Military.com

The Top 10 Hardest Jobs to Fill

The economy is sputtering, and companies say they will make nothing but perfect-10 hires. Meanwhile, Baby Boomers are retiring by the millions -- and everyone wants to be a millionaire, not a wage earner. Where does all this leave employers and workers in their never-ending struggle to tip the balance...
hbsdealer.com

Home Depot will now pay its hourly employees to the minute

The Home Depot will change its pay policy for its hourly workers and pay to the nearest minute on the clock. “Our policy has been to round total shift time up or down to the nearest 15 minutes, which has been a common industry practice for many years,” said Sara Gorman, spokesperson for The Home Depot.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Cheapism.com

Best Jobs That Don't Require a 4-Year College Degree

What defines a good job is different for everyone. From ample compensation and benefits to a supportive workplace and the ability to use specific skills, there's plenty to consider when searching for the best job for you, especially if you don't have — or don't want — a bachelor's degree. U.S. News weighed career satisfaction based on metrics such as salary, number of open positions, and opportunities for promotion to determine the 100 best jobs for 2023. Cheapism used the findings to further break down which of those jobs require an associate degree, a certificate, or no degree to compile this list of the 10 best jobs that don't require a four-year college degree.
CBS Sacramento

Walmart isn't paying workers enough and $20 an hour is needed, says author

The Fight for $15, a national political movement calling for minimum wage to be raised, began a decade ago with fast food workers walking off the job in New York City demanding $15 an hour. Starting this month, a handful of states actually hit that goal of a $15 minimum wage. Many major companies have also voluntarily raised pay to $15 or more in recent years — a multi-billion-dollar boost for hourly workers.  But in a new book, author Rick Wartzman uses the story of Walmart to argue that corporate America – for all this change — is still paying workers...
moneytalksnews.com

How to Find High-Paying Remote Jobs

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on FlexJobs.com. You’d love to take the next flexible role that comes along, but realistically, you need a high-paying job to meet your financial needs. And quite honestly, your experience and expertise entitle you to a higher-paying role. The good news is that...
MarketRealist

How to Spot Ghost Job Postings and Not Waste Your Time

Despite many employers bemoaning how hard it is to find people who want to work these days, plenty of people know the pain of job searching, in particular the annoyance of ghost job postings. There's nothing more frustrating than putting in time to apply for jobs only to find out that they don't exist. Here's how ghost job postings work.
Robb Report

Restaurants Are Still Struggling to Hire as 2 Million Jobs Remain Unfilled

During the pandemic, tons of people took the opportunity to change their routine—and also their career. Particularly in the hospitality industry, many businesses had to shut down or let go of employees. And now, almost three years since that first started happening, the sector is still facing problems: 2 million hospitality and leisure jobs remain open, The Washington Post reported on Friday. And while many industries have recovered, leisure and hospitality is still 500,000 employees short of its 2020 levels. Part of the problem is that the people who used to work in these jobs—many of them with low wages and a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
itechpost.com

Rivian To Lay Off 6% of Its Employees for the Second Time

It's a bad time to be an employee in the tech industry since layoffs don't appear to be stopping any time soon. Following in the footsteps of others, Rivian is also laying off six percent of its staff, and not for the first time. Among Many Others. The workforce reduction...
IRVINE, CA
dallasexpress.com

College Degrees Less Important to Employers

The number of jobs requiring a college degree has decreased across almost all areas since 2020, with the only exception being remote positions. A new study performed by Revelio Labs found that the share of jobs requiring at least a bachelor’s degree has declined in the last two years. In April 2020, 52.5% of job postings required at least a bachelor’s degree, but that number dropped to 47.2% in November 2022.
Saint Louis, MO
