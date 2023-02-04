Read full article on original website
Leading discount retailer opening new store in AlabamaKristen WaltersDecatur, AL
Oakwood Avenue Has Been Repaved Between Andrew Jackson Way to Maysville Road, & Will Likely Go From 4 Lanes to 3 LanesZack LoveHuntsville, AL
This Town in Alabama Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensHuntsville, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Register Your Kids in Athen's Park and Rec Sports LeaguesJameson StewardAthens, AL
indherald.com
Huntsville announces forthcoming Mexican restaurant at Fireside site
HUNTSVILLE | The Town of Huntsville is getting a new Mexican restaurant. Mayor Dennis Jeffers announced Monday that MiBarril Mexican Restaurant will open in Summer 2023. The restaurant will be located at the site of the former Fireside Restaurant on Baker Highway. It will be owned by Carlos Perez, the owner of El Patron restaurant in Wartburg, among others.
WAAY-TV
Dunkin’ unveiling new type of store in Madison County
A new type of Dunkin’ is coming to North Alabama. The first Dunkin’ GO restaurant in the state opens at 5 a.m. Tuesday at 11,805 U.S. Highway 431 in Meridianville. This is a drive-thru only location and will be open from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. The new 1,500-square-foot Meridianville location will employ 30. The new store features a walk-up window and a double drive-thru lane with a second ordering point with digital menu boards.
WAFF
48 On Your Side: Madison County official blames staffing shortages for missed 911 calls
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - WAFF 48 is on your side with answers as Madison County residents question why 911 calls have gone unanswered. In three different emergencies, these residents say they called 911 multiple times and no one picked up. “I felt alone really like my help wasn’t there,” south...
Madison County warns of temporary water outage
The Madison County Water Department (MCWD) is warning residents of a temporary water outage Monday on Cobb Road.
Nonprofit, volunteers remove over 1,000 pounds of litter in Decatur waterway
On Saturday, a group of volunteers assisted in a nonprofit's cleanup effort in Decatur and removed over 1,000 pounds of litter from the Clark Spring Branch.
WAFF
Huntsville Fire and Rescue crews respond to restaurant fire
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews with Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at Sabor Boricua on Saturday morning. According to a social media post by Huntsville Fire and Rescue, no injuries were reported. This story will be updated once further information is released.
tourcounsel.com
Gadsden Mall | Shopping mall in Gadsden, Alabama
The Gadsden Mall is a regional 502,591-square-foot (46,692.2 m2) shopping mall on U.S. Route 411 (Rainbow Drive) in Gadsden, Alabama. Located at the interchange of Interstate 759 and U.S. Route 411, it is in the southern section of the city. It is anchored by Belk. The site of the mall...
doppleronline.ca
Outdoor skating rink opens at Lions Lookout field
Grab your friends, family, skates, and helmets! The Town of Huntsville is pleased to announce the Lions Lookout Outdoor Ice Rink is now open for the season. The skating rink is free to the public and open during daylight hours while weather and ice conditions permit. While the Town of...
WAFF
Overnight fire destroys century old Hitching Post in Mentone
Man arrested in connection to Athens armed robbery incident in January. Officers with the Athens Police Department arrested and charged a man for an armed robbery incident that happened at a business in Athens on Jan. 4. Updated: 6 hours ago. Financial stress is the second leading cause of divorce...
alabama.gov
Gov. Ivey awards $1 million to land new jobs in north Alabama
— Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a $1 million grant to help a north Alabama airport expand and bring in a new industry creating 250 jobs for the area. Awarded to the Limestone County Commission, the Community Development Block Grant will be used to extend infrastructure needed for an aviation related company to locate at Pryor Regional Airport with plans for later additions. The airport is jointly owned by the county commissions in Limestone and Morgan counties and the cities of Athens and Decatur.
WAAY-TV
GasBuddy: Gas prices falling in Huntsville area
Average gasoline prices in Huntsville fell 5.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.20 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 261 stations in Huntsville. The organization said Huntsville gas prices are 21.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 8 cents per gallon higher...
From a trailer park to television, this Athens native is proof positive good things can come from a small city.
ATHENS, Ala. — East Limestone High School welcomed back one of their very own as a part of Black History Month. Chauncy Glover is an Emmy award winning journalist who is back home to speak to students at his alma mater while emphazing the importance of his village. "This...
Leading discount retailer opening new store in Alabama
A leading discount retail store chain is opening another new location in Alabama this week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, February 8, 2023, the popular national discount retail chain Ollie's Bargain Market will be opening its newest Alabama store location in Decatur, according to the company's website.
WAFF
Madison Co. Sheriff searching for catalytic converter thieves
MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men who are believed to have stolen a catalytic converter in January. Officials with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office say that the theft occurred on Jan. 10 in the parking lot of the Meridianville Church of Christ.
FOUND: Madison County Sheriff searching for elderly man they say has memory issues
The Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) is asking for the public's help in locating an elderly man who suffers fro severe memory loss and possible Alzheimer's.
WAFF
1 dead, 2 injured following overnight shooting Falkville
Staffing shortages to blame for missed 911 calls in Madison County. Madison County officials training new 911 dispatchers to help fill gaps. The man who was shot and killed has been identified as Christopher Osborne. Welfare check turns into deadly officer-involved shooting in Cherokee. A welfare check in Cherokee turned...
Famed urban-style taco joint slated for Huntsville location
The restaurant specializes in mouth-watering tacos, and freshly-made house margaritas for you to enjoy while surrounded by localized art and decor.
WHNT-TV
1 Dead, 2 Injured in Morgan County Shooting (News 19 at 5:00)
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says investigators have arrested a suspect and charged him with capital murder in connection to a fatal shooting in Falkville Sunday. 1 Dead, 2 Injured in Morgan County Shooting (News …. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says investigators have arrested a suspect...
ABC 33/40 News
Police officer rescues small child riding toy car on Gadsden road
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBMA) — A police officer helped a child get to safety after they were spotted playing with a toy in the middle of a Gadsden road Friday afternoon. The Gadsden Police Department said the man who intervened was Lieutenant Josh Russell. The incident happened on Rainbow Drive...
WAFF
New jobs coming to North Alabama after grant announcement
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey announced that a $1 million grant was awarded to the Limestone County Commission that will be used to expand an airport in North Alabama. The grant will be specifically used to extend infrastructure needed for an aviation related company to move to...
