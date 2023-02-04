ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

What is P-EBT and who qualifies for it?

By Jennifer Rodriguez
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LXouq_0kcagCw100

( WKBN ) — The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) is a temporary program under federal law to help families and schools affected by COVID-19.

For the 2022-2023 school year, some schools and children may be eligible to receive P-EBT benefits when COVID-19 disrupts normal classes.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, there are nine states approved to operate the program during this school year, including Alabama, Hawaii, Minnesota, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Rhode Island, Vermont and Wisconsin.

According to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services, preschool through 12th-grade students within qualifying school buildings who are eligible for free or reduced-price meals may be eligible for P-EBT benefits.

1 dead in shooting at K&J Beauty Supply: Police Chief

How does a school qualify for P-EBT?

Due to COVID-19 and for at least five consecutive days, a school must be closed, operating remote learning, operating with reduced attendance or hours (including hybrid schedules) or have at least one student sick with COVID-19 or quarantined.

COVID-19 sick days and quarantine days are based on your child’s school policy for identifying COVID-19 sick days and whether a child has to quarantine and remain home.

Once the school P-EBT criteria have been met, the school must look at each child’s potential eligibility for P-EBT.

How does a child qualify for P-EBT?

First, the child must be attending a qualifying school.

A child who qualifies for free or reduced-priced meals may receive P-EBT benefits for the days he or she does not attend school in person due to remote learning, sick quarantine because of COVID-19, or attends school in person but does not receive a meal at school because of reduced hours.

Children are not eligible for P-EBT benefits for days they attend school in person and receive meal(s) at school.

How much will an eligible child receive in P-EBT?

Each child will get $8.18 for each day that he/she doesn’t receive free or reduced-price meals at the school due to the school being closed, operating remote learning or operating with reduced attendance or hours due to COVID-19.

This also includes days that the child can’t attend school in person because they have to quarantine.

How do you get P-EBT?

If the child is a current SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) recipient:

  • The P-EBT benefits may be added to the account on which the child is active.
  • If the child was unable to be matched to his or her active SNAP account, you will be sent a P-EBT card in the child’s name.

If the child is not a current SNAP recipient:

  • If the child has received a P-EBT card since February 2021, benefits will be loaded to that card. If you need a replacement card, you can call 1-866-386-3071.
  • If the child has not received a P-EBT card since February 2021, you will receive a preloaded P-EBT card in the mail.
    • The card will be in the child’s name, not the parent or guardian’s name.
    • Instructions on how to activate the card will be included.
    • You must keep this new card as it will be used for any future P-EBT benefits your child is eligible for.

Each child will receive a P-EBT card. The benefits of siblings will not be grouped onto one card.

The benefits are used in the same way as SNAP benefits. You can visit https://www.fns.usda.gov/snap/eligible-food-items for a list of eligible food items that can be bought with SNAP benefits.

When will you get the P-EBT?

If your child meets the P-EBT criteria, benefits for August, September, October, November and December 2022 will be issued by the end of January 2023. After January, benefits will be issued to eligible children by the end of the following month. For example, benefits for January will be issued by the end of February, and February will be issued by the end of March, etc.

Each child’s benefits will be issued on a certain day based on the first letter of their last name.

You can find out more information on P-EBT in Ohio by visiting the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services website .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 5

Related
wbrc.com

Innovate Alabama offers grant money to small businesses

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Grant money is available for small businesses looking to be on firmer financial footing. It’s part of a statewide program called Innovate Alabama that is already benefitting some West Alabama businesses. Three companies based in Tuscaloosa and other parts of West Alabama received grant...
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Democratic freshmen invite Parkland, Uvalde parents to SOTU

Two progressive Democratic House freshmen from Florida and Texas invited parents of two victims of school shootings as their guests for President Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday. Rep. Greg Casar (D-Texas) invited Brett Cross, whose son Uziyah García was one of the 19 schoolchildren who died at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, […]
UVALDE, TX
AL.com

You can vote for this Alabama small town as best in South

Alabama already has the nation’s best city to live in. Now you can vote to make another town the best in the South. Alexander City has been nominated as Best Small Southern Town by USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice 2023 and winners are determined by an online vote. Alexander City is the only Alabama city among the 20 nominees – which include towns and cities from Texas to Florida to Virginia.
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
WAAY-TV

Alabama sheriffs’ offices getting state money to cover pistol permit fee loss

Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday announced the start of a new grant to help the state’s sheriffs’ offices recoup money lost from the collection of pistol permit fees. The sheriffs’ offices in each of Alabama’s 67 counties will receive funds quarterly beginning in the first quarter of 2023. The amount of funds each county receives is based on monies that county’s sheriff’s office collected on pistol permit fees in 2022, according to a news release from Ivey’s office.
ALABAMA STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

Seniors Can Now Apply, Claim Farmers Market Vouchers in Alabama

Seniors can now apply and claim their vouchers from Alabama Farmers Market Authority to help low-income seniors. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefit is about to expire this month and there is no clear indication if there will be a bill that will extend the program. However, there are other programs that Americans can utilize to purchase nutritious food.
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Polar bear in fatal Alaska attack was in poor health

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A polar bear that killed a young mother and her baby last month in western Alaska was likely an older animal in poor physical condition, but tests came back negative for pathogens that affect the brain and cause aggressive behavior, officials said Monday. Dr. Kimberlee Beckmen, a state wildlife veterinarian, collected and examined […]
ALASKA STATE
Troy Messenger

Gov. Ivey announces new Sheriffs’ Grants

On Monday, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced the start of the Sheriffs’ Grants for all 67 counties in the State of Alabama to offset losses due to the elimination of concealed firearms permit requirements. Sheriffs’ Departments in each of Alabama’s counties will be receiving funds quarterly beginning in the...
ALABAMA STATE
Edy Zoo

New law prohibits smoking in cars with children in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, AL. - The Alabama legislature strongly opposes smoking in vehicles with children present. Smoking or vaping in a motor vehicle with a child in it is currently not prohibited by law. However, a new bill aims to change that by making it illegal to smoke or vape in a car with a child under the age of 14 present. This bill will also punish infractions.
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Can you drive with a child in your lap in Mississippi?

MISSISSIPPI (WKRG) — In many states across the U.S., it is prohibited for children to ride in a vehicle without certain safety features, but what about in Mississippi? According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, children are never allowed to ride on a person’s lap. Mississippi state law says children under 4 years old […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WKRG News 5

Poll: Parents trust Democrats over Republicans on K-12 education

Parents trust Democrats over Republicans when it comes to K-12 education, according to a new poll commissioned by the National Parents Union (NPU). The poll, released ahead of President Biden’s State of the Union address, found that 46 percent of surveyed parents trust Democrats to lead primary education policy, while 38 favor Republicans and 16 […]
VIRGINIA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

AL Dept. of Early Childhood Education receives $4M from U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education (ADECE) was recently awarded $4 million by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for Alabama’s Preschool Development Grant Birth Through Five (PDG B-5) initiative for 2023.  “Alabama children deserve the best start possible, and these funds will help us support early childhood educators in an efficient, developmentally appropriate way,” said Governor Kay Ivey. “This grant will support the scaling of high-quality programs of early childhood care and education, so we can ensure our children are prepared for further education, a career and a lifetime of success.”  Ivey’s office said Alabama’s...
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

76K+
Followers
28K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy