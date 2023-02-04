YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) – Members of the Eastern Michigan University men's and women's track and field programs competed in a pair of meets over the weekend with the Eagles combining to bring 13 event titles and 33 total personal best marks back home. A small contingent took part in the 2023 Meyo Invitational at Notre Dame University in South Bend, Ind., while the majority of Eagles competed in the 2023 Grand Valley State University Snowdown Showdown in Allendale, Mich.

