CNBC
The 10 fastest-growing jobs in the U.S. right now—many pay over $100,000 a year
The job landscape has been in constant flux over the last three years as some industries still struggle to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic and companies brace for a potential recession in 2023. Some jobs have become more popular in the wake of the pandemic and the nationwide quitting and...
Military.com
The Top 10 Hardest Jobs to Fill
The economy is sputtering, and companies say they will make nothing but perfect-10 hires. Meanwhile, Baby Boomers are retiring by the millions -- and everyone wants to be a millionaire, not a wage earner. Where does all this leave employers and workers in their never-ending struggle to tip the balance...
hbsdealer.com
Home Depot will now pay its hourly employees to the minute
The Home Depot will change its pay policy for its hourly workers and pay to the nearest minute on the clock. “Our policy has been to round total shift time up or down to the nearest 15 minutes, which has been a common industry practice for many years,” said Sara Gorman, spokesperson for The Home Depot.
The 20 top employers to work for, according to US employees
Gainsight, Microsoft, and Fidelity Investments all fell in the top 20 this year on job site Glassdoor's ranking.
CNBC
'Quiet hiring' could mean more contract positions: 7 in-demand roles paying from $16 up to $48/hour
One of the latest buzzwords in the work world is "quiet hiring." That's when an organization needs to hire for a new set of skills but in lieu of creating full-time positions finds contractors or encourages employees to upskill themselves, Emily Rose McRae, who leads Gartner's future of work research team, recently told CNBC Make It.
Best Jobs That Don't Require a 4-Year College Degree
What defines a good job is different for everyone. From ample compensation and benefits to a supportive workplace and the ability to use specific skills, there's plenty to consider when searching for the best job for you, especially if you don't have — or don't want — a bachelor's degree. U.S. News weighed career satisfaction based on metrics such as salary, number of open positions, and opportunities for promotion to determine the 100 best jobs for 2023. Cheapism used the findings to further break down which of those jobs require an associate degree, a certificate, or no degree to compile this list of the 10 best jobs that don't require a four-year college degree.
A laid-off Meta worker says she's struggling after not getting the 16 weeks of severance her fellow employees received: 'I'm going through my kids' closet and selling their old clothes'
Meta offered laid off employees a baseline four months of severance pay, except for workers cut from a year long diversity program.
More and More Employers Are Using an Overtime Loophole to Pay People Less
Congratulations on your new role as manager. But before you celebrate, you may want to ask your boss a few questions—and do some quick math.
Here's How Many Jobs You Need To Afford Rent In New Mexico
A new Zillow report reveals how many full-time minimum wage jobs you need to afford a one- or two-bedroom rental.
studyfinds.org
Toxic office: 1 in 5 employees hate their work environment, 1 in 3 don’t trust HR department
BERKELEY, Calif. — What’s fueling America’s “Great Resignation”? A new poll suggests that many workers simply aren’t happy where they’re currently working. Moreover, nearly as many employees say their current workplace is toxic and they can’t trust the people they work for.
Employees and managers have a key disagreement about one factor of remote work that affects productivity
Employers are asking their workers to return to the office in the name of productivity. But employees disagree on how productive they are when in the office—and risk being fired if they don’t show up.
Walmart isn't paying workers enough and $20 an hour is needed, says author
The Fight for $15, a national political movement calling for minimum wage to be raised, began a decade ago with fast food workers walking off the job in New York City demanding $15 an hour. Starting this month, a handful of states actually hit that goal of a $15 minimum wage. Many major companies have also voluntarily raised pay to $15 or more in recent years — a multi-billion-dollar boost for hourly workers. But in a new book, author Rick Wartzman uses the story of Walmart to argue that corporate America – for all this change — is still paying workers...
moneytalksnews.com
How to Find High-Paying Remote Jobs
Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on FlexJobs.com. You’d love to take the next flexible role that comes along, but realistically, you need a high-paying job to meet your financial needs. And quite honestly, your experience and expertise entitle you to a higher-paying role. The good news is that...
17 Employees Who Left Their Jobs — Willingly Or Not — In Very, Very Petty Ways
One lottery winner used $200,000 to pour manure all over his former employer's lawn. 😨
How to Spot Ghost Job Postings and Not Waste Your Time
Despite many employers bemoaning how hard it is to find people who want to work these days, plenty of people know the pain of job searching, in particular the annoyance of ghost job postings. There's nothing more frustrating than putting in time to apply for jobs only to find out that they don't exist. Here's how ghost job postings work.
Employers are suffering from ‘pandemic paranoia’ and they’re scared to let go of workers, according to a global staffing firm
“Pandemic paranoia has set in with employers who remember how hard it was to bring back workers,” Becky Frankiewicz, president of ManpowerGroup, says.
Restaurants Are Still Struggling to Hire as 2 Million Jobs Remain Unfilled
During the pandemic, tons of people took the opportunity to change their routine—and also their career. Particularly in the hospitality industry, many businesses had to shut down or let go of employees. And now, almost three years since that first started happening, the sector is still facing problems: 2 million hospitality and leisure jobs remain open, The Washington Post reported on Friday. And while many industries have recovered, leisure and hospitality is still 500,000 employees short of its 2020 levels. Part of the problem is that the people who used to work in these jobs—many of them with low wages and a...
8 High-Paying Jobs That Don’t Require Sitting at a Desk All Day
Who doesn't want a job where you can make close to or more than six figures? The problem with a lot of those jobs is that you're often stuck at a desk all day in front of a computer, which can be...
itechpost.com
Rivian To Lay Off 6% of Its Employees for the Second Time
It's a bad time to be an employee in the tech industry since layoffs don't appear to be stopping any time soon. Following in the footsteps of others, Rivian is also laying off six percent of its staff, and not for the first time. Among Many Others. The workforce reduction...
dallasexpress.com
College Degrees Less Important to Employers
The number of jobs requiring a college degree has decreased across almost all areas since 2020, with the only exception being remote positions. A new study performed by Revelio Labs found that the share of jobs requiring at least a bachelor’s degree has declined in the last two years. In April 2020, 52.5% of job postings required at least a bachelor’s degree, but that number dropped to 47.2% in November 2022.
