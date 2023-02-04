ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
residentnewsnetwork.com

Preparing for Power Outages

After our first winter weather event of 2023 we probably all have a better idea of each of our own preparedness levels for power outages. If you find you were unprepared (or were spared and kept power the entire time) hopefully this will help!. The time to prepare for being...
CBC News

Thousands in N.B. remain without power as weather warnings lifted

Extreme weather warnings were lifted across New Brunswick Saturday evening, but more than 12,000 N.B. Power customers remained without electricity. Friday night and into Saturday morning, temperatures dropped with some areas of the province recording wind chills ranging from -33 to -45, prompting Environment Canada warnings across the entire province.
27 First News

Storm bringing more snow: How much will fall?

Some locations received a coating of snow overnight Friday due to lake effect snow off of Lake Erie. The chance for flurries will continue through Saturday, but the clouds will hang tough keeping the cold air locked in place over the Valley. The next storm system that will impact our...
CBC News

Almost 8,000 Nova Scotia Power customers without power in wake of extreme cold

As Nova Scotians deal with a blast of frigid weather, some are also dealing with power outages. As of 7:30 p.m. AT Saturday, around 8,000 Nova Scotia Power customers were without electricity. The primary reason behind the outages is strong winds, which are causing trees to fall on lines, said...

Comments / 0

Community Policy