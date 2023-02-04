ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

Women’s Basketball Extinguishes Chippewas in 68-54 Road Win

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) - Lachelle Austin (Redford, Mich.-Redford), Ce'Nara Skanes (Oklahoma City, Okla.-Putnam City West-FIU), and Tayra Eke (Madrid, Spain-IES Orega y Gasset-LIU) combined to score 53 of Eastern Michigan's 68 total points (78 percent) as the Eagles defeated the Central Michigan University Chippewas, 68-54, on the road Saturday, Feb. 4.
Women's Golf Opens Spring Slate at Falcon Florida Classic

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University women's golf team opens its spring season Monday, Feb. 6, traveling to Lakewood Ranch, Fla. to compete in the Falcon Florida Classic. The tournament is hosted by Bowling Green State University and takes place at par 72, 6,068-yard Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club.
Magnusson’s School Record Paces Track & Field’s Strong Showings

YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) – Members of the Eastern Michigan University men's and women's track and field programs competed in a pair of meets over the weekend with the Eagles combining to bring 13 event titles and 33 total personal best marks back home. A small contingent took part in the 2023 Meyo Invitational at Notre Dame University in South Bend, Ind., while the majority of Eagles competed in the 2023 Grand Valley State University Snowdown Showdown in Allendale, Mich.
Swimming and Diving Hosts Annual Senior Day Extravaganza

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) – — One of the most anticipated annual traditions at Eastern Michigan University continued today as the swimming and diving program hosted its 2023 Senior Day Extravaganza, a day which honors the team's senior student-athletes alongside their coaches, teammate, family an friends. Today's event...
