the automaker is planning for the future of its entry level vehicle.
Tesla (TSLA) used car prices are down $18,000, bringing a new level of affordability
Tesla (TSLA) used car prices have crashed $18,000 since their peak six months ago, bringing a new level of affordability to the electric car brand. Most car buyers can’t afford a new car and turn to the used car market, which is a critical part of the auto industry.
Study: Tesla Model 3 Is Vehicle With Biggest Used Car Price Drop
Used car prices have finally started to drop. Interestingly, the Tesla Model 3 leads with the biggest drop. A new study by researchers at iSeeCars shows that used car prices are finally starting to head back to ward some price normalcy. The overall summary from Karl Brauer, Executive Analyst at iSeeCars is, “The inflation and high-interest rates of the past several months are clearly impacting consumers, and have migrated to the car market where prices are consistently falling.” We find it intriguing that the model with the biggest decline is the very popular Tesla Model 3. As recently as August of 2021, we reported that the Tesla Model 3 was the fastest-selling used car in America.
Tesla Cybertruck release date: Production to start surprisingly soon
One of the highly anticipated vehicles in the EV space, the Tesla Cybertruck, will not be going in for full-volume production till 2024. The news was confirmed by its CEO, Elon Musk, at Tesla's fourth-quarter earnings calls on Wednesday. According to reports from InsideEVs, Musk, while replying to questions regarding...
Tesla Sales of China-Made Electric Vehicles up 18% in January
BEIJING (Reuters) - Tesla Inc sold 66,051 China-made electric vehicles in January, data published by the China Passenger Car Association showed on Friday. That was up 18% from December, when the U.S. electric car maker sold 55,796 China-made vehicles, and 10% higher versus January last year. Tesla's Shanghai plant in...
Tesla Castings Replace Over 70 Underbody Parts - Allows For Making Cars Like Toy Cars
We see a video from Giga Berlin that shows Tesla's castings, which allow Tesla to make cars just like toy cars are made. Tesla castings at Giga Berlin are being shown, and these castings replace over 70 different under body parts. This enables Tesla to produce cars just like a toy car - where they use single piece castings to quickly make the frame of the car.
Tesla Reservation Holder Gets a Text about the Model Y - Important Information About Pricing
We see a text sent to a Tesla Model Y reservation holder and there are some interesting details you can get from it. Gary Black, a Model Y reservation holder, got a text from Tesla to let him know the following things:. 1: The IRA $7,500 tax credit cap was...
Tesla Cybertruck alpha prototype shows off its bed’s capacity by carrying multiple off-road tires
As a pickup truck, the Tesla Cybertruck will be judged in part based on the utility that it can offer its users. With this in mind, the capacity of the vehicle’s bed would likely be one of Cybertruck’s make-or-break points. Making it too small would compromise the vehicle’s utility, and making it too large would make the Cybertruck too cumbersome.
Watch Tesla Cybertruck’s impressive 4-wheel steering at work
A new video of the Tesla Cybertruck’s impressive 4-wheel steering at work has leaked -giving us the best look at the feature yet. Rear-wheel steering is quickly becoming a must-have feature for electric pickup trucks coming to market. Rear-wheel steering, or four-wheel steering, is the ability to steer the...
Cybertruck Interior Offers Modern and Clean Alternative to Gas Trucks
We see an image of the Cybertruck interior compared to a gas truck - it's much more clean and modern. We see on the left, an image of a gas powered truck interior - albeit an older one, and on the right, an image of the Tesla Cybertruck showing a clean, sleek, and modern interior. Consumers will want this modern and clean look. It looks like the Cybertruck is nearing production, with the beta version being spotted out in the wild.
Tesla bumps up Model Y price after EV tax credit adjustment
On Friday, the Treasury Department updated the way it classifies vehicles that qualify for its $7,500 EV tax credit as part of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The change should allow more vehicles — including the Model Y — to qualify for the credit, as it no longer puts certain SUV crossovers in the same category as sedans.
