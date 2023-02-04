Read full article on original website
Related
residentnewsnetwork.com
Preparing for Power Outages
After our first winter weather event of 2023 we probably all have a better idea of each of our own preparedness levels for power outages. If you find you were unprepared (or were spared and kept power the entire time) hopefully this will help!. The time to prepare for being...
CBC News
Thousands in N.B. remain without power as weather warnings lifted
Extreme weather warnings were lifted across New Brunswick Saturday evening, but more than 12,000 N.B. Power customers remained without electricity. Friday night and into Saturday morning, temperatures dropped with some areas of the province recording wind chills ranging from -33 to -45, prompting Environment Canada warnings across the entire province.
'Epic' ice storm leaves more than 370,000 without power and is blamed for at least 8 deaths
The severe ice storm sweeping the South is expected to finally dissipate Thursday, but not before leaving chaos in its wake, with at least 8 people suspected to have died due to the storm and more than 370,000 utility customers still without power. "The epic ice storm across a portion...
Weather Alert: Record Cold, Dangerous Wind Chills Through Saturday Morning
12 News has your forecast for Friday, February 3, 2023.
27 First News
Storm bringing more snow: How much will fall?
Some locations received a coating of snow overnight Friday due to lake effect snow off of Lake Erie. The chance for flurries will continue through Saturday, but the clouds will hang tough keeping the cold air locked in place over the Valley. The next storm system that will impact our...
CBC News
Almost 8,000 Nova Scotia Power customers without power in wake of extreme cold
As Nova Scotians deal with a blast of frigid weather, some are also dealing with power outages. As of 7:30 p.m. AT Saturday, around 8,000 Nova Scotia Power customers were without electricity. The primary reason behind the outages is strong winds, which are causing trees to fall on lines, said...
KENS 5
How freezing rain impacts road conditions and power outages
This rain falls and freezes on contact. It will accumulate on raised surfaces first, and adds a bunch of weight to power lines and tree branches.
Comments / 0