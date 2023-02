TEMPE – Arizona State men's tennis (4-2) swept the weekend at Whiteman Tennis Center after defeating the Pepperdine Waves (1-5) on Sunday afternoon. The Sun Devils fell short in doubles, but were able to win four out of six single match victories to clinch overall, 4-3. "To drop a doubles point against these guys (Pepperdine), that's a tall order for the guys and to still win, is impressive," head coach Matt Hill said. "We knew every match would be a really tough one. I'm proud of the way they kept the gas pedal on and fought until the end."

